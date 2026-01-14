The Syrian authorities have requested Lebanon to hand over more than 200 senior officers who fled to Lebanon after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.



Information Gathering Visit



Western media reported that Syrian sources and Lebanese security officials stated that the Syrian security official, Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Al-Dabbagh, met on December 18 with Lebanese security leaders in Beirut to discuss the situation of these officers.



Al-Dabbagh, who is an assistant to the head of internal security in Latakia province, met with Lebanese intelligence chief Tony Khawji and Major General Hassan Shuqair, the director general of General Security, and presented them with a list of senior officers wanted by Syria.



The visit focused on gathering information about the locations of the officers and their legal status, and attempting to find ways to prosecute them or hand them over to Syria. Sources described the visit as a direct request from one security agency to another, rather than a request for extradition.



While three senior Lebanese security officials confirmed the meetings took place, one denied receiving any requests from the Syrians to hand over the officers, while the other two acknowledged receiving a list of names but denied the presence of any senior officers among them.



According to a Syrian source familiar with the list, it included the names of prominent figures, including individuals acting as intermediaries for Makhlouf or Hassan in Lebanon.



A Lebanese judicial official reported that Syria had not submitted an official request to Lebanon for their handover, a procedure that is usually carried out through the ministries of justice and foreign affairs in both countries.



Including Makhlouf and the Head of Intelligence



The meetings came days after an extensive investigation by Reuters revealed details of separate plans being worked on by billionaire Rami Makhlouf, the cousin of the ousted president, and Major General Kamal Hassan, the former head of military intelligence, both residing in Moscow, to fund armed groups possibly in Lebanon and along the Syrian coast.



According to the agency, both factions are seeking to undermine the new Syrian government by sending money to intermediaries in Lebanon to try to incite uprisings that could divide Syria and provide opportunities for the plotters to regain control of coastal areas.



Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri called in a post on X on January 2 for government security agencies to verify the accuracy of the information circulating in the media and to take action against the intermediaries of Makhlouf and Hassan residing in Lebanon.