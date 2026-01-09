أعرب الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو، عن اعتقاده بوجود «تهديد حقيقي» لتدخل عسكري أمريكي في كولومبيا، متهمًا الولايات المتحدة بمعاملة الدول الأخرى كجزء من «إمبراطوريتها».

وأكد بيترو أن الولايات المتحدة تعامل دول أمريكا اللاتينية كإمبراطورية منذ عقود، مستشهدًا بفقدان كولومبيا لباناما في القرن الماضي.

الدفاع الكولومبي ضد الهجوم المحتمل

وعند سؤاله عن الدفاع في حال هجوم، قال إنه يفضل الحوار، لكنه أشار إلى تاريخ كولومبيا في مواجهة الجيوش الكبيرة عبر «الجماهير والجبال والغابات»، كما جدد النفي على تورطه في تجارة المخدرات، مشددًا على كفاحه ضد الكارتلات لعقود.

تهديدات ترمب ضد كولومبيا

تصريحات بيترو جاءت في مقابلة مع هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية BBC، بعد تهديدات مباشرة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بعملية عسكرية ضد كولومبيا، على غرار الضربات التي أدت إلى اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو مطلع يناير الجاري.

وقال بيترو، إن الولايات المتحدة تخاطر بتحويل نفسها من قوة «مهيمنة على العالم» إلى دولة «معزولة عن العالم»، محذرًا من أن بناء إمبراطورية لا يتم بالعزلة.

بيترو ينتقد وكالة الهجرة

كما انتقد بشدة عمليات إنفاذ الهجرة الأمريكية، واصفًا عملاء وكالة الهجرة والجمارك (ICE) بأنهم يتصرفون كـ«كتائب نازية»، في إشارة إلى توسيع عمليات الترحيل والاعتقال تحت إدارة ترمب.

اعتقال مادورو

ويأتي التوتر بعد عملية عسكرية أمريكية ناجحة في فنزويلا، حيث تم اعتقال مادورو بواسطة قوات دلتا فورس الأمريكية ونقله إلى نيويورك لمواجهة تهم تتعلق بالمخدرات والأسلحة.

وعقب ذلك، قال ترمب إن عملية عسكرية ضد كولومبيا «تبدو جيدة»، متهمًا بيترو بتسهيل تجارة الكوكايين، ومكررًا عبارات مثل «احترس من ظهرك».

مكالمة 60 دقيقة بين ترمب وبيترو

ورغم التهديدات، أجرى الزعيمان مكالمة هاتفية، يوم الأربعاء الماضي استمرت قرابة الساعة، وصفها ترمب بأنها «شرف كبير» عبر منصته Truth Social، معلنًا ترتيب لقاء قريب في البيت الأبيض.

أما بيترو، فقال إن معظم المكالمة كانت من جانبه، وتناولت تجارة المخدرات ووجهة نظر كولومبيا حول فنزويلا وأمريكا اللاتينية، مشيرًا إلى أن التوتر لم ينتهِ تمامًا.

وانتقد بيترو أيضًا توسيع عمليات عملاء وكالة الهجرة والجمارك، التي أدت إلى ترحيل 605 آلاف شخص و«ترحيل طوعي» لـ1.9 مليون آخرين بين يناير وديسمبر 2025، مع احتجاز نحو 65 ألفًا.

واستشهد بحادث إطلاق نار قاتل في مينيابوليس، حيث قتل عميل وكالة الهجرة والجمارك، مواطنة أمريكية تبلغ 37 عامًا تدعى رينيه نيكول غود، مما أثار احتجاجات، قائلًا إن ICE «لم يعد يطارد اللاتينيين فقط، بل يقتل مواطنين أمريكيين».

كولومبيا أكبر منتج للكوكايين

وتُعد كولومبيا أكبر منتج للكوكايين عالميًا، ولها احتياطيات نفطية مهمة، مما يجعلها هدفًا محتملًا في سياسة ترمب الخارجية الجريئة.

وأثارت تهديدات ترمب مظاهرات في كولومبيا دفاعًا عن السيادة، بينما يستمر الجدل حول ما إذا كانت هذه التصريحات ضغطًا أم تهديدًا حقيقيًا.