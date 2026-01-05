أفصحت وسائل إعلام أمريكية عن اختراق رصاصات نوافذ منزل نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس في ولاية أوهايو.
وأعلنت شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم(الإثنين)، القبض على مشتبه به في حادثة تسلل لمنزل دي فانس.
وبحسب وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية، وصلت الشرطة إلى مكان الحادثة الساعة 12:15 صباحًا (بالتوقيت المحلي)، وألقت القبض على المشتبه به.
وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن السبت الماضي، أن فنزويلا تجاهلت عدة عروض للتوصل إلى تسوية، مضيفاً بأن رئيسها نيكولاس مادورو الذي جرى اعتقاله هو «أحدث شخص يدرك أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعني ما يقول».
وقال فانس عبر منصة «إكس»: «إن الرئيس ترمب عرض أكثر من مخرج لكنه كان واضحاً على مدى هذه العملية: يتعيّن وضع حد لتهريب المخدرات وإعادة النفط المسروق إلى الولايات المتحدة».
وشدد فانس على التبرير الأمريكي للخطوة على اعتبار أن مادورو فارٌّ من العدالة الأمريكية، قائلاً: «لا يمكنك تجنّب العدالة على خلفية تهريب المخدرات في الولايات المتحدة، لأنك تعيش في قصر في كراكاس».
American media reported a breach involving bullets at the windows of the home of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Fox News announced today (Monday) the arrest of a suspect in the incident involving the intrusion into Vance's home.
According to American media, police arrived at the scene at 12:15 AM (local time) and arrested the suspect.
Last Saturday, the U.S. Vice President stated that Venezuela had ignored several offers for a settlement, adding that its president, Nicolás Maduro, who has been arrested, is "the latest person to realize that President Donald Trump means what he says."
Vance said on the platform "X": "President Trump offered more than one way out, but he has been clear throughout this process: drug trafficking must be stopped and stolen oil must be returned to the United States."
Vance emphasized the American justification for the step, considering that Maduro is a fugitive from American justice, stating: "You cannot evade justice for drug trafficking in the United States just because you live in a palace in Caracas."