أفصحت وسائل إعلام أمريكية عن اختراق رصاصات نوافذ منزل نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس في ولاية أوهايو.


وأعلنت شبكة «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم(الإثنين)، القبض على مشتبه به في حادثة تسلل لمنزل دي فانس.


وبحسب وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية، وصلت الشرطة إلى مكان الحادثة الساعة 12:15 صباحًا (بالتوقيت المحلي)، وألقت القبض على المشتبه به.


وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن السبت الماضي، أن فنزويلا تجاهلت عدة عروض للتوصل إلى تسوية، مضيفاً بأن رئيسها نيكولاس مادورو الذي جرى اعتقاله هو «أحدث شخص يدرك أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يعني ما يقول».


وقال فانس عبر منصة «إكس»: «إن الرئيس ترمب عرض أكثر من مخرج لكنه كان واضحاً على مدى هذه العملية: يتعيّن وضع حد لتهريب المخدرات وإعادة النفط المسروق إلى الولايات المتحدة».


وشدد فانس على التبرير الأمريكي للخطوة على اعتبار أن مادورو فارٌّ من العدالة الأمريكية، قائلاً: «لا يمكنك تجنّب العدالة على خلفية تهريب المخدرات في الولايات المتحدة، لأنك تعيش في قصر في كراكاس».