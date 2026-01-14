طلبت السلطات السورية من لبنان تسليمها أكثر من 200 ضابط كبير فروا إلى لبنان بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد.


زيارة جمع معلومات


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن مصادر سورية ومسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين قولهم: إن المسؤول الأمني السوري العميد عبدالرحمن الدباغ التقى في 18 ديسمبر الماضي قيادات أمنية لبنانية في بيروت لمناقشة وضع هؤلاء الضباط.


والتقى الدباغ، وهو مساعد لقائد رئيس الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية، بمدير المخابرات اللبنانية طوني قهوجي واللواء حسن شقير المدير العام للأمن العام، وقدّم لهما قائمة بأسماء ضباط كبار مطلوبين لسورية.


وركزت الزيارة على جمع معلومات حول أماكن وجود الضباط ووضعهم القانوني، ومحاولة إيجاد سبل لمحاكمتهم أو تسليمهم إلى سورية. ووصفت المصادر الزيارة بأنها طلب مباشر من جهاز أمني إلى آخر، وليست طلب ترحيل.


وفيما أكد ثلاثة مسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين كبار انعقاد الاجتماعات، نفى أحدهم تلقي أي مطالب من السوريين بتسليم الضباط، وأقرّ الآخران بتلقي قائمة أسماء لكنهما نفيا وجود أي ضباط كبار بينهم.


وحسب مصدر سوري مطلع على القائمة، فقد تضمنت أسماء شخصيات كبيرة من بينها شخصيات تعمل وسطاء لمخلوف أو حسن في لبنان.


وأفاد مسؤول قضائي لبناني بأن سورية لم تتقدم بطلب رسمي إلى لبنان لتسلمهم، وهو إجراء يتم عادة عبر وزارتي العدل والخارجية في البلدين.


بينهم مخلوف ورئيس الاستخبارات


الاجتماعات أتت بعد أيام من تحقيق مطول أجرته «رويترز» كشف تفاصيل مخططات منفصلة يعمل عليها الملياردير رامي مخلوف ابن خال الرئيس المخلوع واللواء كمال حسن الرئيس السابق لشعبة المخابرات العسكرية، وكلاهما يقيمان في موسكو، لتمويل جماعات مسلحة ربما في لبنان وعلى طول الساحل السوري.


وحسب الوكالة، يسعى المعسكران لتقويض الحكومة السورية الجديدة، عبر إرسال أموال إلى وسطاء في لبنان لمحاولة إثارة انتفاضات من شأنها تقسيم سورية وإتاحة الفرصة لأصحاب المخططات لاستعادة السيطرة على المناطق الساحلية.


وكان نائب رئيس الوزراء اللبناني طارق متري دعا في منشور على موقع «إكس» في الثاني من يناير، ‌الأجهزة الأمنية الحكومية إلى التحقق من صحة المعلومات المتداولة في وسائل الإعلام واتخاذ إجراءات ضد وسطاء مخلوف وحسن المقيمين في لبنان.