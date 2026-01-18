في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية وتشابك الملفات السياسية والأمنية، حاورت «عكاظ» السفير الإيراني لدى المملكة الدكتور علي رضا عنايتي، الذي قدّم رؤية بلاده لمجمل التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة، متناولًا جهود الوساطة الإقليمية لاحتواء التصعيد، ودور الحوار في تجنيب الإقليم ويلات المواجهة، وطبيعة العلاقات مع دول الجوار، وفي مقدمتها السعودية.
وتطرق السفير عنايتي، خلال الحوار، إلى الموقف الإيراني من القضايا الإقليمية، والاحتجاجات الداخلية في بلاده، ومفهوم الأمن الجماعي، مؤكدًا أن طهران ترى في الحوار والعمل المشترك بين دول المنطقة، المسار الأنجع للحفاظ على الاستقرار ومنع انزلاق الإقليم نحو صراعات أوسع.
جهود إقليمية لاحتواء التصعيد
كشف السفير الإيراني، أن الأيام الماضية شهدت اتصالات مكثفة بين وزراء خارجية السعودية وقطر وسلطنة عمان وإيران، إلى جانب زيارة وزير خارجية سلطنة عمان إلى طهران.
وأوضح، أن هذه التحركات تصب في مصلحة استقرار الإقليم وترسيخ الأمن، لافتا إلى أن إيران أكدت التزامها بأمن المنطقة وسلامتها، ورحبت بكل الجهود الرامية إلى منع التصعيد وعدم توسيع رقعة الحرب.
وحذر من أن إشعال أي صراع لن يستهدف دولة بعينها، ستكون له تداعيات خطيرة تطال المنطقة بأكملها.
الحوار خيار إيران
قال السفيرعنايتي، إن إيران تؤمن بالحلول السلمية لجميع أزمات الإقليم، وترى أن الحوار هو المدخل الوحيد لمعالجة حتى القضايا الأكثر تعقيدًا، غير أن أطرافًا أخرى – بحسب وصفه – تتجاهل هذا الخيار وتدفع باتجاه المواجهات.
وأضاف، أن بلاده ترحب بجميع المبادرات والمساعي، مثمنًا الدور الذي تقوم به المملكة في تعزيز الحوار، واحتواء التوتر وتجنيب المنطقة ويلات الحرب، مؤكدًا أن الاتصالات التي جرت على أعلى المستويات بين طهران والرياض، تعكس رؤية مشتركة في هذا الاتجاه.
حسن الجوار أساس العلاقة
وأفاد السفير عنايتي، بأن إيران، تؤكد باستمرار حرصها على إقامة علاقات متينة مع دول الجوار، وفي مقدمتها السعودية، على أساس التواصل المستمر وحسن الجوار.
ولفت إلى أن الزيارات المتبادلة والاتصالات المتواصلة، والحوارات البناءة بين القيادتين تعكس هذا التوجه، مؤكدًا أن رؤية إيران للإقليم تقوم على ازدهاره واستقراره، وأنها مستعدة للعمل مع أشقائها لتحقيق هذه الرؤية، بما يخدم مصالح الجميع.
إيران جزء من الحل
وقال الدبلوماسي الإيراني، إن بلاده تسعى بالتعاون مع دول الإقليم، إلى معالجة القضايا السياسية التي أثقلت كاهله خلال السنوات الماضية.
وأضاف، أن إيران مستعدة لاستثمار كل الفرص المتاحة، للحوار والتشاور والتعاون الجاد في القضايا المشتركة، مؤكدًا أن النهج الإقصائي لا يفضي إلى نتائج، وأن العمل الجماعي وحده كفيل بتحقيق الأهداف المرجوة، بينما يؤدي التفرق إلى تعقيد الأزمات.
الثقة تُبنى بالالتزام المتبادل
وحول ملف المفاوضات بشأن البرنامج النووي، شدد السفير عنايتي، على أن الثقة لا يمكن أن تكون أحادية الجانب، بل تُبنى عندما تكون متبادلة.
وأشار إلى أن إيران خاضت حوارات عدة في عامي 2015 و2025، بهدف التوصل إلى نتائج ملموسة، إلا أن الطرف الآخر – على حد قوله – لم يلتزم بمخرجات الحوار.
وأكد، أن طهران ما زالت مستعدة للدخول في مفاوضات جادة، تفضي إلى نتائج ترضي جميع الأطراف، دون فرض نتائج مسبقة أو تحقيق مكاسب لطرف واحد، معتبرًا أن استمرار العقوبات يقوض الثقة، ويحرم الشعب الإيراني من فرص التنمية الاقتصادية.
ضبط النفس والبعد عن العنف
وتطرق السفير عنايتي، إلى الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها بعض المدن الإيرانية أخيرًا، موضحًا أنها بدأت بطابع اقتصادي ومعيشي، وشارك فيها تجار وأصحاب مهن وحرف، احتجاجًا على الأوضاع المعيشية وارتفاع الأسعار وسعر الصرف.
ولفت إلى أن الحكومة تعاملت مع هذه الاحتجاجات، باعتبارها تعبيرًا مدنيًا كفله القانون، ووجهت الجهات المعنية بضبط النفس وعدم استخدام العنف.
غير أن المظاهرات – بحسب قوله – انحرفت لاحقًا عن مسارها السلمي، وتحولت إلى أعمال شغب وفوضى، استُغلت من قبل جهات خارجية لإثارة العنف، وزعزعة الأمن واستهداف المرافق العامة.
أمن المنطقة مسؤولية جماعية
وفي ختام حديثه، أكد السفير عنايتي، أن أمن المنطقة لا يتجزأ، وأن استقرار أي دولة ينعكس إيجابًا على جيرانها، بينما يؤدي عدم الاستقرار في بلد واحد إلى تهديد أمن الجميع.
ودعا إلى حوار إقليمي شامل، يقوم على العمل الجماعي في الجوانب السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية، دون إقصاء أي دولة من المنظومة الإقليمية، محذرًا من مخططات تستهدف إضعاف دول المنطقة وتفتيتها. وشدد على أن التهديد الحقيقي يتمثل – من وجهة نظره – في تصاعد النفوذ الإسرائيلي داخل الإقليم.
In light of the escalating regional tensions and the intertwining of political and security issues, "Okaz" interviewed the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr. Ali Reza Enayati, who presented his country's perspective on the current developments in the region, addressing regional mediation efforts to contain the escalation, the role of dialogue in sparing the region the horrors of confrontation, and the nature of relations with neighboring countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia.
The ambassador, during the interview, touched on the Iranian stance regarding regional issues, the internal protests in his country, and the concept of collective security, emphasizing that Tehran sees dialogue and joint action among the countries of the region as the most effective path to maintain stability and prevent the region from sliding into broader conflicts.
Regional Efforts to Contain Escalation
The Iranian ambassador revealed that the past few days have seen intensive communications between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Iran, in addition to the visit of the Omani foreign minister to Tehran.
He clarified that these movements serve the interests of regional stability and security, noting that Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and safety of the region and welcomed all efforts aimed at preventing escalation and not expanding the scope of war.
He warned that igniting any conflict would not target a specific country, but would have serious repercussions affecting the entire region.
Dialogue is Iran's Choice
Ambassador Enayati stated that Iran believes in peaceful solutions to all regional crises and sees dialogue as the only entry point to address even the most complex issues; however, other parties – as he described – ignore this option and push towards confrontations.
He added that his country welcomes all initiatives and efforts, praising the role that the Kingdom plays in promoting dialogue, containing tensions, and sparing the region the horrors of war, affirming that the communications that took place at the highest levels between Tehran and Riyadh reflect a shared vision in this direction.
Good Neighborliness is the Foundation of the Relationship
Ambassador Enayati stated that Iran continually emphasizes its desire to establish strong relations with neighboring countries, foremost among them Saudi Arabia, based on continuous communication and good neighborliness.
He pointed out that mutual visits, ongoing communications, and constructive dialogues between the two leaderships reflect this trend, emphasizing that Iran's vision for the region is based on its prosperity and stability, and that it is ready to work with its brothers to achieve this vision, serving the interests of all.
Iran is Part of the Solution
The Iranian diplomat stated that his country seeks, in cooperation with the countries of the region, to address the political issues that have burdened it over the past years.
He added that Iran is ready to seize all available opportunities for dialogue, consultation, and serious cooperation on common issues, emphasizing that an exclusionary approach does not lead to results, and that only collective action can achieve the desired goals, while division complicates crises.
Trust is Built on Mutual Commitment
Regarding the negotiations on the nuclear program, Ambassador Enayati stressed that trust cannot be one-sided but is built when it is mutual.
He noted that Iran engaged in several dialogues in 2015 and 2025, aiming to reach tangible results; however, the other party – according to him – did not adhere to the outcomes of the dialogue.
He confirmed that Tehran is still ready to enter into serious negotiations that lead to results satisfying all parties, without imposing preconditions or achieving gains for one side, considering that the continuation of sanctions undermines trust and deprives the Iranian people of opportunities for economic development.
Restraint and Avoidance of Violence
Ambassador Enayati addressed the protests that recently occurred in some Iranian cities, explaining that they began with an economic and living character, involving merchants and craftsmen protesting against living conditions, rising prices, and exchange rates.
He pointed out that the government dealt with these protests as a civil expression guaranteed by law, directing the relevant authorities to exercise restraint and avoid violence.
However, the demonstrations – according to him – later deviated from their peaceful course and turned into riots and chaos, exploited by external parties to incite violence, undermine security, and target public facilities.
Regional Security is a Collective Responsibility
In conclusion, Ambassador Enayati affirmed that regional security is indivisible, and the stability of any country positively reflects on its neighbors, while instability in one country threatens the security of all.
He called for a comprehensive regional dialogue based on collective action in political, security, and economic aspects, without excluding any country from the regional system, warning against schemes aimed at weakening and fragmenting the countries of the region. He emphasized that the real threat lies – from his perspective – in the rising Israeli influence within the region.