قال السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد آل جابر، إن القرار الشجاع لقيادات «الانتقالي الجنوبي» بحل المجلس، يؤكد حرصهم على مستقبل القضية الجنوبية، وليس السعي للمصلحة الشخصية.
تصور شامل للحل العادل
وأكد أن اختيارهم لخيار الحوار برعاية المملكة سيحظى بدعم دولي لعقد المؤتمر ولمخرجاته.
وأفاد السفير آل جابر في تغريده، اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن رعاية المملكة لمؤتمر القضية الجنوبية في الرياض، تهدف لجمع الشخصيات والقيادات الجنوبية الفاعلة بدون تمييز أو إقصاء للتوصل إلى تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية بما يلبي إرادتهم و تطلعاتهم، تمهيداً لطرحه ومناقشته على طاولة الحوار السياسي الشامل في اليمن.
التهيئة لانعقاد المؤتمر الجنوبي
من جانبه، رحب مجلس الشورى اليمني بإعلان هيئة رئاسة المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، والقيادة التنفيذية العليا، والأمانة العامة، وبقية الهيئات التابعة له، حلّ المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وحلّ كافة هيئاته وأجهزته الرئيسية والفرعية، وإلغاء جميع مكاتبه في الداخل والخارج، وما تضمنه الإعلان من توجه نحو العمل والتهيئة لانعقاد مؤتمر جنوبي شامل تحت رعاية المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة.
وثمن المجلس في بيان له، اليوم (الجمعة)، ما ورد في إعلان حلّ المجلس الانتقالي من إقرار بعدم جدوى استمرار الكيانات التي تكرس الانقسام أو تُسهم في تعقيد المشهد، مؤكداً أن معالجة القضية الجنوبية لا يمكن أن تتم عبر مشاريع أحادية أو أطر مفروضة بقوة السلاح، وإنما من خلال مسار سياسي جامع، يستند إلى المرجعيات الوطنية، ويحترم إرادة المواطنين، ويصون وحدة الصف، ويخدم استقرار اليمن والمنطقة.
دعم قرارات مجلس القيادة
وأعلن المجلس دعمه الكامل لكافة القرارات والإجراءات التي اتخذها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في إطار مهماته الدستورية ومسؤوليته الوطنية، بما في ذلك القرارات الهادفة إلى ضبط المشهد السياسي والأمني، والحفاظ على وحدة الصف، ومنع الانزلاق نحو الفوضى أو التمرد المسلح.
ولفت إلى أنه في مقدمتها قرار تجميد عضوية عيدروس الزبيدي وما ترتب عليه من إجراءات، باعتبار ذلك خطوة ضرورية لحماية الشرعية، وترسيخ مبدأ عدم الإفلات من المساءلة، والتأكيد على أن الشراكة في السلطة لا يمكن أن تتعايش مع السلاح الخارج عن الدولة أو القرارات الأحادية التي تمس أمن البلاد واستقرارها.
إشادة بدور السعودية
وأشاد مجلس الشورى بالدور الأخوي المسؤول الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في رعاية جهود الحوار، ودعم مسارات التهدئة، وحرصها المستمر على إيجاد حلول سياسية شاملة تُنهي الصراعات، وتفتح آفاقا حقيقية أمام تسوية عادلة ومستدامة، بما يحفظ أمن اليمن وجواره الإقليمي.
ودعا مجلس الشورى كافة القوى والشخصيات والفعاليات الجنوبية إلى التعاطي الإيجابي والمسؤول مع أي مسار حواري قادم، والانخراط الجاد في نقاش وطني شامل، بعيداً عن الإقصاء والمغامرة، وبما يفضي إلى رؤية مشتركة تعالج جذور القضية الجنوبية ضمن إطار الدولة اليمنية ومؤسساتها الشرعية.
The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, stated that the courageous decision by the leadership of the "Southern Transitional Council" to dissolve the council confirms their commitment to the future of the Southern issue, rather than pursuing personal interests.
A comprehensive vision for a just solution
He emphasized that their choice of dialogue under the auspices of the Kingdom will receive international support for holding the conference and its outcomes.
Ambassador Al-Jaber noted in a tweet today (Friday) that the Kingdom's sponsorship of the Southern issue conference in Riyadh aims to gather active Southern figures and leaders without discrimination or exclusion to reach a comprehensive vision for just solutions to the issue that meets their will and aspirations, paving the way for it to be presented and discussed at the table of comprehensive political dialogue in Yemen.
Preparation for the Southern Conference
For its part, the Yemeni Shura Council welcomed the announcement by the presidency of the Southern Transitional Council, the higher executive leadership, the general secretariat, and the other affiliated bodies, to dissolve the Southern Transitional Council, and to dissolve all its main and subsidiary bodies, and to cancel all its offices inside and outside the country, along with the announcement's direction towards working and preparing for the convening of a comprehensive Southern conference under the auspices of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The council praised in a statement today (Friday) what was mentioned in the announcement of the dissolution of the Transitional Council regarding the acknowledgment of the futility of continuing entities that perpetuate division or contribute to complicating the scene, affirming that addressing the Southern issue cannot be achieved through unilateral projects or frameworks imposed by force of arms, but rather through an inclusive political path that relies on national references, respects the will of the citizens, preserves unity, and serves the stability of Yemen and the region.
Support for the Leadership Council's Decisions
The council announced its full support for all decisions and measures taken by the Presidential Leadership Council within the framework of its constitutional duties and national responsibilities, including decisions aimed at stabilizing the political and security scene, maintaining unity, and preventing a slide into chaos or armed rebellion.
It pointed out that among these is the decision to suspend the membership of Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and the subsequent measures, considering this a necessary step to protect legitimacy, establish the principle of accountability, and affirm that partnership in power cannot coexist with weapons outside the state or unilateral decisions that affect the country's security and stability.
Praise for Saudi Arabia's Role
The Shura Council praised the responsible brotherly role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in sponsoring dialogue efforts, supporting de-escalation pathways, and its continuous commitment to finding comprehensive political solutions that end conflicts and open real horizons for a just and sustainable settlement, preserving the security of Yemen and its regional surroundings.
The Shura Council called on all Southern forces, figures, and activities to engage positively and responsibly with any upcoming dialogue path, and to seriously participate in a comprehensive national discussion, away from exclusion and adventurism, leading to a shared vision that addresses the roots of the Southern issue within the framework of the Yemeni state and its legitimate institutions.