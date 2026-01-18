مصر: تبادل إطلاق نار ينهي مسيرة 3 مهربين «خطرين» وضبط نصف طن مخدرات

لقي 3 عناصر إجرامية شديدة الخطورة، مصرعهم في تبادل إطلاق النيران مع قوات الأمن بصعيد مصر، حسبما أعلنت وزراة الداخلية المصرية، في إطار مواصلة توجيه الضربات الاستباقية للبؤر الإجرامية المتورطة في جلب والاتجار بالمواد المخدرة والأسلحة النارية غير المرخصة.

وبحسب بيان الوزارة، اليوم (الأحد)، نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية في توجيه ضربة أمنية حاسمة أسفرت عن ضبط عناصر بؤر إجرامية تخصصت في جلب والاتجار بالمواد المخدرة والأسلحة النارية والذخائر غير المرخصة، وذلك بنطاق عدد من المحافظات، كما لقي ثلاثة عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة مصرعهم عقب تبادل إطلاق النيران مع قوات الشرطة بمحافظة سوهاج.
وذكر البيان أنه ضُبط بحوزة المتهمين أكثر من نصف طن من المواد المخدرة المتنوعة شملت الحشيش، والهيدرو، والهيروين، والشابو، والبانجو، بالإضافة إلى 2077 قرصًا مخدرًا، فضلًا عن 49 قطعة سلاح ناري متنوعة، فيما قدرت القيمة المالية للمواد المخدرة المضبوطة بأكثر من 77 مليون جنيه.
وكانت معلومات وتحريات قطاعي الأمن العام ومكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة، وبالتنسيق مع أجهزة الوزارة المعنية، قد أكدت قيام بؤر إجرامية تضم عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة بجلب كميات كبيرة من المواد المخدرة والأسلحة النارية غير المرخصة، تمهيدًا للاتجار بها داخل عدد من المحافظات.
وعقب تقنين الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، تم استهداف تلك البؤر الإجرامية بمشاركة قوات قطاع الأمن المركزي، حيث أسفر التعامل الأمني عن مصرع ثلاثة عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة بمحافظة سوهاج، سبق الحكم عليهم بالسجن المؤبد في عدد من القضايا الجنائية شملت الاتجار بالمخدرات، والقتل، والسرقة، وحيازة سلاح ناري دون ترخيص، ومقاومة السلطات، فيما تم ضبط باقي عناصر تلك البؤر.