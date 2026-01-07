اتهم وزير الخارجية اللبناني يوسف رجي، «حزب الله» بالكذب، أو أنه لا يعرف القراءة، معتبراً أنه يلجأ الآن إلى التهديد بحرب أهلية إذا تابعت القوات المسلحة اللبنانية العملية شمال نهر الليطاني، بينما يردد القادة الإيرانيون تهديدات مماثلة بالعنف.


ابتزاز مكشوف للحكومة


ووصف رجي «هذه التحذيرات بأنها نوع من الابتزاز المكشوف للحكومة اللبنانية». وأفاد بأن حزب الله يأمل في كسب الوقت لإعادة تشكيل صفوفه ومواصلة هيمنته على البلاد، لكنه أكد أن القوات المسلحة اللبنانية قادرة على مواجهة حزب الله عسكرياً إذا اقتضت الضرورة ذلك.


واعتبر رجي أن موضوع السلام بين لبنان وإسرائيل سابق لأوانه، مشدداً على أن لبنان لا يزال رسمياً في حال حرب مع إسرائيل.


وفي حديث إلى «مؤسسة واشنطن لسياسات الشرق الأدنى»، قال الوزير اللبناني: إن «التطبيع من المحرمات في لبنان والدعوات إلى مناقشة السلام علناً هامشية، والأمر نفسه ينطبق على التعاون الاقتصادي الذي يروّج له مسؤولون إسرائيليون».


العلاقات مع سورية


وحول طبيعة العلاقات مع سورية، أكد رجّي أنها «تشهد أفضل مراحلها». واعتبر أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع هو «أول زعيم في التاريخ الحديث» لسورية يعترف باستقلال لبنان وسيادته.


ولفت إلى أن البلدين يعملان حالياً على معالجة القضايا الشائكة منها ملف اللاجئين السوريين، والسجناء السوريون في لبنان، فضلاً عن اللبنانيين المفقودين أو المختفين في سورية، إضافة إلى ترسيم الحدود الرسمية.


وعن ملف مزارع شبعا، وصف القضية بأنها معقدة، ولم يُتخذ بعد قرار حاسم بشأن ما إذا كانت سورية أم لبنانية.


خطة حصر السلاح


يذكر أنه رغم وقف إطلاق النار الموقع في نوفمبر 2024 بين الجانب اللبناني والإسرائيلي، تواصل إسرائيل تنفيذ هجمات منتظمة تقول إنها تستهدف البنية التحتية لحزب الله، متهمة إياه بإعادة التسلّح بعد نزاع بينهما استمر أكثر من عام، بما فيه شهران من حرب مفتوحة. في حين أكد الجيش اللبناني أكثر من مرة أنه ماضٍ في عملية جمع السلاح خارج إطار الدولة في جنوب نهر الليطاني، وفق تكليف الحكومة.


وأعلن وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي جدعون ساعر، الأحد الماضي على منصة إكس، أن الحكومة والجيش اللبنانيين بذلا جهوداً لنزع سلاح حزب الله، لكنه قال إنها «بعيدة كل البعد عن أن تكون كافية».


ورفض حزب الله الدعوات لتسليم السلاح، مشترطاً أن يسبق ذلك التزام إسرائيل باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، خصوصاً لجهة وقف الضربات وسحب قواتها من خمس نقاط ما زالت تحتلها في جنوب البلاد.