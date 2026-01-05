أعلن مجلس النواب العراقي أن 81 شخصاً بينهم أربع نساء تقدموا بطلب الترشح لمنصب رئاسة الجمهورية العراقية وهو منصب يشغله كردي بحسب الأعراف السياسية.
وأوضح الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني ترشيح وزير الخارجية في حكومة تصريف الأعمال فؤاد حسين (76 عاماً) ومحافظ أربيل السابق نوزاد هادي (63 عاماً)، للمنصب.
من جهته، أعلن الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني أنّ مرشحه الوحيد للمنصب هو وزير البيئة السابق نزار آميدي (57 عاماً).
ومن بين المرشحين البارزين الآخرين الرئيس العراقي الحالي عبداللطيف رشيد (81 عاماً) والقيادي السابق في الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني ملا بختيار (71 عاماً) وجوان فؤاد معصوم (56 عاماً) ابنة الرئيس السابق فؤاد معصوم.
ويشهد العراق عادةً تشرذماً سياسياً وتعقيدات تطيل التوافق على مرشحين للمناصب العليا، فيما تعيق المناوشات السياسية المعهودة الالتزام بالمهل الدستورية.
وعقد البرلمان الجديد، في 30 ديسمبر الماضي، جلسته الأولى بعد نحو شهرَين من انتخابه وانتخب رئيساً له ونائباً أول للرئيس. وفي اليوم التالي وبعد فشل جولتَي تصويت إثر خلافات انتخب نائباً ثانياً لرئيسه وهو كردي، وفقاً للعرف السياسي.
وبحسب الدستور يفترض بعد الجلسة البرلمانية الأولى أن ينتخب البرلمان رئيساً للجمهورية خلال 30 يوماً بغالبية الثلثين.
ثمّ يتوجب على رئيس الجمهورية أن يكلف رئيساً للحكومة خلال 15 يوماً من تاريخ انتخابه يكون مرشح الكتلة النيابية الأكبر عدداً بحسب الدستور والممثل الفعلي للسلطة التنفيذية ولدى تسميته، أمام الرئيس المكلف مهلة 30 يوماً لتأليف الحكومة.
The Iraqi Parliament announced that 81 individuals, including four women, have applied to run for the position of President of the Republic of Iraq, a position traditionally held by a Kurd according to political customs.
The Kurdistan Democratic Party clarified the nomination of Foreign Minister in the caretaker government, Fuad Hussein (76 years old), and former Erbil Governor, Nawzad Hadi (63 years old), for the position.
For its part, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that its sole candidate for the position is former Minister of Environment, Nizar Amidi (57 years old).
Among the other prominent candidates are the current Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid (81 years old), former leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mala Bakhteyar (71 years old), and Jwan Fuad Masoum (56 years old), daughter of former President Fuad Masoum.
Iraq typically experiences political fragmentation and complexities that prolong the consensus on candidates for high positions, while the usual political skirmishes hinder adherence to constitutional deadlines.
The new parliament held its first session on December 30 of last year, nearly two months after its election, and elected a president and a first deputy president. The following day, after two failed voting rounds due to disputes, a second deputy president was elected, who is Kurdish, in accordance with political tradition.
According to the constitution, after the first parliamentary session, the parliament is supposed to elect a president of the republic within 30 days by a two-thirds majority.
Then, the President of the Republic must assign a Prime Minister within 15 days from the date of their election, who should be the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc according to the constitution and the actual representative of the executive authority. Upon naming the Prime Minister, they have a period of 30 days to form the government.