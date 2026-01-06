كشف وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن رحلات جوية مباشرة ومنتظمة من جدة إلى جزيرة سقطرى خلال الأسابيع القادمة، لتسهيل حركة السياحة وتعزيز حضور الأرخبيل على خارطة السياحة العالمية.


وقال الإرياني في تغريدات على حسابه في "إكس" : إنه اتفق في اتصال هاتفي مع برئيس مجلس إدارة شركة الخطوط الجوية اليمنية وعضو قيادة مجلس الترويج السياحي الكابتن ناصر محمود، على تسيير رحلات جوية مباشرة ومنتظمة بين سقطرى وجدة خلال الأسابيع القادمة، في خطوة عملية تعكس مسؤولية وطنية، وتسهم في تسهيل حركة السياحة وتعزيز حضور الأرخبيل على خارطة السياحة العالمية.


وثمن وزير الإعلام اليمني عالياً التعاون الأخوي الصادق من المملكة العربية السعودية، وما قدموه من تسهيلات فنية وتشغيلية كان لها أثر مباشر في إنجاح هذه الخطوة، بما يعكس عمق الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، وحرص المملكة الدائم على دعم استقرار اليمن، وتعزيز مؤسسات دولته، ومساندة جهوده التنموية والإنسانية.


وأكد الإرياني أن جزيرة سقطرى ستحظى باهتمام حكومي متزايد خلال المرحلة القادمة، ضمن توجه وطني واضح لتطوير البنية السياحية وتنظيم النشاط السياحي، بما يحافظ على خصوصية الأرخبيل البيئية والإنسانية، ويعزز مكانته كرمز سيادي ووطني، وواحدة من أهم الوجهات السياحية العالمية، في إطار رؤية حكومية شاملة لتنشيط السياحة، ودعم الاقتصاد المحلي، وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.