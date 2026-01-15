The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, affirmed the Kingdom's support for the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Yemeni government to achieve security, stability, development, and peace, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people and alleviates humanitarian suffering.

Threat to Security

During his participation in the Security Council session on Yemen, he expressed the Kingdom's regret over the military operations carried out by the Southern Transitional Council in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, which are considered a threat to the national security of the Kingdom and to the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and the region. He welcomed the agreement signed in the brotherly Sultanate of Oman for the exchange of prisoners and detainees in Yemen, describing it as an important humanitarian step to alleviate suffering and enhance opportunities for building trust and achieving security and stability in Yemen.

Comprehensive Conference

He pointed to the Kingdom's response to the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, which included a call to hold a comprehensive conference in the city of Riyadh, bringing together all southern components to sit at the dialogue table and discuss just solutions to the southern issue. He emphasized the importance of cooperation among all Yemeni forces and components and making every effort to reach a permanent solution that leads to achieving security and stability in Yemen.