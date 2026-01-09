قال السفير السعودي لدى اليمن محمد آل جابر، إن القرار الشجاع لقيادات «الانتقالي الجنوبي» بحل المجلس، يؤكد حرصهم على مستقبل القضية الجنوبية، وليس السعي للمصلحة الشخصية.

تصور شامل للحل العادل

وأكد أن اختيارهم لخيار الحوار برعاية المملكة سيحظى بدعم دولي لعقد المؤتمر ولمخرجاته.

وأفاد السفير آل جابر في تغريده، اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن رعاية المملكة لمؤتمر القضية الجنوبية في الرياض، تهدف لجمع الشخصيات والقيادات الجنوبية الفاعلة بدون تمييز أو إقصاء للتوصل إلى تصور شامل للحلول العادلة للقضية بما يلبي إرادتهم و تطلعاتهم، تمهيداً لطرحه ومناقشته على طاولة الحوار السياسي الشامل في اليمن.


التهيئة لانعقاد المؤتمر الجنوبي


من جانبه، رحب مجلس الشورى اليمني بإعلان هيئة رئاسة المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، والقيادة التنفيذية العليا، والأمانة العامة، وبقية الهيئات التابعة له، حلّ المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، وحلّ كافة هيئاته وأجهزته الرئيسية والفرعية، وإلغاء جميع مكاتبه في الداخل والخارج، وما تضمنه الإعلان من توجه نحو العمل والتهيئة لانعقاد مؤتمر جنوبي شامل تحت رعاية المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة.


وثمن المجلس في بيان له، اليوم (الجمعة)، ما ورد في إعلان حلّ المجلس الانتقالي من إقرار بعدم جدوى استمرار الكيانات التي تكرس الانقسام أو تُسهم في تعقيد المشهد، مؤكداً أن معالجة القضية الجنوبية لا يمكن أن تتم عبر مشاريع أحادية أو أطر مفروضة بقوة السلاح، وإنما من خلال مسار سياسي جامع، يستند إلى المرجعيات الوطنية، ويحترم إرادة المواطنين، ويصون وحدة الصف، ويخدم استقرار اليمن والمنطقة.


دعم قرارات مجلس القيادة


وأعلن المجلس دعمه الكامل لكافة القرارات والإجراءات التي اتخذها مجلس القيادة الرئاسي في إطار مهماته الدستورية ومسؤوليته الوطنية، بما في ذلك القرارات الهادفة إلى ضبط المشهد السياسي والأمني، والحفاظ على وحدة الصف، ومنع الانزلاق نحو الفوضى أو التمرد المسلح.


ولفت إلى أنه في مقدمتها قرار تجميد عضوية عيدروس الزبيدي وما ترتب عليه من إجراءات، باعتبار ذلك خطوة ضرورية لحماية الشرعية، وترسيخ مبدأ عدم الإفلات من المساءلة، والتأكيد على أن الشراكة في السلطة لا يمكن أن تتعايش مع السلاح الخارج عن الدولة أو القرارات الأحادية التي تمس أمن البلاد واستقرارها.


إشادة بدور السعودية


وأشاد مجلس الشورى بالدور الأخوي المسؤول الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في رعاية جهود الحوار، ودعم مسارات التهدئة، وحرصها المستمر على إيجاد حلول سياسية شاملة تُنهي الصراعات، وتفتح آفاقا حقيقية أمام تسوية عادلة ومستدامة، بما يحفظ أمن اليمن وجواره الإقليمي.


ودعا مجلس الشورى كافة القوى والشخصيات والفعاليات الجنوبية إلى التعاطي الإيجابي والمسؤول مع أي مسار حواري قادم، والانخراط الجاد في نقاش وطني شامل، بعيداً عن الإقصاء والمغامرة، وبما يفضي إلى رؤية مشتركة تعالج جذور القضية الجنوبية ضمن إطار الدولة اليمنية ومؤسساتها الشرعية.