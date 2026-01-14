طلبت السلطات السورية من لبنان تسليمها أكثر من 200 ضابط كبير فروا إلى لبنان بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد.
زيارة جمع معلومات
ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن مصادر سورية ومسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين قولهم: إن المسؤول الأمني السوري العميد عبدالرحمن الدباغ التقى في 18 ديسمبر الماضي قيادات أمنية لبنانية في بيروت لمناقشة وضع هؤلاء الضباط.
والتقى الدباغ، وهو مساعد لقائد رئيس الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية، بمدير المخابرات اللبنانية طوني قهوجي واللواء حسن شقير المدير العام للأمن العام، وقدّم لهما قائمة بأسماء ضباط كبار مطلوبين لسورية.
وركزت الزيارة على جمع معلومات حول أماكن وجود الضباط ووضعهم القانوني، ومحاولة إيجاد سبل لمحاكمتهم أو تسليمهم إلى سورية. ووصفت المصادر الزيارة بأنها طلب مباشر من جهاز أمني إلى آخر، وليست طلب ترحيل.
وفيما أكد ثلاثة مسؤولين أمنيين لبنانيين كبار انعقاد الاجتماعات، نفى أحدهم تلقي أي مطالب من السوريين بتسليم الضباط، وأقرّ الآخران بتلقي قائمة أسماء لكنهما نفيا وجود أي ضباط كبار بينهم.
وحسب مصدر سوري مطلع على القائمة، فقد تضمنت أسماء شخصيات كبيرة من بينها شخصيات تعمل وسطاء لمخلوف أو حسن في لبنان.
وأفاد مسؤول قضائي لبناني بأن سورية لم تتقدم بطلب رسمي إلى لبنان لتسلمهم، وهو إجراء يتم عادة عبر وزارتي العدل والخارجية في البلدين.
بينهم مخلوف ورئيس الاستخبارات
الاجتماعات أتت بعد أيام من تحقيق مطول أجرته «رويترز» كشف تفاصيل مخططات منفصلة يعمل عليها الملياردير رامي مخلوف ابن خال الرئيس المخلوع واللواء كمال حسن الرئيس السابق لشعبة المخابرات العسكرية، وكلاهما يقيمان في موسكو، لتمويل جماعات مسلحة ربما في لبنان وعلى طول الساحل السوري.
وحسب الوكالة، يسعى المعسكران لتقويض الحكومة السورية الجديدة، عبر إرسال أموال إلى وسطاء في لبنان لمحاولة إثارة انتفاضات من شأنها تقسيم سورية وإتاحة الفرصة لأصحاب المخططات لاستعادة السيطرة على المناطق الساحلية.
وكان نائب رئيس الوزراء اللبناني طارق متري دعا في منشور على موقع «إكس» في الثاني من يناير، الأجهزة الأمنية الحكومية إلى التحقق من صحة المعلومات المتداولة في وسائل الإعلام واتخاذ إجراءات ضد وسطاء مخلوف وحسن المقيمين في لبنان.
The Syrian authorities have requested Lebanon to hand over more than 200 senior officers who fled to Lebanon after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
Information Gathering Visit
Western media reported that Syrian sources and Lebanese security officials stated that the Syrian security official, Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Al-Dabbagh, met on December 18 with Lebanese security leaders in Beirut to discuss the situation of these officers.
Al-Dabbagh, who is an assistant to the head of internal security in Latakia province, met with Lebanese intelligence chief Tony Khawji and Major General Hassan Shuqair, the director general of General Security, and presented them with a list of senior officers wanted by Syria.
The visit focused on gathering information about the locations of the officers and their legal status, and attempting to find ways to prosecute them or hand them over to Syria. Sources described the visit as a direct request from one security agency to another, rather than a request for extradition.
While three senior Lebanese security officials confirmed the meetings took place, one denied receiving any requests from the Syrians to hand over the officers, while the other two acknowledged receiving a list of names but denied the presence of any senior officers among them.
According to a Syrian source familiar with the list, it included the names of prominent figures, including individuals acting as intermediaries for Makhlouf or Hassan in Lebanon.
A Lebanese judicial official reported that Syria had not submitted an official request to Lebanon for their handover, a procedure that is usually carried out through the ministries of justice and foreign affairs in both countries.
Including Makhlouf and the Head of Intelligence
The meetings came days after an extensive investigation by Reuters revealed details of separate plans being worked on by billionaire Rami Makhlouf, the cousin of the ousted president, and Major General Kamal Hassan, the former head of military intelligence, both residing in Moscow, to fund armed groups possibly in Lebanon and along the Syrian coast.
According to the agency, both factions are seeking to undermine the new Syrian government by sending money to intermediaries in Lebanon to try to incite uprisings that could divide Syria and provide opportunities for the plotters to regain control of coastal areas.
Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri called in a post on X on January 2 for government security agencies to verify the accuracy of the information circulating in the media and to take action against the intermediaries of Makhlouf and Hassan residing in Lebanon.