The massive popular rally witnessed in the capital, Aden, today (Friday) confirmed the people of the South's steadfastness in their full right to restore their sovereign state, considering it a national, historical, and legal right that is non-negotiable, non-compromisable, and non-delayed. The rally renewed its pledge to continue peaceful struggle and organized popular movement until the collective national goal is achieved. The rally announced its full support for the comprehensive Southern dialogue sponsored by Saudi Arabia and condemned the terrorist operation that targeted Hamdi Shukri, affirming that terrorism will not be a tool for blackmailing the South or changing its positions.

The people's commitment to restoring the Southern state

The crowds stated in a statement that this popular gathering is an extension of a long struggle that the people of the South have fought with their free will, during which they faced the Houthi invasion and terrorist and extremist groups, affirming that the will of the South has not been broken and that its national compass will remain steadfast no matter how great the challenges. The crowds reflect the awareness of the South and the firmness of its choices.

The statement clarified that the wide public attendance reflects the awareness of the people of the South regarding their choices, the cohesion of their positions, and their insistence on expressing their legitimate aspirations before the world, emphasizing that any successful political path must start from the explicit recognition of the right of the people of the South to self-determination and the restoration of their fully sovereign state. Full support for the Southern dialogue under Saudi sponsorship. In this context, the rally announced its full support for the comprehensive Southern dialogue sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering it a serious, safe, and guaranteed path, complementing the will of the people of the South, and a historic opportunity to organize the Southern ranks and formulate a unified national vision that establishes a realistic and executable political path, ensuring the achievement of the option to restore the state. The people of the South appreciated the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in sponsoring this dialogue, affirming that its success is contingent upon respecting the will of the people of the South and a sincere partnership that serves the security and stability of the region and establishes a sustainable strategic relationship. They also expressed their appreciation for the continuous Saudi support for development and the economy in the South and for paying the salaries of the Southern forces. Condemnation of terrorism: Targeting Hamdi Shukri is a crime. The rally strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist operation that targeted the activist Hamdi Shukri, affirming that terrorism in all its forms will not succeed in breaking the will of the South or diverting its national path, but will rather increase its cohesion and determination to continue on the path of freedom and independence and to build a secure state, calling on the Arab coalition and security authorities to take the necessary measures to protect security and stability. Rejection of chaos and commitment to organized political work. The statement emphasized the South's rejection of terrorism, chaos, and violence, and its commitment to responsible dialogue and organized political work as the most effective options to achieve its national aspirations and preserve its social fabric, renewing trust in the leadership of the Arab coalition.

The rally announced the following:

1. Emphasizing that restoring the Southern state with full sovereignty is the collective national goal and the basis for any political or dialogue path.

2. Supporting the comprehensive Southern dialogue sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering it a serious path supported regionally and internationally, and stemming from the will of the people of the South and their national choices.

3. Condemning the terrorist operation that targeted Hamdi Shukri and affirming that terrorism will not be a tool for blackmailing the South or changing its positions.

4. Emphasizing that the Southern rallies are conscious political messages reflecting the maturity of the people of the South, and are not calls for escalation or chaos.

5. Rejecting any incomplete or ambiguous solutions or projects that do not meet the aspirations of the people of the South or recognize their full right to restore their state.

6. Renewing commitment to peaceful struggle and organized popular movement, and rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism.

7. Calling on the region and the international community to seriously address the issue of the South as a matter of people and state, to respect its will, and to support the dialogue sponsored by the Kingdom as the guaranteed path that expresses its aspirations.

The statement concluded by affirming that the South is confidently moving towards its national goal, unified in its will, steadfast in its right, and that the will of peoples cannot be defeated or seized, and that the upcoming Southern state will be a state of peace, stability, and responsible partnership in its regional and international surroundings.