في ظل تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية وتشابك الملفات السياسية والأمنية، حاورت «عكاظ» السفير الإيراني لدى المملكة الدكتور علي رضا عنايتي، الذي قدّم رؤية بلاده لمجمل التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة، متناولًا جهود الوساطة الإقليمية لاحتواء التصعيد، ودور الحوار في تجنيب الإقليم ويلات المواجهة، وطبيعة العلاقات مع دول الجوار، وفي مقدمتها السعودية.

وتطرق السفير عنايتي، خلال الحوار، إلى الموقف الإيراني من القضايا الإقليمية، والاحتجاجات الداخلية في بلاده، ومفهوم الأمن الجماعي، مؤكدًا أن طهران ترى في الحوار والعمل المشترك بين دول المنطقة، المسار الأنجع للحفاظ على الاستقرار ومنع انزلاق الإقليم نحو صراعات أوسع.

جهود إقليمية لاحتواء التصعيد

كشف السفير الإيراني، أن الأيام الماضية شهدت اتصالات مكثفة بين وزراء خارجية السعودية وقطر وسلطنة عمان وإيران، إلى جانب زيارة وزير خارجية سلطنة عمان إلى طهران.

وأوضح، أن هذه التحركات تصب في مصلحة استقرار الإقليم وترسيخ الأمن، لافتا إلى أن إيران أكدت التزامها بأمن المنطقة وسلامتها، ورحبت بكل الجهود الرامية إلى منع التصعيد وعدم توسيع رقعة الحرب.

وحذر من أن إشعال أي صراع لن يستهدف دولة بعينها، ستكون له تداعيات خطيرة تطال المنطقة بأكملها.

الحوار خيار إيران

قال السفيرعنايتي، إن إيران تؤمن بالحلول السلمية لجميع أزمات الإقليم، وترى أن الحوار هو المدخل الوحيد لمعالجة حتى القضايا الأكثر تعقيدًا، غير أن أطرافًا أخرى – بحسب وصفه – تتجاهل هذا الخيار وتدفع باتجاه المواجهات.

وأضاف، أن بلاده ترحب بجميع المبادرات والمساعي، مثمنًا الدور الذي تقوم به المملكة في تعزيز الحوار، واحتواء التوتر وتجنيب المنطقة ويلات الحرب، مؤكدًا أن الاتصالات التي جرت على أعلى المستويات بين طهران والرياض، تعكس رؤية مشتركة في هذا الاتجاه.

حسن الجوار أساس العلاقة

وأفاد السفير عنايتي، بأن إيران، تؤكد باستمرار حرصها على إقامة علاقات متينة مع دول الجوار، وفي مقدمتها السعودية، على أساس التواصل المستمر وحسن الجوار.

ولفت إلى أن الزيارات المتبادلة والاتصالات المتواصلة، والحوارات البناءة بين القيادتين تعكس هذا التوجه، مؤكدًا أن رؤية إيران للإقليم تقوم على ازدهاره واستقراره، وأنها مستعدة للعمل مع أشقائها لتحقيق هذه الرؤية، بما يخدم مصالح الجميع.

إيران جزء من الحل

وقال الدبلوماسي الإيراني، إن بلاده تسعى بالتعاون مع دول الإقليم، إلى معالجة القضايا السياسية التي أثقلت كاهله خلال السنوات الماضية.

وأضاف، أن إيران مستعدة لاستثمار كل الفرص المتاحة، للحوار والتشاور والتعاون الجاد في القضايا المشتركة، مؤكدًا أن النهج الإقصائي لا يفضي إلى نتائج، وأن العمل الجماعي وحده كفيل بتحقيق الأهداف المرجوة، بينما يؤدي التفرق إلى تعقيد الأزمات.

الثقة تُبنى بالالتزام المتبادل

وحول ملف المفاوضات بشأن البرنامج النووي، شدد السفير عنايتي، على أن الثقة لا يمكن أن تكون أحادية الجانب، بل تُبنى عندما تكون متبادلة.

وأشار إلى أن إيران خاضت حوارات عدة في عامي 2015 و2025، بهدف التوصل إلى نتائج ملموسة، إلا أن الطرف الآخر – على حد قوله – لم يلتزم بمخرجات الحوار.

وأكد، أن طهران ما زالت مستعدة للدخول في مفاوضات جادة، تفضي إلى نتائج ترضي جميع الأطراف، دون فرض نتائج مسبقة أو تحقيق مكاسب لطرف واحد، معتبرًا أن استمرار العقوبات يقوض الثقة، ويحرم الشعب الإيراني من فرص التنمية الاقتصادية.

ضبط النفس والبعد عن العنف

وتطرق السفير عنايتي، إلى الاحتجاجات التي شهدتها بعض المدن الإيرانية أخيرًا، موضحًا أنها بدأت بطابع اقتصادي ومعيشي، وشارك فيها تجار وأصحاب مهن وحرف، احتجاجًا على الأوضاع المعيشية وارتفاع الأسعار وسعر الصرف.

ولفت إلى أن الحكومة تعاملت مع هذه الاحتجاجات، باعتبارها تعبيرًا مدنيًا كفله القانون، ووجهت الجهات المعنية بضبط النفس وعدم استخدام العنف.

غير أن المظاهرات – بحسب قوله – انحرفت لاحقًا عن مسارها السلمي، وتحولت إلى أعمال شغب وفوضى، استُغلت من قبل جهات خارجية لإثارة العنف، وزعزعة الأمن واستهداف المرافق العامة.

أمن المنطقة مسؤولية جماعية

وفي ختام حديثه، أكد السفير عنايتي، أن أمن المنطقة لا يتجزأ، وأن استقرار أي دولة ينعكس إيجابًا على جيرانها، بينما يؤدي عدم الاستقرار في بلد واحد إلى تهديد أمن الجميع.

ودعا إلى حوار إقليمي شامل، يقوم على العمل الجماعي في الجوانب السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية، دون إقصاء أي دولة من المنظومة الإقليمية، محذرًا من مخططات تستهدف إضعاف دول المنطقة وتفتيتها. وشدد على أن التهديد الحقيقي يتمثل – من وجهة نظره – في تصاعد النفوذ الإسرائيلي داخل الإقليم.