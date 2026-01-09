The Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his belief that there is a "real threat" of American military intervention in Colombia, accusing the United States of treating other countries as part of its "empire."

Petro affirmed that the United States has treated Latin American countries as an empire for decades, citing Colombia's loss of Panama in the last century.

The Colombian Defense Against Potential Attack

When asked about defense in the event of an attack, he said he prefers dialogue, but he pointed to Colombia's history of facing large armies through "the masses, mountains, and forests," while reiterating his denial of involvement in drug trafficking, emphasizing his struggle against cartels for decades.

Trump's Threats Against Colombia

Petro's statements came in an interview with the BBC, following direct threats from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a military operation against Colombia, similar to the strikes that led to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this January.

Petro stated that the United States risks transforming itself from a "dominant power in the world" to a country "isolated from the world," warning that building an empire cannot be done through isolation.

Petro Criticizes Immigration Agency

He also strongly criticized U.S. immigration enforcement, describing agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as acting like "Nazi battalions," referring to the expansion of deportation and detention operations under the Trump administration.

Arrest of Maduro

The tension follows a successful U.S. military operation in Venezuela, where Maduro was arrested by U.S. Delta Force and transported to New York to face charges related to drugs and arms.

Following this, Trump stated that a military operation against Colombia "looks good," accusing Petro of facilitating cocaine trafficking, repeating phrases like "watch your back."

60-Minute Call Between Trump and Petro

Despite the threats, the two leaders held a phone call last Wednesday that lasted nearly an hour, which Trump described as a "great honor" on his platform Truth Social, announcing plans for a forthcoming meeting at the White House.

Petro mentioned that most of the call was on his side, discussing drug trafficking and Colombia's perspective on Venezuela and Latin America, noting that the tension has not completely ended.

Petro also criticized the expansion of ICE agents' operations, which led to the deportation of 605,000 people and "voluntary deportation" of 1.9 million others between January and December 2025, with around 65,000 detained.

He cited a fatal shooting incident in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent killed a 37-year-old American citizen named Renee Nicole Good, sparking protests, stating that ICE "is no longer just chasing Latinos, but is killing American citizens."

Colombia as the Largest Cocaine Producer

Colombia is the largest producer of cocaine globally and has significant oil reserves, making it a potential target in Trump's bold foreign policy.

Trump's threats have sparked demonstrations in Colombia in defense of sovereignty, while the debate continues over whether these statements constitute pressure or a real threat.