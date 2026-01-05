American media reported a breach involving bullets at the windows of the home of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in Ohio.



Fox News announced today (Monday) the arrest of a suspect in the incident involving the intrusion into Vance's home.



According to American media, police arrived at the scene at 12:15 AM (local time) and arrested the suspect.



Last Saturday, the U.S. Vice President stated that Venezuela had ignored several offers for a settlement, adding that its president, Nicolás Maduro, who has been arrested, is "the latest person to realize that President Donald Trump means what he says."



Vance said on the platform "X": "President Trump offered more than one way out, but he has been clear throughout this process: drug trafficking must be stopped and stolen oil must be returned to the United States."



Vance emphasized the American justification for the step, considering that Maduro is a fugitive from American justice, stating: "You cannot evade justice for drug trafficking in the United States just because you live in a palace in Caracas."