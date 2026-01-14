دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو)، إلى لعب دور قيادي في تمكين واشنطن من السيطرة على جزيرة غرينلاند التابعة للدنمارك والتي تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي، محذراً من أن الفشل في ذلك قد يفتح المجال أمام روسيا أو الصين لتعزيز نفوذهما في المنطقة القطبية.


واعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي أن الناتو سيصبح «أكثر قوة وفاعلية بكثير» إذا أصبحت عرينلاند «تحت السيطرة الأمريكية»، معتبراً أن أي سيناريو أقل من ذلك «غير مقبول».


وقال في منشور على «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى غرينلاند لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن القومي، معتبراً أن الجزيرة تشكل عنصراً حيوياً لمشروع «القبة الذهبية».


وأضاف أنه «من دون القوة الهائلة للولايات المتحدة.. لما كان الناتو قوة فعّالة أو رادعة، ولا حتى قريباً من ذلك.. هم يعرفون ذلك، وأنا أعرفه أيضاً»، لافتا إلى أنه «تم بناء جزء كبير من هذه القوة خلال ولايتي الأولى، وأعمل الآن على إيصالها إلى مستوى جديد وأعلى».


واستبق ترمب بتصريحاته، اللقاء المرتقب لوزيري خارجية الدنمارك وغرينلاند مع نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس في البيت الأبيض، اليوم.


وقال محللون إن الهدف من اجتماع وزيري خارجية الدنمارك وغرينلاند مع نائب ترمب ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، هو «تهدئة الأزمة» وإيجاد مسار دبلوماسي لتلبية مطالب الولايات المتحدة بفرض مزيد من السيطرة.


ويعتقد ترمب أن الجزيرة الغنية بالمعادن التي تتمتع بموقع استراتيجي «مهمة للأمن الأمريكي»، ويجب أن تمتلكها الولايات المتحدة لمنع روسيا أو الصين من احتلالها.


لكن غرينلاند والدنمارك تؤكدان أن الجزيرة «ليست للبيع»، وأن التهديدات باستخدام القوة «متهورة»، والمخاوف الأمنية «يمكن للحلفاء معالجتها». ودعمت دول بارزة في الاتحاد الأوروبي الدنمارك.