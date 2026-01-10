Informed Yemeni sources revealed to "Okaz" the involvement of the former president of the Southern Transitional Council Aidrous Al-Zubaidi in a wide range of crimes and violations, including the theft of public and private lands, and the seizure of companies and investments belonging to Yemeni citizens and businessmen.



The sources confirmed that Al-Zubaidi is considered the largest commercial investor in the city of Aden, owning hundreds of lands and plots that he seized through illegal means, including properties belonging to the family of the late Yemeni businessman Ali Saif Al-Ruhaydi, which were forcibly taken and later converted into an official headquarters for the Transitional Council in Aden.

The sources explained that Jihad Al-Zubaidi (28 years old), the son-in-law of Aidrous Al-Zubaidi (husband of his daughter), manages most of his uncle's investment projects in Aden, including the Arab Furniture Company, Arab Center, and Al-Ahli Exchange Company, noting that his sudden appearance in the market was surprising, as he quickly became one of the major speculators in the Yemeni market without any previous commercial record to justify this rapid rise.

ضوئية من سند لإحدى الحوالات البنكية لصالح أتباع عيدروس الزبيدي

Control Over Oil

The sources reported that following the control of the Transitional Council forces over oil wells and energy companies in Shabwa Governorate in 2018, the dismissed Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Hamid, who is another son-in-law of Al-Zubaidi (husband of his sister), established several oil companies and was appointed as their president, in addition to being tasked with overseeing what is known as the "Economic Committee" affiliated with Al-Zubaidi.



The sources mentioned that this committee generates more than 3 billion Yemeni riyals monthly, as a result of imposing illegal levies on every fuel shipment entering the oil port in Aden Governorate, pointing out that Al-Zubaidi owns two companies operating in the oil services sector, the first named Esnad for Oil Services, and the second is Faqm Company, both of which are directly managed by Abdul Salam Hamid.

Destruction of Investors' Dreams

In a related context, the daughter of the late businessman Ali Saif Al-Ruhaydi appeared in a video clip in which she appealed to the local and international public opinion, revealing that her father established an investment project with a capital exceeding 7 million dollars, which was a complete tourist resort, before it was forcibly seized by Al-Zubaidi and his affiliates.

She confirmed that the seizure process caused her father’s psychological state to deteriorate, leading to his death from despair, calling on the Yemeni government and the international community to provide justice for her family and restore their looted properties.

She added that her father's investment dream turned into a nightmare since 2011, after Al-Zubaidi took control of the project without paying any compensation or rents, and refused to vacate despite repeated legal rulings and ongoing appeals to restore the rights to their rightful owners.