في تصريح يُعد الأول من نوعه بعد سنوات من الجدل، كشف وزير الخارجية المصري السابق رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية بمجلس النواب سامح شكري، تفاصيل الصورة الشهيرة التي جمعته برئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، وبدا فيها وكأنه يشاهد معه مباراة نهائي كأس الأمم الأوروبية «يورو» 2016 بين فرنسا والبرتغال.

وزير خارجية مصر السابق يكشف لقاء نتنياهو في منزله.. هل شاهدا نهائي «يورو» 2016 معاً؟


وكشف شكري خلال حوار مع الإعلامية لميس الحديدي في برنامج «الصورة» الليلة الماضية، أنه «لم يشاهد المباراة مع نتنياهو»، موضحًا أن الصورة التقطت خلال زيارة رسمية إلى منزل نتنياهو في يوليو 2016، حيث دُعي لعشاء عمل.


وأضاف أنه «أثناء مرورنا بقاعة الطعام، كان هناك تلفاز يعرض المباراة، لكننا لم نتوقف أو نشاهدها معًا» مفسرا ما حدث من نشر تلك الصورة من هذه الزاوية بأنه «استغلال في غير محله لإظهار قدر من المودة والتبسط في العلاقة».


وأوضح شكري أن اللقاء ركز على المواقف المصرية تجاه القضية الفلسطينية وحل الدولتين، مشددًا على أن الزيارة كانت جزءًا من جهود مصر لدعم السلام في المنطقة.


ولفت إلى أن نشر الصورة من قبل مكتب نتنياهو كان محاولة لإبراز علاقة ودية، ما أثار غضبًا واسعًا في مصر ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ اعتبرها البعض رمزًا لـ«التطبيع» غير المقبول.


وتعود الواقعة إلى العاشر من يوليو عام 2016، عندما قام شكري بزيارة رسمية إلى القدس المحتلة، وهي الأولى لوزير خارجية مصري منذ 2007، لمناقشة مبادرة السلام العربية والقضية الفلسطينية.


ونشر مكتب نتنياهو صورًا للقاء، بما في ذلك واحدة تظهر الإثنين أمام شاشة تليفزيون يعرض المباراة، ما أثار انتقادات حادة في مصر والعالم العربي، إذ اعتبرها ناشطون دليلاً على «تطبيع» مع إسرائيل في ظل التوترات الإقليمية.


وأدت الصورة إلى حملات على وسائل التواصل، مع اتهامات لشكري، حتى تبين لاحقًا أن بعض الصور معدلة بالفوتوشوب، وانتقادات لظهور تمثال تيودور هرتزل، مؤسس الصهيونية، في خلفية إحدى الصور. وأكدت وزارة الخارجية المصرية حينها أن الزيارة كانت لدعم المصالح المصرية والفلسطينية.