The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, stated that the courageous decision by the leadership of the "Southern Transitional Council" to dissolve the council confirms their commitment to the future of the Southern issue, rather than pursuing personal interests.

A comprehensive vision for a just solution

He emphasized that their choice of dialogue under the auspices of the Kingdom will receive international support for holding the conference and its outcomes.

Ambassador Al-Jaber noted in a tweet today (Friday) that the Kingdom's sponsorship of the Southern issue conference in Riyadh aims to gather active Southern figures and leaders without discrimination or exclusion to reach a comprehensive vision for just solutions to the issue that meets their will and aspirations, paving the way for it to be presented and discussed at the table of comprehensive political dialogue in Yemen.



Preparation for the Southern Conference



For its part, the Yemeni Shura Council welcomed the announcement by the presidency of the Southern Transitional Council, the higher executive leadership, the general secretariat, and the other affiliated bodies, to dissolve the Southern Transitional Council, and to dissolve all its main and subsidiary bodies, and to cancel all its offices inside and outside the country, along with the announcement's direction towards working and preparing for the convening of a comprehensive Southern conference under the auspices of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The council praised in a statement today (Friday) what was mentioned in the announcement of the dissolution of the Transitional Council regarding the acknowledgment of the futility of continuing entities that perpetuate division or contribute to complicating the scene, affirming that addressing the Southern issue cannot be achieved through unilateral projects or frameworks imposed by force of arms, but rather through an inclusive political path that relies on national references, respects the will of the citizens, preserves unity, and serves the stability of Yemen and the region.



Support for the Leadership Council's Decisions



The council announced its full support for all decisions and measures taken by the Presidential Leadership Council within the framework of its constitutional duties and national responsibilities, including decisions aimed at stabilizing the political and security scene, maintaining unity, and preventing a slide into chaos or armed rebellion.



It pointed out that among these is the decision to suspend the membership of Aidarus Al-Zubaidi and the subsequent measures, considering this a necessary step to protect legitimacy, establish the principle of accountability, and affirm that partnership in power cannot coexist with weapons outside the state or unilateral decisions that affect the country's security and stability.



Praise for Saudi Arabia's Role



The Shura Council praised the responsible brotherly role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in sponsoring dialogue efforts, supporting de-escalation pathways, and its continuous commitment to finding comprehensive political solutions that end conflicts and open real horizons for a just and sustainable settlement, preserving the security of Yemen and its regional surroundings.



The Shura Council called on all Southern forces, figures, and activities to engage positively and responsibly with any upcoming dialogue path, and to seriously participate in a comprehensive national discussion, away from exclusion and adventurism, leading to a shared vision that addresses the roots of the Southern issue within the framework of the Yemeni state and its legitimate institutions.