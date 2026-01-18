In light of the escalating regional tensions and the intertwining of political and security issues, "Okaz" interviewed the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr. Ali Reza Enayati, who presented his country's perspective on the current developments in the region, addressing regional mediation efforts to contain the escalation, the role of dialogue in sparing the region the horrors of confrontation, and the nature of relations with neighboring countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador, during the interview, touched on the Iranian stance regarding regional issues, the internal protests in his country, and the concept of collective security, emphasizing that Tehran sees dialogue and joint action among the countries of the region as the most effective path to maintain stability and prevent the region from sliding into broader conflicts.

Regional Efforts to Contain Escalation

The Iranian ambassador revealed that the past few days have seen intensive communications between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Iran, in addition to the visit of the Omani foreign minister to Tehran.

He clarified that these movements serve the interests of regional stability and security, noting that Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and safety of the region and welcomed all efforts aimed at preventing escalation and not expanding the scope of war.

He warned that igniting any conflict would not target a specific country, but would have serious repercussions affecting the entire region.

Dialogue is Iran's Choice

Ambassador Enayati stated that Iran believes in peaceful solutions to all regional crises and sees dialogue as the only entry point to address even the most complex issues; however, other parties – as he described – ignore this option and push towards confrontations.

He added that his country welcomes all initiatives and efforts, praising the role that the Kingdom plays in promoting dialogue, containing tensions, and sparing the region the horrors of war, affirming that the communications that took place at the highest levels between Tehran and Riyadh reflect a shared vision in this direction.

Good Neighborliness is the Foundation of the Relationship

Ambassador Enayati stated that Iran continually emphasizes its desire to establish strong relations with neighboring countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia, based on continuous communication and good neighborliness.

He pointed out that mutual visits, ongoing communications, and constructive dialogues between the two leaderships reflect this trend, emphasizing that Iran's vision for the region is based on its prosperity and stability, and that it is ready to work with its brothers to achieve this vision, serving the interests of all.

Iran is Part of the Solution

The Iranian diplomat stated that his country seeks, in cooperation with the countries of the region, to address the political issues that have burdened it over the past years.

He added that Iran is ready to seize all available opportunities for dialogue, consultation, and serious cooperation on common issues, emphasizing that an exclusionary approach does not lead to results, and that only collective action can achieve the desired goals, while division complicates crises.

Trust is Built on Mutual Commitment

Regarding the negotiations on the nuclear program, Ambassador Enayati stressed that trust cannot be one-sided but is built when it is mutual.

He noted that Iran engaged in several dialogues in 2015 and 2025, aiming to reach tangible results; however, the other party – according to him – did not adhere to the outcomes of the dialogue.

He confirmed that Tehran is still ready to enter into serious negotiations that lead to results satisfying all parties, without imposing preconditions or achieving gains for one side, considering that the continuation of sanctions undermines trust and deprives the Iranian people of opportunities for economic development.

Restraint and Avoidance of Violence

Ambassador Enayati addressed the protests that recently occurred in some Iranian cities, explaining that they began with an economic and living character, involving merchants and craftsmen protesting against living conditions, rising prices, and exchange rates.

He pointed out that the government dealt with these protests as a civil expression guaranteed by law, directing the relevant authorities to exercise restraint and avoid violence.

However, the demonstrations – according to him – later deviated from their peaceful course and turned into riots and chaos, exploited by external parties to incite violence, undermine security, and target public facilities.

Regional Security is a Collective Responsibility

In conclusion, Ambassador Enayati affirmed that regional security is indivisible, and the stability of any country positively reflects on its neighbors, while instability in one country threatens the security of all.

He called for a comprehensive regional dialogue based on collective action in political, security, and economic aspects, without excluding any country from the regional system, warning against schemes aimed at weakening and fragmenting the countries of the region. He emphasized that the real threat lies – from his perspective – in the rising Israeli influence within the region.