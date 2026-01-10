كشفت مصادر يمنية مطلعة لـ«عكاظ» تورط رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي السابق عيدروس الزبيدي في سلسلة واسعة من الجرائم والانتهاكات، شملت نهب أراضٍ عامة وخاصة، والاستيلاء على شركات واستثمارات تعود لمواطنين ورجال أعمال يمنيين.


وأكدت المصادر أن الزبيدي يُعد أكبر مستثمر تجاري في مدينة عدن، إذ يملك مئات الأراضي والمخططات التي استولى عليها بطرق مخالفة للقانون، من بينها ممتلكات تعود لأسرة رجل الأعمال اليمني الراحل علي سيف الرهيدي، التي تم الاستحواذ عليها قسراً وتحويلها لاحقاً إلى مقر رسمي للمجلس الانتقالي في عدن.

وأوضحت المصادر أن جهاد الزبيدي (28 عاماً)، صهر عيدروس الزبيدي (زوج ابنته)، يتولى إدارة أغلب المشاريع الاستثمارية التابعة لعمه في عدن، وعلى رأسها شركة العربية للأثاث، والعربية سنتر، وشركة الأهلية للصرافة، مشيرة إلى أن ظهوره في السوق كان مفاجئاً، إذ تحول خلال فترة وجيزة إلى أحد كبار المضاربين في السوق اليمنية دون سجل تجاري سابق يبرر هذا الصعود السريع.

ضوئية من سند لإحدى الحوالات البنكية لصالح أتباع عيدروس الزبيدي

السيطرة على النفط

وأفادت المصادر أنه عقب سيطرة قوات المجلس الانتقالي على آبار النفط وشركات الطاقة في محافظة شبوة عام 2018، قام وزير النقل المقال عبدالسلام حميد وهو صهر الزبيدي الآخر( زوج شقيقته) بإنشاء عدد من الشركات النفطية، وتم تعيينه رئيساً لها، إضافة إلى تكليفه بالإشراف على ما يُعرف بـ«اللجنة الاقتصادية» التابعة للزبيدي.


وذكرت المصادر أن هذه اللجنة تجني شهرياً أكثر من 3 مليارات ريال يمني، نتيجة فرض جبايات غير قانونية على كل شحنة وقود تدخل ميناء الزيت بمحافظة عدن، لافتة إلى أن الزبيدي يمتلك شركتين تعملان في مجال الخدمات النفطية، الأولى باسم إسناد للخدمات النفطية، والثانية شركة فقم، وتدار الشركتان بشكل مباشر من قبل عبدالسلام حميد.

تدمير أحلام المستثمرين

وفي سياق متصل، ظهرت ابنة رجل الأعمال الراحل علي سيف الرهيدي في مقطع فيديو وجّهت فيه مناشدة للرأي العام المحلي والدولي، كشفت خلالها أن والدها أسس مشروعاً استثمارياً يتجاوز رأسماله 7 ملايين دولار، عبارة عن منتجع سياحي متكامل، قبل أن يستولي عليه الزبيدي ونافذوه بالقوة.

وأكدت أن عملية الاستيلاء تسببت في تدهور الحالة النفسية لوالدها، ما أدى إلى وفاته قهراً، مطالبة الحكومة اليمنية والمجتمع الدولي بإنصاف أسرتها واستعادة ممتلكاتهم المنهوبة.

وأضافت أن حلم والدها الاستثماري تحوّل منذ عام 2011 إلى كابوس، بعد أن وضع الزبيدي يده على المشروع دون دفع أي تعويضات أو إيجارات، ورفض الإخلاء رغم صدور أحكام قانونية متكررة ومناشدات مستمرة لإعادة الحق إلى أصحابه.