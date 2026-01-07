أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري أن مواقع تنظيم قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» العسكرية داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية باتت هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً لقواتها، بعد التصعيد الكبير للتنظيم باتجاه أحياء مدينة حلب وارتكابه العديد من المجازر بحق المدنيين.
معابر إنسانية آمنة
ودعت الهيئة في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، المدنيين في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، بالابتعاد الفوري عن مواقع تنظيم قسد. وشددت على أن أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بمدينة حلب باتت منطقةً عسكريةً مغلقةً ظهر اليوم. وأعلنت عن معبرين إنسانيين آمنين هما معبر العوارض ومعبر شارع الزهور المعروفين لأهالي المنطقة حتى الساعة 3 ظهراً.
جاءت هذه التطورات في أعقاب مقتل 9 أشخاص على الأقل غالبيتهم مدنيون، أمس الثلاثاء، في مدينة حلب شمال سورية، جراء اشتباكات مستمرة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديموقراطية، تعد من الأعنف بين الطرفين منذ أشهر.
بالتزامن مع هذا التصعيد، تعثّرت المفاوضات بين السلطات السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية منذ أشهر، رغم توقيعهما اتفاقا في الـ10 من مارس الماضي نصّ على دمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية الكردية في إطار الدولة السورية.
حركة نزوح كبيرة
وتحدثت مصادر سورية وشهود عيان عن وجود حركة نزوح كبيرة من تلك المناطق.
يذكر أن القوات الحكومية تسيطر على حلب منذ أطاحت بنظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، لكنّ قوات كردية محلية مرتبطة بقوات سورية الديموقراطية وقوى الأمن الداخلي التابعة لها (الأسايش) تسيطر على حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية.
وقالت وزارة الدفاع بعد التصعيد، إن قوات سورية الديموقراطية تثبت مجدداً أنها لا تعترف باتفاق الـ10 من مارس وتحاول إفشاله وجر الجيش لمعركة مفتوحة تحدد ميدانها.
من جانبه، أعلن محافظ حلب عزّام الغريب إغلاق كل المدارس والجامعات والإدارات الحكومية في مدينة حلب، اليوم الأربعاء، وإلغاء كل الفعاليات الجماعية والاجتماعية. وعزا القرار إلى الأوضاع الراهنة، واستهداف عدد من المشافي والمؤسسات جراء القصف المدفعي العشوائي من قسد.
ووصفت الاشتباكات التي اندلعت أمس، والتي استمرّت ليلاً، بالأعنف منذ إطاحة الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد قبل أكثر من عام.
The Syrian Army Operations Authority announced that the military sites of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh have become a legitimate military target for its forces, following the significant escalation by the organization towards the neighborhoods of Aleppo city and its commission of numerous massacres against civilians.
Safe Humanitarian Crossings
The authority called in a statement today, Wednesday, for civilians in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh to immediately distance themselves from SDF positions. It emphasized that the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo city have become a closed military zone as of this afternoon. It announced two safe humanitarian crossings: the Al-Awarid crossing and the Al-Zuhur Street crossing, known to the locals, until 3 PM.
These developments came after at least 9 people, mostly civilians, were killed yesterday, Tuesday, in Aleppo city in northern Syria, due to ongoing clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are considered among the fiercest between the two sides in months.
Simultaneously with this escalation, negotiations between the Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces have stalled for months, despite the signing of an agreement on March 10 that stipulated the integration of Kurdish self-administration institutions within the framework of the Syrian state.
Large Displacement Movement
Syrian sources and eyewitnesses reported a significant movement of displacement from those areas.
It is noteworthy that government forces have controlled Aleppo since they overthrew the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, but local Kurdish forces linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces and their internal security forces (Asayish) control the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh.
Following the escalation, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Syrian Democratic Forces are once again proving that they do not recognize the March 10 agreement and are attempting to undermine it and drag the army into an open battle of their choosing.
For his part, Aleppo Governor Izzam Al-Ghareeb announced the closure of all schools, universities, and government administrations in Aleppo city today, Wednesday, and the cancellation of all collective and social events. He attributed the decision to the current situation and the targeting of several hospitals and institutions due to random shelling by the SDF.
The clashes that erupted yesterday, which continued into the night, were described as the fiercest since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad over a year ago.