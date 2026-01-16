نداء علني من لاهاي.. الجنائية الدولية تدعو شرطة الفلبين للشهادة ضد «دوتيرتي»

In a new development that deepens the investigation into the case of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has issued a public appeal to members of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies, urging them to voluntarily come forward to testify as direct witnesses in the alleged crimes committed during the "war on drugs" campaign.

This appeal came in an official statement issued by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, emphasizing that the required witnesses are "members of the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies who were directly involved in the incidents in question."



On March 7, 2025, the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court issued a secret arrest warrant against Duterte on charges of crimes against humanity in connection with the "war on drugs" campaign carried out between November 2011 and March 2019, during both his tenure as mayor of Davao and as president.

Days later, the Philippine National Police, in cooperation with Interpol, conducted a security operation that arrested Duterte upon his return from Hong Kong to Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. He was officially handed over to the International Criminal Court and flown to the detention center in Scheveningen near The Hague in the Netherlands, where he has been held since that date.

This public call for witnesses is a relatively rare step in court cases and aims to strengthen direct evidence from within the state apparatus itself, especially given that the death toll is in the thousands, with estimates ranging from 6,000 to 30,000 who have fallen in police operations and the armed groups associated with them.

It is worth noting that a complaint against Duterte was submitted to the International Criminal Court in June 2017. In March 2018, Duterte announced the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute (the founding treaty of the court), but the decision did not take effect until a year later, allowing the court to retain its jurisdiction over the alleged crimes.

At the end of September, prosecutors from the International Criminal Court charged the former Philippine president with three counts related to crimes against humanity.