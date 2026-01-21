وزير خارجية مصر السابق يكشف لقاء نتنياهو في منزله.. هل شاهدا نهائي «يورو» 2016 معاً؟

In a statement considered the first of its kind after years of controversy, former Egyptian Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee in the House of Representatives, Sameh Shoukry, revealed details about the famous photo that brought him together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which it appeared as if he was watching the Euro 2016 final match between France and Portugal with him.



Shoukry revealed during an interview with media personality Lamis El Hadidy on the program "The Picture" last night that he "did not watch the match with Netanyahu," explaining that the photo was taken during an official visit to Netanyahu's home in July 2016, where he was invited for a working dinner.



He added that "as we passed through the dining room, there was a television showing the match, but we did not stop or watch it together," explaining that the publication of that photo from this angle was "an inappropriate exploitation to show a degree of affection and informality in the relationship."



Shoukry clarified that the meeting focused on Egypt's positions regarding the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution, emphasizing that the visit was part of Egypt's efforts to support peace in the region.



He pointed out that the publication of the photo by Netanyahu's office was an attempt to highlight a friendly relationship, which sparked widespread anger in Egypt and on social media, as some considered it a symbol of unacceptable "normalization."



The incident dates back to July 10, 2016, when Shoukry made an official visit to occupied Jerusalem, the first by an Egyptian foreign minister since 2007, to discuss the Arab peace initiative and the Palestinian issue.



Netanyahu's office published photos of the meeting, including one showing the two in front of a television screen displaying the match, which provoked sharp criticism in Egypt and the Arab world, as activists considered it evidence of "normalization" with Israel amid regional tensions.



The photo led to campaigns on social media, with accusations against Shoukry, until it later became clear that some images were altered with Photoshop, and criticism arose regarding the appearance of a statue of Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, in the background of one of the photos. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry at the time confirmed that the visit was to support Egyptian and Palestinian interests.