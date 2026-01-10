جنوب أفريقيا تستضيف أول مناورات بحرية «صينية - روسية - إيرانية»

بدأت الصين وروسيا وإيران، اليوم (السبت)، سلسلة مناورات بحرية مشتركة تستمر أسبوعاً في المياه الإقليمية لجنوب أفريقيا، تحت اسم «إرادة السلام 2026» (Will for Peace 2026)، في إطار ما وصفته بريتوريا بأنه عملية ضمن مجموعة «بريكس بلاس» (BRICS Plus) تهدف إلى ضمان سلامة الملاحة البحرية والأنشطة الاقتصادية البحرية.
وتأتي هذه المناورات في وقت تشهد فيه العاصمة الإيرانية طهران احتجاجات عنيفة وحرق ممتلكات عامة ومركبات، وأسفرت عن مقتل عشرات المتظاهرين واعتقال آلاف، وفق تقارير منظمات حقوقية، وبدأت الاحتجاجات بسبب انهيار الريال وارتفاع التضخم، ثم تحولت سريعاً إلى مطالب سياسية مناهضة للنظام، مع دعوات من رضا بهلوي نجل الشاه المخلوع لمظاهرات حاشدة يوم 8 و9 يناير.
فيما أصدر مدعي عام طهران علي صالحي تحذيراً صارماً، أمس الجمعة، للمشاركين في الاحتجاجات والاضطرابات المتواصلة في إيران منذ أواخر ديسمبر 2025، مؤكداً أن أي شخص يتسبب في أضرار بالممتلكات العامة أو يواجه قوى إنفاذ القانون والأمن سيواجه عقوبة الإعدام بتهمة «محاربة الله» أو «شن الحرب على الدولة».
المناورات الأولى من نوعها
وتُعد هذه المناورات - التي تقودها الصين - الأولى من نوعها على نطاق واسع تحت مظلة بريكس الموسعة، وتستمر حتى 16 يناير الجاري، وتشمل تدريبات على عمليات السلامة البحرية المشتركة، تحسين التوافق بين القوات، وإجراءات حماية بحرية، مع التركيز على مكافحة القرصنة وحماية طرق التجارة البحرية.
مجموعة بريكس بلاس
توسعت مجموعة بريكس الأصلية (البرازيل، روسيا، الهند، الصين، جنوب أفريقيا) لتشمل ست دول إضافية: إيران، مصر، إثيوبيا، إندونيسيا، السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، ويُنظر إلى المجموعة ككتلة جيوسياسية واقتصادية تسعى لموازنة الهيمنة الاقتصادية الأمريكية والغربية.
المناورات لا تستهدف أي دولة
ووفقاً للجيش الجنوب أفريقي، شاركت البرازيل ومصر وإثيوبيا كمراقبين في حفل الافتتاح، بينما أكد الناطق باسم العمليات المشتركة، المقدم مفو ماتيبولا، أن جميع أعضاء بريكس بلاس دُعوا للمشاركة، مشدداً على أن المناورات «ليست ترتيباً سياسياً ولا تستهدف أي دولة، ولا تحمل عداءً تجاه الولايات المتحدة».
وأشار إلى أن جنوب أفريقيا تجري تدريبات دورية مع البحرية الأمريكية أيضاً، وأن الهدف هو «تحسين القدرات وتبادل المعلومات».
توتر مع إدارة ترمب
تأتي المناورات في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وعدة دول في بريكس بلاس توتراً متزايداً، فقد وصف ترمب بعض دول المجموعة بأنها تتبع سياسات «معادية لأمريكا»، وهدد في وقت سابق بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية بنسبة 10% (وأحياناً أعلى) على أعضائها، بالإضافة إلى الرسوم المفروضة بالفعل.
معارضة في جنوب إفريقيا
وداخل جنوب إفريقيا، انتقد حزب التحالف الديمقراطي (المعارض الرئيسي والحليف في الائتلاف الحاكم) المناورات، معتبراً أنها «تناقض الحياد المعلن للبلاد»، وأن عضوية بريكس جعلت جنوب أفريقيا «أداة في ألعاب القوى التي تمارسها دول مارقة على الساحة الدولية».
أمن بحري سلمي وعادل
ورغم الطابع التقني والتدريبي، يُنظر إلى التمرين كخطوة نوعية نحو تعزيز التعاون الأمني داخل بريكس بلاس، خصوصا في ظل التحديات الجيوسياسية الراهنة، ويؤكد المشاركون أنها تعكس التزاماً مشتركاً بـ«أمن بحري سلمي وعادل»، بعيداً عن أي استهداف لأطراف ثالثة.
China, Russia, and Iran began today (Saturday) a series of joint naval exercises lasting a week in the territorial waters of South Africa, under the name "Will for Peace 2026," as part of what Pretoria described as an operation within the "BRICS Plus" group aimed at ensuring the safety of maritime navigation and maritime economic activities.
These exercises come at a time when the Iranian capital, Tehran, is witnessing violent protests and the burning of public property and vehicles, resulting in the deaths of dozens of protesters and the arrest of thousands, according to reports from human rights organizations. The protests began due to the collapse of the rial and rising inflation, quickly transforming into political demands against the regime, with calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the ousted Shah, for massive demonstrations on January 8 and 9.
The Tehran Prosecutor General, Ali Salahi, issued a stern warning yesterday (Friday) to participants in the ongoing protests and unrest in Iran since late December 2025, emphasizing that anyone causing damage to public property or confronting law enforcement and security forces will face the death penalty on charges of "waging war against God" or "waging war against the state."
The First Exercises of Their Kind
These exercises, led by China, are the first of their kind on a large scale under the expanded BRICS umbrella, continuing until January 16 of this year. They include training on joint maritime safety operations, improving interoperability among forces, and maritime protection measures, with a focus on combating piracy and protecting maritime trade routes.
BRICS Plus Group
The original BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) has expanded to include six additional countries: Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The group is viewed as a geopolitical and economic bloc seeking to balance American and Western economic dominance.
The Exercises Do Not Target Any Country
According to the South African military, Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia participated as observers in the opening ceremony, while the spokesperson for joint operations, Colonel Mfo Matibula, confirmed that all BRICS Plus members were invited to participate, stressing that the exercises "are not a political arrangement and do not target any country, nor do they harbor hostility towards the United States."
He noted that South Africa also conducts regular exercises with the U.S. Navy, and that the goal is to "enhance capabilities and exchange information."
Tension with the Trump Administration
The exercises come at a time when relations between President Donald Trump's administration and several countries in BRICS Plus are experiencing increasing tension. Trump has described some member countries as pursuing "anti-American" policies and previously threatened to impose additional tariffs of 10% (and sometimes higher) on its members, in addition to the tariffs already in place.
Opposition in South Africa
Within South Africa, the Democratic Alliance Party (the main opposition and ally in the ruling coalition) criticized the exercises, considering them to "contradict the country's declared neutrality," and that BRICS membership has made South Africa "an instrument in the power games played by rogue states on the international stage."
Peaceful and Fair Maritime Security
Despite the technical and training nature of the exercise, it is viewed as a qualitative step towards enhancing security cooperation within BRICS Plus, especially in light of current geopolitical challenges. Participants affirm that it reflects a shared commitment to "peaceful and fair maritime security," free from targeting third parties.