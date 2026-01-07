The Syrian Army Operations Authority announced that the military sites of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh have become a legitimate military target for its forces, following the significant escalation by the organization towards the neighborhoods of Aleppo city and its commission of numerous massacres against civilians.



Safe Humanitarian Crossings



The authority called in a statement today, Wednesday, for civilians in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh to immediately distance themselves from SDF positions. It emphasized that the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo city have become a closed military zone as of this afternoon. It announced two safe humanitarian crossings: the Al-Awarid crossing and the Al-Zuhur Street crossing, known to the locals, until 3 PM.



These developments came after at least 9 people, mostly civilians, were killed yesterday, Tuesday, in Aleppo city in northern Syria, due to ongoing clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are considered among the fiercest between the two sides in months.



Simultaneously with this escalation, negotiations between the Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces have stalled for months, despite the signing of an agreement on March 10 that stipulated the integration of Kurdish self-administration institutions within the framework of the Syrian state.



Large Displacement Movement



Syrian sources and eyewitnesses reported a significant movement of displacement from those areas.



It is noteworthy that government forces have controlled Aleppo since they overthrew the regime of former President Bashar al-Assad, but local Kurdish forces linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces and their internal security forces (Asayish) control the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh.



Following the escalation, the Ministry of Defense stated that the Syrian Democratic Forces are once again proving that they do not recognize the March 10 agreement and are attempting to undermine it and drag the army into an open battle of their choosing.



For his part, Aleppo Governor Izzam Al-Ghareeb announced the closure of all schools, universities, and government administrations in Aleppo city today, Wednesday, and the cancellation of all collective and social events. He attributed the decision to the current situation and the targeting of several hospitals and institutions due to random shelling by the SDF.



The clashes that erupted yesterday, which continued into the night, were described as the fiercest since the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad over a year ago.