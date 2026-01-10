بدأت الصين وروسيا وإيران، اليوم (السبت)، سلسلة مناورات بحرية مشتركة تستمر أسبوعاً في المياه الإقليمية لجنوب أفريقيا، تحت اسم «إرادة السلام 2026» (Will for Peace 2026)، في إطار ما وصفته بريتوريا بأنه عملية ضمن مجموعة «بريكس بلاس» (BRICS Plus) تهدف إلى ضمان سلامة الملاحة البحرية والأنشطة الاقتصادية البحرية.

جنوب أفريقيا تستضيف أول مناورات بحرية «صينية - روسية - إيرانية»

وتأتي هذه المناورات في وقت تشهد فيه العاصمة الإيرانية طهران احتجاجات عنيفة وحرق ممتلكات عامة ومركبات، وأسفرت عن مقتل عشرات المتظاهرين واعتقال آلاف، وفق تقارير منظمات حقوقية، وبدأت الاحتجاجات بسبب انهيار الريال وارتفاع التضخم، ثم تحولت سريعاً إلى مطالب سياسية مناهضة للنظام، مع دعوات من رضا بهلوي نجل الشاه المخلوع لمظاهرات حاشدة يوم 8 و9 يناير.
جنوب أفريقيا تستضيف أول مناورات بحرية «صينية - روسية - إيرانية»

فيما أصدر مدعي عام طهران علي صالحي تحذيراً صارماً، أمس الجمعة، للمشاركين في الاحتجاجات والاضطرابات المتواصلة في إيران منذ أواخر ديسمبر 2025، مؤكداً أن أي شخص يتسبب في أضرار بالممتلكات العامة أو يواجه قوى إنفاذ القانون والأمن سيواجه عقوبة الإعدام بتهمة «محاربة الله» أو «شن الحرب على الدولة».
جنوب أفريقيا تستضيف أول مناورات بحرية «صينية - روسية - إيرانية»

المناورات الأولى من نوعها

وتُعد هذه المناورات - التي تقودها الصين - الأولى من نوعها على نطاق واسع تحت مظلة بريكس الموسعة، وتستمر حتى 16 يناير الجاري، وتشمل تدريبات على عمليات السلامة البحرية المشتركة، تحسين التوافق بين القوات، وإجراءات حماية بحرية، مع التركيز على مكافحة القرصنة وحماية طرق التجارة البحرية.

مجموعة بريكس بلاس

توسعت مجموعة بريكس الأصلية (البرازيل، روسيا، الهند، الصين، جنوب أفريقيا) لتشمل ست دول إضافية: إيران، مصر، إثيوبيا، إندونيسيا، السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، ويُنظر إلى المجموعة ككتلة جيوسياسية واقتصادية تسعى لموازنة الهيمنة الاقتصادية الأمريكية والغربية.

المناورات لا تستهدف أي دولة

ووفقاً للجيش الجنوب أفريقي، شاركت البرازيل ومصر وإثيوبيا كمراقبين في حفل الافتتاح، بينما أكد الناطق باسم العمليات المشتركة، المقدم مفو ماتيبولا، أن جميع أعضاء بريكس بلاس دُعوا للمشاركة، مشدداً على أن المناورات «ليست ترتيباً سياسياً ولا تستهدف أي دولة، ولا تحمل عداءً تجاه الولايات المتحدة».

وأشار إلى أن جنوب أفريقيا تجري تدريبات دورية مع البحرية الأمريكية أيضاً، وأن الهدف هو «تحسين القدرات وتبادل المعلومات».

توتر مع إدارة ترمب

تأتي المناورات في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات بين إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وعدة دول في بريكس بلاس توتراً متزايداً، فقد وصف ترمب بعض دول المجموعة بأنها تتبع سياسات «معادية لأمريكا»، وهدد في وقت سابق بفرض رسوم جمركية إضافية بنسبة 10% (وأحياناً أعلى) على أعضائها، بالإضافة إلى الرسوم المفروضة بالفعل.

معارضة في جنوب إفريقيا

وداخل جنوب إفريقيا، انتقد حزب التحالف الديمقراطي (المعارض الرئيسي والحليف في الائتلاف الحاكم) المناورات، معتبراً أنها «تناقض الحياد المعلن للبلاد»، وأن عضوية بريكس جعلت جنوب أفريقيا «أداة في ألعاب القوى التي تمارسها دول مارقة على الساحة الدولية».

أمن بحري سلمي وعادل

ورغم الطابع التقني والتدريبي، يُنظر إلى التمرين كخطوة نوعية نحو تعزيز التعاون الأمني داخل بريكس بلاس، خصوصا في ظل التحديات الجيوسياسية الراهنة، ويؤكد المشاركون أنها تعكس التزاماً مشتركاً بـ«أمن بحري سلمي وعادل»، بعيداً عن أي استهداف لأطراف ثالثة.