The Iraqi Parliament announced that 81 individuals, including four women, have applied to run for the position of President of the Republic of Iraq, a position traditionally held by a Kurd according to political customs.



The Kurdistan Democratic Party clarified the nomination of Foreign Minister in the caretaker government, Fuad Hussein (76 years old), and former Erbil Governor, Nawzad Hadi (63 years old), for the position.



For its part, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced that its sole candidate for the position is former Minister of Environment, Nizar Amidi (57 years old).



Among the other prominent candidates are the current Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid (81 years old), former leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Mala Bakhteyar (71 years old), and Jwan Fuad Masoum (56 years old), daughter of former President Fuad Masoum.



Iraq typically experiences political fragmentation and complexities that prolong the consensus on candidates for high positions, while the usual political skirmishes hinder adherence to constitutional deadlines.



The new parliament held its first session on December 30 of last year, nearly two months after its election, and elected a president and a first deputy president. The following day, after two failed voting rounds due to disputes, a second deputy president was elected, who is Kurdish, in accordance with political tradition.



According to the constitution, after the first parliamentary session, the parliament is supposed to elect a president of the republic within 30 days by a two-thirds majority.



Then, the President of the Republic must assign a Prime Minister within 15 days from the date of their election, who should be the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc according to the constitution and the actual representative of the executive authority. Upon naming the Prime Minister, they have a period of 30 days to form the government.