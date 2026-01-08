أكدت قيادة الجيش اللبناني، اليوم (الخميس)، أنه تنفيذاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء اللبناني الصادر بتاريخ 5 اغسطس 2025، التزامها الكامل بتولي وممارسة المسؤولية الحصرية عن حفظ الأمن والاستقرار في لبنان، مع سائر الأجهزة الأمنية، ولا سيما في منطقة جنوب نهر الليطاني، وذلك وفاءً لواجبات الجيش المنصوص عليها في الدستور اللبناني والقوانين والأنظمة المرعية الإجراء، ووفق قرارات السلطة السياسية والتزاماتها الناشئة عن القرارات الدولية ذات الصلة، بما يضمن عودة الأمن والاستقرار إلى الحدود الجنوبية، ومنع استخدامها نهائياً منطلقاً لأي أعمال عسكرية، وذلك في إطار تطبيق قرار الدولة اللبنانية بسط سلطتها بقواها الذاتية حصراً على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية.

وأكد الجيش أن خطته لحصر السلاح قد دخلت مرحلة متقدمة، بعد تحقيق أهداف المرحلة الأولى بشكل فعال وملموس على الأرض.

وأشار إلى أن المرحلة هذه ركزت على توسيع الحضور العملاني للجيش، وتأمين المناطق الحيوية، وبسط السيطرة العملانية على الأراضي التي أصبحت تحت سلطته في قطاع جنوب الليطاني، باستثناء الأراضي والمواقع التي لا تزال خاضعة للاحتلال الإسرائيلي.

وأشار الجيش إلى أن العمل في القطاع ما زال مستمراً، إلى حين استكمال معالجة الذخائر غير المنفجرة والأنفاق، إضافة إلى طلبات اتخاذ الإجراءات (RFAs)، لتثبيت السيطرة، وذلك بهدف منع الجماعات المسلحة من إعادة بناء قدراتها، بشكل لا عودة عنه.

ولفت إلى أن قيادة الجيش ستقوم بإجراء تقييم عام وشامل للمرحلة الأولى من خطة «درع الوطن»، ليُبنى عليه في تحديد مسار المراحل اللاحقة من الخطة الموضوعة.

ولفت الجيش إلى أن استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي اللبنانية واحتلال عدد من المواقع داخلها، وما يترافق مع ذلك من إقامة مناطق عازلة تُقيّد الوصول إلى بعض المناطق، فضلاً عن الخروقات اليومية المتواصلة لاتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الصادر في 27 نوفمبر 2024، كل ذلك ينعكس سلباً على إنجاز المهمات المطلوبة، خصوصاً في جوار هذه المناطق، وعلى بسط سلطة الدولة اللبنانية وحصر السلاح بيد قواتها المسلحة دون استثناء.

وأشار إلى أن تأخر وصول القدرات العسكرية الموعودة للجيش، شكّل عاملاً مؤثراً، في وتيرة تنفيذ المهمات، مبيناً أن هذه العوامل مجتمعة تستوجب معالجة عاجلة وجدية، كونها تمثّل عناصر أساسية لتمكين الجيش من استكمال مهماته وفق الخطة الموضوعة، بشكل مسؤول وتدريجي ومنسّق، وبما ينسجم مع مقتضيات المصلحة الوطنية العليا، ويصون السيادة والاستقرار.

وأكد الجيش استمرار التنسيق والعمل المشترك مع قوات الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (اليونيفيل) ومع آلية مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار (الميكانيزم)، بما يساهم في تعزيز الاستقرار في منطقة جنوب الليطاني.