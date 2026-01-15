أكد المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية في الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، دعم المملكة لرئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، ولمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة اليمنية لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والسلام، بما يلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني الشقيق، ويخفف المعاناة الإنسانية.

تهديد للأمن

وأعرب خلال مشاركته في جلسة مجلس الأمن بشأن اليمن، عن أسف المملكة لما قام به المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي من عمليات عسكرية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، والتي تُعدُّ تهديدًا للأمن الوطني للمملكة، وللأمن والاستقرار في الجمهورية اليمنية والمنطقة، مرحباً بالاتفاق الذي تم التوقيع عليه في سلطنة عُمان الشقيقة لتبادل الأسرى والمحتجزين في اليمن، واصفاً إياه بالخطوة الإنسانية المهمة لتخفيف المعاناة، وتعزيز فرص بناء الثقة وتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن.

مؤتمر شامل

وأشار إلى استجابة المملكة لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي، المتضمن الدعوة لعقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض، يجمع جميع المكونات الجنوبية للجلوس على طاولة الحوار، وبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، مشدداً على أهمية التعاون بين جميع القوى والمكونات اليمنية، وبذل الجهود كافة للتوصل إلى حل دائم يفضي إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن.