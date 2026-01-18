مصر: تبادل إطلاق نار ينهي مسيرة 3 مهربين «خطرين» وضبط نصف طن مخدرات

Three highly dangerous criminal elements were killed in a shootout with security forces in Upper Egypt, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, as part of ongoing efforts to deliver preemptive strikes against criminal hotspots involved in the trafficking and trade of narcotics and unlicensed firearms.

According to the ministry's statement today (Sunday), security agencies successfully delivered a decisive security blow that resulted in the arrest of elements from criminal hotspots specializing in the trafficking and trade of narcotics, firearms, and unlicensed ammunition across several governorates. Additionally, three highly dangerous criminal elements were killed following a shootout with police forces in Sohag Governorate.



The statement mentioned that the suspects were found in possession of more than half a ton of various narcotics, including hashish, hydro, heroin, shabu, and bang, as well as 2,077 narcotic pills, in addition to 49 assorted firearms. The estimated financial value of the seized narcotics exceeded 77 million Egyptian pounds.



Information and investigations from the General Security and Anti-Narcotics and Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition Sectors, in coordination with the relevant ministry agencies, confirmed that criminal hotspots comprising highly dangerous criminal elements were bringing in large quantities of narcotics and unlicensed firearms, preparing for their trade within several governorates.



After taking the necessary legal measures, these criminal hotspots were targeted with the participation of Central Security Forces, resulting in the death of three highly dangerous criminal elements in Sohag Governorate, who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in several criminal cases, including drug trafficking, murder, theft, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as resisting authorities, while the remaining elements of these hotspots were arrested.