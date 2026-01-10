جنوب أفريقيا تستضيف أول مناورات بحرية «صينية - روسية - إيرانية»

China, Russia, and Iran began today (Saturday) a series of joint naval exercises lasting a week in the territorial waters of South Africa, under the name "Will for Peace 2026," as part of what Pretoria described as an operation within the "BRICS Plus" group aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime navigation and maritime economic activities.

These exercises come at a time when the Iranian capital, Tehran, is witnessing violent protests and the burning of public property and vehicles, resulting in the deaths of dozens of protesters and the arrest of thousands, according to reports from human rights organizations. The protests began due to the collapse of the rial and rising inflation, quickly transforming into political demands against the regime, with calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the ousted Shah, for massive demonstrations on January 8 and 9.



The Tehran Prosecutor General, Ali Salahi, issued a stern warning yesterday (Friday) to participants in the ongoing protests and unrest in Iran since late December 2025, emphasizing that anyone causing damage to public property or confronting law enforcement and security forces will face the death penalty on charges of "waging war against God" or "waging war against the state."



The First Exercises of Their Kind

These exercises, led by China, are the first of their kind on a large scale under the expanded BRICS umbrella, continuing until January 16 of this year. They include training on joint maritime safety operations, improving interoperability among forces, and maritime protection measures, with a focus on combating piracy and protecting maritime trade routes.

BRICS Plus Group

The original BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) has expanded to include six additional countries: Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The group is viewed as a geopolitical and economic bloc seeking to balance American and Western economic dominance.

The Exercises Do Not Target Any Country

According to the South African military, Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia participated as observers in the opening ceremony, while the spokesperson for joint operations, Colonel Mfo Matibula, confirmed that all BRICS Plus members were invited to participate, stressing that the exercises "are not a political arrangement and do not target any country, nor do they harbor hostility towards the United States."

He noted that South Africa also conducts regular exercises with the U.S. Navy, and that the goal is to "enhance capabilities and exchange information."

Tension with the Trump Administration

The exercises come at a time when relations between President Donald Trump's administration and several countries in BRICS Plus are experiencing increasing tension. Trump has described some member countries as pursuing "anti-American" policies and previously threatened to impose additional tariffs of 10% (and sometimes higher) on its members, in addition to the tariffs already in place.

Opposition in South Africa

Within South Africa, the Democratic Alliance Party (the main opposition and ally in the ruling coalition) criticized the exercises, considering them to "contradict the country's declared neutrality," and that BRICS membership has made South Africa "an instrument in the power games played by rogue states on the international stage."

Peaceful and Fair Maritime Security

Despite the technical and training nature of the exercise, it is viewed as a qualitative step towards enhancing security cooperation within BRICS Plus, especially in light of current geopolitical challenges. Participants affirm that it reflects a shared commitment to "peaceful and fair maritime security," free from targeting third parties.