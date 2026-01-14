U.S. President Donald Trump has called on NATO to take a leading role in enabling Washington to gain control over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, warning that failure to do so could open the door for Russia or China to enhance their influence in the Arctic region.



The American president believes that NATO would become "much stronger and more effective" if Greenland were "under American control," considering any scenario less than that "unacceptable."



In a post on "Truth Social" today (Wednesday), he stated that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, asserting that the island is a vital element of the "Golden Dome" project.



He added that "without the tremendous power of the United States... NATO would not be an effective or deterrent force, not even close... they know it, and I know it too," noting that "a large part of this power was built during my first term, and I am now working to elevate it to a new and higher level."



Trump's statements come ahead of the anticipated meeting between the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House today.



Analysts have said that the goal of the meeting between the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland with Trump’s deputy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to "calm the crisis" and find a diplomatic path to meet U.S. demands for increased control.



Trump believes that the mineral-rich island, which has a strategic location, is "important for American security" and should be owned by the United States to prevent Russia or China from occupying it.



However, Greenland and Denmark assert that the island is "not for sale," and that threats of using force are "reckless," with security concerns that "allies can address." Prominent countries in the European Union have supported Denmark.