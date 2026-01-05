أعلن مجلس النواب العراقي أن 81 شخصاً بينهم أربع نساء تقدموا بطلب الترشح لمنصب رئاسة الجمهورية العراقية وهو منصب يشغله كردي بحسب الأعراف السياسية.


وأوضح الحزب الديمقراطي الكردستاني ترشيح وزير الخارجية في حكومة تصريف الأعمال فؤاد حسين (76 عاماً) ومحافظ أربيل السابق نوزاد هادي (63 عاماً)، للمنصب.


من جهته، أعلن الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني أنّ مرشحه الوحيد للمنصب هو وزير البيئة السابق نزار آميدي (57 عاماً).


ومن بين المرشحين البارزين الآخرين الرئيس العراقي الحالي عبداللطيف رشيد (81 عاماً) والقيادي السابق في الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني ملا بختيار (71 عاماً) وجوان فؤاد معصوم (56 عاماً) ابنة الرئيس السابق فؤاد معصوم.


ويشهد العراق عادةً تشرذماً سياسياً وتعقيدات تطيل التوافق على مرشحين للمناصب العليا، فيما تعيق المناوشات السياسية المعهودة الالتزام بالمهل الدستورية.


وعقد البرلمان الجديد، في 30 ديسمبر الماضي، جلسته الأولى بعد نحو شهرَين من انتخابه وانتخب رئيساً له ونائباً أول للرئيس. وفي اليوم التالي وبعد فشل جولتَي تصويت إثر خلافات انتخب نائباً ثانياً لرئيسه وهو كردي، وفقاً للعرف السياسي.


وبحسب الدستور يفترض بعد الجلسة البرلمانية الأولى أن ينتخب البرلمان رئيساً للجمهورية خلال 30 يوماً بغالبية الثلثين.


ثمّ يتوجب على رئيس الجمهورية أن يكلف رئيساً للحكومة خلال 15 يوماً من تاريخ انتخابه يكون مرشح الكتلة النيابية الأكبر عدداً بحسب الدستور والممثل الفعلي للسلطة التنفيذية ولدى تسميته، أمام الرئيس المكلف مهلة 30 يوماً لتأليف الحكومة.