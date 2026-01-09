أعلن كبير قضاة محافظة خراسان الشمالية في إيران رضا براتي زاده مصرع مدعي عام المدينة علي أكبر حسين زاده، وعدد من موظفي قوى الأمن، خلال الاضطرابات التي شهدتها المحافظة.

ونقلت هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون الإيرانية عن القاضي براتي زاده قوله: «ليلة أمس أثناء الاضطرابات في مدينة أصفريان، كان المدعي العام للمدينة علي أكبر حسين زاده يتابع الأحداث الجارية في المكان برفقة موظفي إنفاذ القانون وقوى الأمن».

وأضاف أن مجموعة من المشاركين في الاضطرابات، معظمهم لم يكونوا من سكان أصفريان ولا من محافظة خراسان الشمالية، قامت بإشعال النار في المبنى الذي كان يتواجد فيه المدعي العام وموظفو قوى الأمن، ما منع الأطباء من تقديم المساعدة لهم.

وتشهد إيران منذ أواخر ديسمبر 2025 موجة احتجاجات واسعة النطاق هي الأعنف منذ احتجاجات «المرأة، الحياة، الحرية» عام 2022، وبدأت الاحتجاجات في أسواق طهران الكبرى احتجاجًا على انهيار قيمة الريال الإيراني بشكل قياسي، وارتفاع التضخم الحاد (تجاوز 50% في 2025 حسب تقارير رسمية)، وتدهور القدرة الشرائية، وارتفاع أسعار المواد الأساسية بشكل غير مسبوق.

وسرعان ما تحولت الاحتجاجات الاقتصادية إلى حراك سياسي مناهض للنظام في العديد من المدن، مع انتشار الشعارات المناهضة للمرشد الأعلى علي خامنئي، وظهور دعوات متزايدة لعودة النظام الملكي (شعارات «جاويد شاه» ودعم رضا بهلوي).

ووقعت الحادثة في أصفرايين خراسان الشمالية بعدما اندلعت مواجهات عنيفة في مدينة أصفرايين، حيث كان المدعي العام للمدينة علي أكبر حسين زاده موجودًا ميدانيًا مع قوات الأمن لمتابعة الأحداث، عندما قام محتجون، يُزعم أنهم «غرباء» وليسوا من أهل المدينة، بإحراق المبنى الذي كانوا فيه، ما أدى إلى مقتل المدعي العام وعدد من عناصر الأمن.

وجاءت الحادثة بعد دعوة من رضا بهلوي نجل الشاه المخلوع لمظاهرات جديدة يوم 9 يناير، تزامنًا مع قطع جزئي أو كلي للإنترنت في مناطق عدة، واتهامات روتينية من مجلس الأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بـ«تنظيم الاضطرابات».

واتهم المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني في تصريحات سابقة الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بـ«تنظيم الاضطرابات» في إيران، وهو اتهام «نمطي» ترفعه السلطات الإيرانية خلال فترات الاحتجاج الداخلي.