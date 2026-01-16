في تطور جديد يعمّق التحقيق في قضية الرئيس الفلبيني السابق رودريغو دوتيرتي، وجه مكتب المدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية نداءً علنياً إلى عناصر الشرطة الوطنية الفلبينية وأجهزة إنفاذ القانون الأخرى، مطالبة إياهم بالتقدم طواعية للإدلاء بشهاداتهم كشهود مباشرين في الجرائم المزعومة والتي ارتكبت خلال حملة «الحرب على المخدرات».

وجاء هذا النداء في بيان رسمي أصدره مكتب المدعي العام للجنائية الدولية، مشدداً على أن الشهود المطلوبين هم «أعضاء في الشرطة الوطنية الفلبينية وغيرها من أجهزة إنفاذ القانون الذين شاركوا مباشرة في الحوادث المعنية».
نداء علني من لاهاي.. الجنائية الدولية تدعو شرطة الفلبين للشهادة ضد «دوتيرتي»

وفي 7 مارس 2025، أصدرت الدائرة التمهيدية الأولى في المحكمة الجنائية الدولية مذكرة توقيف سرية ضد دوتيرتي بتهمة جرائم ضد الإنسانية في إطار حملة «الحرب على المخدرات» التي نفذت بين نوفمبر 2011 ومارس 2019، سواء في فترة توليه منصب عمدة دافاو أو رئاسة الجمهورية.

وبعدها بأيام نفذت الشرطة الوطنية الفلبينية بالتعاون مع الإنتربول عملية أمنية اعتقلت فيها دوتيرتي فور عودته من هونغ كونغ إلى مطار نينوي أكينو الدولي في مانيلا، وتم تسليمه رسمياً إلى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، ونُقل جواً إلى مركز الاحتجاز في سكيفنينغن بالقرب من لاهاي في هولندا، حيث يقبع محتجزاً منذ ذلك التاريخ.

وتُعد هذه الدعوة العلنية للشهود خطوة نادرة نسبياً في قضايا المحكمة، وتهدف إلى تعزيز الأدلة المباشرة من داخل أجهزة الدولة نفسها، خاصة أن القتلى بالآلاف، حيث تراوحت التقديرات بين 6,000 و30,000 سقطوا في عمليات الشرطة والمجموعات المسلحة المرتبطة بها.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن شكوى ضد دوتيرتي تم تقديمها إلى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في يونيو 2017. وفي مارس 2018، أعلن دوتيرتي انسحاب الفلبين من نظام روما الأساسي (الاتفاق المؤسس للمحكمة)، لكن القرار لم يدخل حيز التنفيذ إلا بعد عام، ما سمح للمحكمة بالاحتفاظ باختصاصها القضائي بشأن الجرائم المزعومة.

وفي نهاية سبتمبر، وجه مدعون من المحكمة الجنائية الدولية إلى الرئيس الفلبيني السابق 3 تهم تتعلق بجرائم ضد الإنسانية.