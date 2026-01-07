Lebanese Foreign Minister Joseph Raji accused Hezbollah of lying or being illiterate, considering that it is now resorting to threats of civil war if the Lebanese Armed Forces continue their operation north of the Litani River, while Iranian leaders echo similar threats of violence.



Open Extortion of the Government



Raji described "these warnings as a form of open extortion of the Lebanese government." He stated that Hezbollah hopes to buy time to regroup and maintain its dominance over the country, but he affirmed that the Lebanese Armed Forces are capable of confronting Hezbollah militarily if necessary.



Raji considered that the topic of peace between Lebanon and Israel is premature, emphasizing that Lebanon is still officially at war with Israel.



In an interview with the "Washington Institute for Near East Policy," the Lebanese minister said: "Normalization is taboo in Lebanon, and calls for public discussions about peace are marginal, and the same applies to the economic cooperation promoted by Israeli officials."



Relations with Syria



Regarding the nature of relations with Syria, Raji confirmed that they "are witnessing their best phases." He considered that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara is "the first leader in modern history" of Syria to recognize Lebanon's independence and sovereignty.



He pointed out that the two countries are currently working on addressing thorny issues, including the file of Syrian refugees, Syrian prisoners in Lebanon, as well as missing or disappeared Lebanese in Syria, in addition to the demarcation of official borders.



On the issue of the Shebaa Farms, he described the matter as complicated, and a decisive decision has not yet been made regarding whether it belongs to Syria or Lebanon.



Weapon Control Plan



It is noted that despite the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024 between the Lebanese and Israeli sides, Israel continues to carry out regular attacks that it claims target Hezbollah's infrastructure, accusing it of rearming after a conflict that lasted more than a year, including two months of open war. Meanwhile, the Lebanese army has repeatedly confirmed that it is proceeding with the process of collecting weapons outside the state's framework in the south of the Litani River, as mandated by the government.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced last Sunday on X platform that the Lebanese government and army have made efforts to disarm Hezbollah, but he said they are "far from being sufficient."



Hezbollah rejected calls to surrender its weapons, stipulating that this should be preceded by Israel's commitment to the ceasefire agreement, particularly regarding stopping strikes and withdrawing its forces from five points it still occupies in the south of the country.