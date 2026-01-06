The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, announced today (Tuesday) direct and regular flights from Jeddah to Socotra Island in the coming weeks, to facilitate tourism movement and enhance the archipelago's presence on the global tourism map.



Al-Eryani stated in tweets on his account on "X": He agreed in a phone call with the Chairman of the Board of Yemenia Airlines and a member of the Tourism Promotion Council, Captain Nasser Mahmoud, to operate direct and regular flights between Socotra and Jeddah in the coming weeks, in a practical step that reflects national responsibility and contributes to facilitating tourism movement and enhancing the archipelago's presence on the global tourism map.



The Yemeni Minister of Information highly appreciated the sincere brotherly cooperation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the technical and operational facilities they provided, which had a direct impact on the success of this step, reflecting the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and the Kingdom's constant keenness to support Yemen's stability, enhance its state institutions, and assist its developmental and humanitarian efforts.



Al-Eryani confirmed that Socotra Island will receive increased government attention in the coming phase, as part of a clear national direction to develop the tourism infrastructure and organize tourism activities, in a way that preserves the environmental and human uniqueness of the archipelago, and enhances its status as a sovereign and national symbol, and one of the most important global tourist destinations, within the framework of a comprehensive government vision to stimulate tourism, support the local economy, and achieve sustainable development.