The Chief Justice of North Khorasan Province in Iran, Reza Barati Zadeh, announced the death of the city prosecutor, Ali Akbar Hosseinzadeh, along with several security personnel during the unrest that occurred in the province.

The Iranian Radio and Television Organization reported Judge Barati Zadeh as saying: "Last night during the unrest in the city of Asfarian, the city prosecutor, Ali Akbar Hosseinzadeh, was monitoring the ongoing events at the location alongside law enforcement and security personnel."

He added that a group of participants in the unrest, most of whom were not residents of Asfarian or North Khorasan Province, set fire to the building where the prosecutor and security personnel were located, preventing doctors from providing assistance to them.

Since late December 2025, Iran has been witnessing widespread protests, the most intense since the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests of 2022. The protests began in the major markets of Tehran in response to the unprecedented collapse of the Iranian rial's value and sharply rising inflation (exceeding 50% in 2025 according to official reports), deteriorating purchasing power, and unprecedented increases in the prices of essential goods.

The economic protests quickly transformed into a political movement against the regime in many cities, with the spread of slogans opposing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and increasing calls for the return of the monarchy (slogans of "Javid Shah" and support for Reza Pahlavi).

The incident occurred in Asfarian, North Khorasan, after violent confrontations erupted in the city, where the city prosecutor, Ali Akbar Hosseinzadeh, was present on the ground with security forces to monitor the events when protesters, alleged to be "outsiders" and not from the city, set fire to the building they were in, resulting in the death of the prosecutor and several security personnel.

This incident followed a call from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the ousted Shah, for new demonstrations on January 9, coinciding with partial or complete internet outages in several areas, and routine accusations from the U.S. National Security Council and Israel of "organizing the unrest."

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council previously accused the United States and Israel of "organizing the unrest" in Iran, a "stereotypical" accusation raised by Iranian authorities during periods of internal protests.