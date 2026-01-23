أكّدت المليونية الجماهيرية الحاشدة التي شهدتها العاصمة عدن، اليوم ( الجمعة)، تمسّك شعب الجنوب بحقّه الكامل في استعادة دولته ذات السيادة، باعتباره حقًا وطنيًا وتاريخيًا وقانونيًا غير قابل للتنازل أو المقايضة أو التأجيل، مجددةً العهد على مواصلة النضال السلمي والحراك الجماهيري المنظم حتى تحقيق الهدف الوطني الجامع، وأعلنت المليونية دعمها الكامل لمسار الحوار الجنوبي الشامل الذي ترعاه السعودية، وأدانت "مليونية عدن" العملية الإرهابية التي استهدفت حمدي شكري، والتأكيد أن الإرهاب لن يكون أداة لابتزاز الجنوب أو تغيير مواقفه.

تمسّك شعبي باستعادة دولة الجنوب

وقالت الجماهير، في بيان صادر عنها، إن هذا الاحتشاد الشعبي يأتي امتدادًا لمسيرة نضال طويلة خاضها أبناء الجنوب بإرادتهم الحرة، وواجهوا خلالها الغزو الحوثي والجماعات الإرهابية والمتطرفة، مؤكدين أن إرادة الجنوب لم تنكسر، وأن بوصلته الوطنية ستظل ثابتة مهما تعاظمت التحديات. حشود تعكس وعي الجنوب وثبات خياراته.

وأوضح البيان أن الحضور الجماهيري الواسع يعكس وعي شعب الجنوب بخياراته، وتماسك مواقفه، وإصراره على التعبير عن تطلعاته المشروعة أمام العالم، مشددًا على أن أي مسار سياسي ناجح يجب أن ينطلق من الاعتراف الصريح بحق شعب الجنوب في تقرير مصيره واستعادة دولته كاملة السيادة. دعم كامل للحوار الجنوبي برعاية السعودية وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت المليونية دعمها الكامل لمسار الحوار الجنوبي الشامل الذي ترعاه المملكة العربية السعودية، واعتبرته مسارًا جادًا وآمنًا ومضمونًا، ومكمّلًا لإرادة شعب الجنوب، وفرصة تاريخية لترتيب الصف الجنوبي وصياغة رؤية وطنية جامعة تؤسس لمسار سياسي واقعي وقابل للتنفيذ، ويضمن تحقيق خيار استعادة الدولة. وثمّنت جماهير الجنوب الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في رعاية هذا الحوار، مؤكدة أن نجاحه مرهون باحترام إرادة شعب الجنوب، وبشراكة صادقة تخدم أمن واستقرار المنطقة، وتؤسس لعلاقة استراتيجية مستدامة، كما عبّرت عن تقديرها للدعم السعودي المتواصل للتنمية والاقتصاد في الجنوب، ودفع رواتب القوات الجنوبية. إدانة الإرهاب: استهداف حمدي شكري جريمة وأدانت المليونية بأشد العبارات العملية الإرهابية الجبانة التي استهدفت المناضل حمدي شكري، مؤكدة أن الإرهاب بكل أشكاله لن ينجح في كسر إرادة الجنوب أو حرف مساره الوطني، بل سيزيده تماسكًا وإصرارًا على المضي في طريق الحرية والاستقلال وبناء الدولة الآمنة، داعيةً التحالف العربي والجهات الأمنية إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات الكفيلة بحماية الأمن والاستقرار. رفض الفوضى والتمسك بالعمل السياسي المنظم وشدد البيان على رفض الجنوب للإرهاب والفوضى والعنف، وتمسّكه بالحوار المسؤول والعمل السياسي المنظم باعتبارهما الخيار الأجدى لتحقيق تطلعاته الوطنية وصون نسيجه الاجتماعي، مجددًا الثقة بقيادة التحالف العربي.

وأعلنت المليونية ما يلي:

1. التأكيد على أن استعادة دولة الجنوب كاملة السيادة هي الهدف الوطني الجامع وأساس أي مسار سياسي أو حواري.

2. دعم الحوار الجنوبي الشامل الذي ترعاه المملكة العربية السعودية، بوصفه مسارًا جادًا ومدعومًا إقليميًا ودوليًا، ومنطلقًا من إرادة شعب الجنوب وخياراته الوطنية.

3. إدانة العملية الإرهابية التي استهدفت حمدي شكري، والتأكيد أن الإرهاب لن يكون أداة لابتزاز الجنوب أو تغيير مواقفه.

4. التأكيد أن المليونيات الجنوبية رسائل سياسية واعية تعكس نضج شعب الجنوب، وليست دعوات للتصعيد أو الفوضى.

5. رفض أي حلول أو مشاريع منقوصة أو رمادية لا تلبي تطلعات شعب الجنوب ولا تعترف بحقه الكامل في استعادة دولته.

6. تجديد الالتزام بالنضال السلمي والحراك الجماهيري المنظم، ورفض جميع أشكال العنف والإرهاب.

7. دعوة الإقليم والمجتمع الدولي إلى التعامل الجاد مع قضية الجنوب كقضية شعب ودولة، واحترام إرادته ودعم الحوار الذي ترعاه المملكة باعتباره المسار الضامن والمعبر عن تطلعاته.

واختتم البيان بالتأكيد على أن الجنوب ماضٍ بثقة نحو غايته الوطنية، موحدًا بإرادته، ثابتًا على حقه، وأن إرادة الشعوب لا تُهزم ولا تُختطف، وأن دولة الجنوب القادمة ستكون دولة سلام واستقرار وشراكة مسؤولة في محيطها الإقليمي والدولي.