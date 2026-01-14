دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، حلف شمال الأطلسي (ناتو)، إلى لعب دور قيادي في تمكين واشنطن من السيطرة على جزيرة غرينلاند التابعة للدنمارك والتي تتمتع بالحكم الذاتي، محذراً من أن الفشل في ذلك قد يفتح المجال أمام روسيا أو الصين لتعزيز نفوذهما في المنطقة القطبية.
واعتبر الرئيس الأمريكي أن الناتو سيصبح «أكثر قوة وفاعلية بكثير» إذا أصبحت عرينلاند «تحت السيطرة الأمريكية»، معتبراً أن أي سيناريو أقل من ذلك «غير مقبول».
وقال في منشور على «تروث سوشيال»، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن الولايات المتحدة بحاجة إلى غرينلاند لأسباب تتعلق بالأمن القومي، معتبراً أن الجزيرة تشكل عنصراً حيوياً لمشروع «القبة الذهبية».
وأضاف أنه «من دون القوة الهائلة للولايات المتحدة.. لما كان الناتو قوة فعّالة أو رادعة، ولا حتى قريباً من ذلك.. هم يعرفون ذلك، وأنا أعرفه أيضاً»، لافتا إلى أنه «تم بناء جزء كبير من هذه القوة خلال ولايتي الأولى، وأعمل الآن على إيصالها إلى مستوى جديد وأعلى».
واستبق ترمب بتصريحاته، اللقاء المرتقب لوزيري خارجية الدنمارك وغرينلاند مع نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس في البيت الأبيض، اليوم.
وقال محللون إن الهدف من اجتماع وزيري خارجية الدنمارك وغرينلاند مع نائب ترمب ووزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، هو «تهدئة الأزمة» وإيجاد مسار دبلوماسي لتلبية مطالب الولايات المتحدة بفرض مزيد من السيطرة.
ويعتقد ترمب أن الجزيرة الغنية بالمعادن التي تتمتع بموقع استراتيجي «مهمة للأمن الأمريكي»، ويجب أن تمتلكها الولايات المتحدة لمنع روسيا أو الصين من احتلالها.
لكن غرينلاند والدنمارك تؤكدان أن الجزيرة «ليست للبيع»، وأن التهديدات باستخدام القوة «متهورة»، والمخاوف الأمنية «يمكن للحلفاء معالجتها». ودعمت دول بارزة في الاتحاد الأوروبي الدنمارك.
U.S. President Donald Trump has called on NATO to take a leading role in enabling Washington to gain control over Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, warning that failure to do so could open the door for Russia or China to enhance their influence in the Arctic region.
The American president believes that NATO would become "much stronger and more effective" if Greenland were "under American control," considering any scenario less than that "unacceptable."
In a post on "Truth Social" today (Wednesday), he stated that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, asserting that the island is a vital element of the "Golden Dome" project.
He added that "without the tremendous power of the United States... NATO would not be an effective or deterrent force, not even close... they know it, and I know it too," noting that "a large part of this power was built during my first term, and I am now working to elevate it to a new and higher level."
Trump's statements come ahead of the anticipated meeting between the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House today.
Analysts have said that the goal of the meeting between the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland with Trump’s deputy and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to "calm the crisis" and find a diplomatic path to meet U.S. demands for increased control.
Trump believes that the mineral-rich island, which has a strategic location, is "important for American security" and should be owned by the United States to prevent Russia or China from occupying it.
However, Greenland and Denmark assert that the island is "not for sale," and that threats of using force are "reckless," with security concerns that "allies can address." Prominent countries in the European Union have supported Denmark.