كشف وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن رحلات جوية مباشرة ومنتظمة من جدة إلى جزيرة سقطرى خلال الأسابيع القادمة، لتسهيل حركة السياحة وتعزيز حضور الأرخبيل على خارطة السياحة العالمية.
وقال الإرياني في تغريدات على حسابه في "إكس" : إنه اتفق في اتصال هاتفي مع برئيس مجلس إدارة شركة الخطوط الجوية اليمنية وعضو قيادة مجلس الترويج السياحي الكابتن ناصر محمود، على تسيير رحلات جوية مباشرة ومنتظمة بين سقطرى وجدة خلال الأسابيع القادمة، في خطوة عملية تعكس مسؤولية وطنية، وتسهم في تسهيل حركة السياحة وتعزيز حضور الأرخبيل على خارطة السياحة العالمية.
وثمن وزير الإعلام اليمني عالياً التعاون الأخوي الصادق من المملكة العربية السعودية، وما قدموه من تسهيلات فنية وتشغيلية كان لها أثر مباشر في إنجاح هذه الخطوة، بما يعكس عمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، وحرص المملكة الدائم على دعم استقرار اليمن، وتعزيز مؤسسات دولته، ومساندة جهوده التنموية والإنسانية.
وأكد الإرياني أن جزيرة سقطرى ستحظى باهتمام حكومي متزايد خلال المرحلة القادمة، ضمن توجه وطني واضح لتطوير البنية السياحية وتنظيم النشاط السياحي، بما يحافظ على خصوصية الأرخبيل البيئية والإنسانية، ويعزز مكانته كرمز سيادي ووطني، وواحدة من أهم الوجهات السياحية العالمية، في إطار رؤية حكومية شاملة لتنشيط السياحة، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, announced today (Tuesday) direct and regular flights from Jeddah to Socotra Island in the coming weeks, to facilitate tourism movement and enhance the archipelago's presence on the global tourism map.
Al-Eryani stated in tweets on his account on "X": He agreed in a phone call with the Chairman of the Board of Yemenia Airlines and a member of the Tourism Promotion Council, Captain Nasser Mahmoud, to operate direct and regular flights between Socotra and Jeddah in the coming weeks, in a practical step that reflects national responsibility and contributes to facilitating tourism movement and enhancing the archipelago's presence on the global tourism map.
The Yemeni Minister of Information highly appreciated the sincere brotherly cooperation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the technical and operational facilities they provided, which had a direct impact on the success of this step, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and the Kingdom's constant keenness to support Yemen's stability, enhance its state institutions, and assist its developmental and humanitarian efforts.
Al-Eryani confirmed that Socotra Island will receive increased government attention in the coming phase, as part of a clear national direction to develop the tourism infrastructure and organize tourism activities, in a way that preserves the environmental and human uniqueness of the archipelago, and enhances its status as a sovereign and national symbol, and one of the most important global tourist destinations, within the framework of a comprehensive government vision to stimulate tourism, support the local economy, and achieve sustainable development.