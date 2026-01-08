أكدت قيادة الجيش اللبناني، اليوم (الخميس)، أنه تنفيذاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء اللبناني الصادر بتاريخ 5 اغسطس 2025، التزامها الكامل بتولي وممارسة المسؤولية الحصرية عن حفظ الأمن والاستقرار في لبنان، مع سائر الأجهزة الأمنية، ولا سيما في منطقة جنوب نهر الليطاني، وذلك وفاءً لواجبات الجيش المنصوص عليها في الدستور اللبناني والقوانين والأنظمة المرعية الإجراء، ووفق قرارات السلطة السياسية والتزاماتها الناشئة عن القرارات الدولية ذات الصلة، بما يضمن عودة الأمن والاستقرار إلى الحدود الجنوبية، ومنع استخدامها نهائياً منطلقاً لأي أعمال عسكرية، وذلك في إطار تطبيق قرار الدولة اللبنانية بسط سلطتها بقواها الذاتية حصراً على كامل الأراضي اللبنانية.
وأكد الجيش أن خطته لحصر السلاح قد دخلت مرحلة متقدمة، بعد تحقيق أهداف المرحلة الأولى بشكل فعال وملموس على الأرض.
وأشار إلى أن المرحلة هذه ركزت على توسيع الحضور العملاني للجيش، وتأمين المناطق الحيوية، وبسط السيطرة العملانية على الأراضي التي أصبحت تحت سلطته في قطاع جنوب الليطاني، باستثناء الأراضي والمواقع التي لا تزال خاضعة للاحتلال الإسرائيلي.
وأشار الجيش إلى أن العمل في القطاع ما زال مستمراً، إلى حين استكمال معالجة الذخائر غير المنفجرة والأنفاق، إضافة إلى طلبات اتخاذ الإجراءات (RFAs)، لتثبيت السيطرة، وذلك بهدف منع الجماعات المسلحة من إعادة بناء قدراتها، بشكل لا عودة عنه.
ولفت إلى أن قيادة الجيش ستقوم بإجراء تقييم عام وشامل للمرحلة الأولى من خطة «درع الوطن»، ليُبنى عليه في تحديد مسار المراحل اللاحقة من الخطة الموضوعة.
ولفت الجيش إلى أن استمرار الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على الأراضي اللبنانية واحتلال عدد من المواقع داخلها، وما يترافق مع ذلك من إقامة مناطق عازلة تُقيّد الوصول إلى بعض المناطق، فضلاً عن الخروقات اليومية المتواصلة لاتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية الصادر في 27 نوفمبر 2024، كل ذلك ينعكس سلباً على إنجاز المهمات المطلوبة، خصوصاً في جوار هذه المناطق، وعلى بسط سلطة الدولة اللبنانية وحصر السلاح بيد قواتها المسلحة دون استثناء.
وأشار إلى أن تأخر وصول القدرات العسكرية الموعودة للجيش، شكّل عاملاً مؤثراً، في وتيرة تنفيذ المهمات، مبيناً أن هذه العوامل مجتمعة تستوجب معالجة عاجلة وجدية، كونها تمثّل عناصر أساسية لتمكين الجيش من استكمال مهماته وفق الخطة الموضوعة، بشكل مسؤول وتدريجي ومنسّق، وبما ينسجم مع مقتضيات المصلحة الوطنية العليا، ويصون السيادة والاستقرار.
وأكد الجيش استمرار التنسيق والعمل المشترك مع قوات الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (اليونيفيل) ومع آلية مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار (الميكانيزم)، بما يساهم في تعزيز الاستقرار في منطقة جنوب الليطاني.
Today (Thursday), the Lebanese Army Command confirmed that in implementation of the decision of the Lebanese Council of Ministers issued on August 5, 2025, it is fully committed to assuming and exercising the exclusive responsibility for maintaining security and stability in Lebanon, along with other security agencies, especially in the area south of the Litani River. This commitment is in fulfillment of the army's duties as stipulated in the Lebanese Constitution and the applicable laws and regulations, and in accordance with the decisions of the political authority and its obligations arising from relevant international resolutions, ensuring the return of security and stability to the southern borders, and preventing their use as a launch point for any military actions. This is part of the implementation of the Lebanese state's decision to assert its authority solely through its own forces over all Lebanese territory.
The army confirmed that its plan to restrict weapons has entered an advanced stage, following the effective and tangible achievement of the objectives of the first phase on the ground.
It pointed out that this phase focused on expanding the operational presence of the army, securing vital areas, and establishing operational control over the lands that have come under its authority in the southern Litani sector, except for the lands and sites that are still under Israeli occupation.
The army noted that work in the sector is still ongoing until the handling of unexploded ordnance and tunnels is completed, in addition to requests for action (RFAs) to solidify control, with the aim of preventing armed groups from rebuilding their capabilities in an irreversible manner.
It indicated that the army leadership will conduct a general and comprehensive assessment of the first phase of the "Shield of the Nation" plan, which will inform the determination of the course of subsequent phases of the established plan.
The army pointed out that the continued Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory and the occupation of several sites within it, along with the establishment of buffer zones that restrict access to certain areas, as well as the ongoing daily violations of the ceasefire agreement issued on November 27, 2024, all negatively impact the achievement of the required missions, especially in the vicinity of these areas, and on the assertion of the authority of the Lebanese state and the restriction of weapons to its armed forces without exception.
It noted that the delay in the arrival of the promised military capabilities for the army has been a significant factor affecting the pace of mission execution, indicating that these combined factors necessitate urgent and serious intervention, as they represent essential elements for enabling the army to complete its missions according to the established plan, in a responsible, gradual, and coordinated manner, in line with the requirements of the supreme national interest, and preserving sovereignty and stability.
The army confirmed its continued coordination and joint work with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and with the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, contributing to enhancing stability in the southern Litani area.