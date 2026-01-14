The Lebanese presidency announced today (Wednesday) the confirmation of a major international conference to support the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces, to be held in the French capital, Paris, on March 5, under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron, who will personally open the conference proceedings.

The announcement came following an important meeting chaired by President Joseph Aoun at the Baabda Palace, attended by several senior diplomatic officials, including the advisor to the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, French envoy and former minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michele Sison, and the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar.

The conference aims to gather significant international funding to meet the needs of the army and internal security forces, provide modern equipment, advanced training, sustainable logistical support, enhance the military institution's ability to assert state authority over all Lebanese territory, and support national efforts to complete the upcoming phases of the arms control plan and stabilize security.

This conference comes in the context of intensive international efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the Lebanese military institution following the ceasefire agreement that came into effect in November 2024, which included a commitment to implement a gradual plan for arms control by the state, starting from the area south of the Litani River.

In recent months, the Lebanese army has successfully completed the first phase of this plan, despite significant challenges including ongoing violations and Israeli pressures, the urgent need to develop the army's logistical, armament, and training capabilities, and the initiation of a gradual withdrawal of UNIFIL forces from southern Lebanon by 2026.

France, the United States, and Saudi Arabia agreed in December 2025 to form a trilateral working group to prepare for this conference, following a series of intensive meetings in Paris during which the attendees praised the performance of the Lebanese army and the sacrifices it made to restore national sovereignty.