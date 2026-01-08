Today (Thursday), the Lebanese Army Command confirmed that in implementation of the decision of the Lebanese Council of Ministers issued on August 5, 2025, it is fully committed to assuming and exercising the exclusive responsibility for maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, along with other security agencies, especially in the area south of the Litani River. This commitment is in fulfillment of the army's duties as stipulated in the Lebanese Constitution and the applicable laws and regulations, and in accordance with the decisions of the political authority and its obligations arising from relevant international resolutions, ensuring the return of security and stability to the southern borders, and preventing their use as a launch point for any military actions. This is part of the implementation of the Lebanese state's decision to assert its authority solely through its own forces over all Lebanese territory.

The army confirmed that its plan to restrict weapons has entered an advanced stage, following the effective and tangible achievement of the objectives of the first phase on the ground.

It pointed out that this phase focused on expanding the operational presence of the army, securing vital areas, and establishing operational control over the lands that have come under its authority in the southern Litani sector, except for the lands and sites that are still under Israeli occupation.

The army noted that work in the sector is still ongoing until the handling of unexploded ordnance and tunnels is completed, in addition to requests for action (RFAs) to solidify control, with the aim of preventing armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities in an irreversible manner.

It indicated that the army leadership will conduct a general and comprehensive assessment of the first phase of the "Shield of the Nation" plan, which will inform the determination of the course of subsequent phases of the established plan.

The army pointed out that the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory and the occupation of several sites within it, along with the establishment of buffer zones that restrict access to certain areas, as well as the ongoing daily violations of the ceasefire agreement issued on November 27, 2024, all negatively impact the achievement of the required missions, especially in the vicinity of these areas, and on the assertion of the authority of the Lebanese state and the restriction of weapons to its armed forces without exception.

It noted that the delay in the arrival of the promised military capabilities for the army has been a significant factor affecting the pace of mission execution, indicating that these combined factors necessitate urgent and serious intervention, as they represent essential elements for enabling the army to complete its missions according to the established plan, in a responsible, gradual, and coordinated manner, in line with the requirements of the supreme national interest, and preserving sovereignty and stability.

The army confirmed its continued coordination and joint work with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, contributing to enhancing stability in the southern Litani area.