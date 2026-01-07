أعلنت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري أن مواقع تنظيم قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» العسكرية داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية باتت هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً لقواتها، بعد التصعيد الكبير للتنظيم باتجاه أحياء مدينة حلب وارتكابه العديد من المجازر بحق المدنيين.


معابر إنسانية آمنة


ودعت الهيئة في بيان، اليوم الأربعاء، المدنيين في أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية، بالابتعاد الفوري عن مواقع تنظيم قسد. وشددت على أن أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية بمدينة حلب باتت منطقةً عسكريةً مغلقةً ظهر اليوم. وأعلنت عن معبرين إنسانيين آمنين هما معبر العوارض ومعبر شارع الزهور المعروفين لأهالي المنطقة حتى الساعة 3 ظهراً.


جاءت هذه التطورات في أعقاب مقتل 9 أشخاص على الأقل غالبيتهم مدنيون، أمس الثلاثاء، في مدينة حلب شمال سورية، جراء اشتباكات مستمرة بين الجيش السوري وقوات سورية الديموقراطية، تعد من الأعنف بين الطرفين منذ أشهر.


بالتزامن مع هذا التصعيد، تعثّرت المفاوضات بين السلطات السورية وقوات سورية الديموقراطية منذ أشهر، رغم توقيعهما اتفاقا في الـ10 من مارس الماضي نصّ على دمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية الكردية في إطار الدولة السورية.


حركة نزوح كبيرة


وتحدثت مصادر سورية وشهود عيان عن وجود حركة نزوح كبيرة من تلك المناطق.


يذكر أن القوات الحكومية تسيطر على حلب منذ أطاحت بنظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد، لكنّ قوات كردية محلية مرتبطة بقوات سورية الديموقراطية وقوى الأمن الداخلي التابعة لها (الأسايش) تسيطر على حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية.


وقالت وزارة الدفاع بعد التصعيد، إن قوات سورية الديموقراطية تثبت مجدداً أنها لا تعترف باتفاق الـ10 من مارس وتحاول إفشاله وجر الجيش لمعركة مفتوحة تحدد ميدانها.


من جانبه، أعلن محافظ حلب عزّام الغريب إغلاق كل المدارس والجامعات والإدارات الحكومية في مدينة حلب، اليوم الأربعاء، وإلغاء كل الفعاليات الجماعية والاجتماعية. وعزا القرار إلى الأوضاع الراهنة، واستهداف عدد من المشافي والمؤسسات جراء القصف المدفعي العشوائي من قسد.


ووصفت الاشتباكات التي اندلعت أمس، والتي استمرّت ليلاً، بالأعنف منذ إطاحة الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد قبل أكثر من عام.