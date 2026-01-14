أعلنت الرئاسة اللبنانية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تأكيد عقد مؤتمر دولي كبير لدعم الجيش اللبناني وقوى الأمن الداخلي، وذلك في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس في 5 مارس القادم، تحت رعاية الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون الذي سيفتتح أعمال المؤتمر شخصياً.
وجاء الإعلان عقب اجتماع مهم ترأسه رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون في قصر بعبدا، بحضور عدد من كبار المسؤولين الدبلوماسيين، من بينهم مستشار وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير يزيد بن فرحان، والموفد الفرنسي الوزير السابق جان إيف لودريان، والسفير الأمريكي في لبنان ميشال عيسى، وسفراء السعودية ومصر وقطر.
ويهدف المؤتمر إلى جمع تمويل دولي كبير لتلبية احتياجات الجيش وقوى الأمن الداخلي، وتوفير تجهيزات حديثة، تدريب متقدم، ودعم لوجستي مستدام، وتعزيز قدرة المؤسسة العسكرية على بسط سلطة الدولة على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية، ودعم الجهود الوطنية لاستكمال المراحل القادمة من خطة حصر السلاح وتثبيت الاستقرار الأمني.
ويأتي هذا المؤتمر في سياق الجهود الدولية المكثفة لتعزيز قدرات المؤسسة العسكرية اللبنانية بعد اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في نوفمبر 2024، والذي تضمن التزاماً بتنفيذ خطة تدريجية لحصر السلاح بيد الدولة، بدءاً من المنطقة جنوب نهر الليطاني.
وخلال الأشهر الماضية، أنجز الجيش اللبناني المرحلة الأولى من هذه الخطة بنجاح نسبي، وسط تحديات كبيرة تشمل استمرار بعض الخروقات والضغوط الإسرائيلية، والحاجة الملحة لتطوير قدرات الجيش لوجستياً وتسليحياً وتدريبياً، وبدء عملية انسحاب تدريجي لقوات اليونيفيل من جنوب لبنان خلال عام 2026.
وكانت فرنسا والولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية اتفقت في ديسمبر 2025 على تشكيل فريق عمل ثلاثي للتحضير لهذا المؤتمر، بعد سلسلة لقاءات مكثفة في باريس أثنى خلالها المجتمعون على أداء الجيش اللبناني والتضحيات التي قدمها في سبيل استعادة السيادة الوطنية.
