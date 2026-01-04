أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الولايات المتحدة تحتفظ بجميع الخيارات في تعاملها مع فنزويلا، بما في ذلك الخيارات العسكرية.


وأكد روبيو في مقابلة مع «سي بي إس» استمرار الحصار الذي تفرضه حالياً واشنطن ويشكل رافعة ضغط هائلة على نفط كاراكاس إلى أن تحدث تغييرات لا تخدم فقط المصلحة القومية للولايات المتحدة، بل أيضاً بما يؤدي إلى مستقبل أفضل للشعب الفنزويلي، على حد تعبيره.


تهريب المخدرات


وطالب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي بوقف تهريب المخدرات ونشاط العصابات وأي تعاون مع جماعة حزب الله داخل نصف الكرة الغربي.


وفي ما يتعلق بتصريحات الرئيس ترمب بشأن عدم استبعاد نشر قوات على الأرض، أوضح روبيو أن الدستور يمنح الرئيس صلاحية التحرك في مواجهة تهديدات وشيكة وعاجلة، لافتاً إلى أن الواقع الحالي يتمثل في أحد أكبر الانتشارات البحرية في التاريخ الحديث، خصوصاً في نصف الكرة الغربي.


وفي رده على سؤال حول أسباب الاكتفاء بتوقيف الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته ونقلهما إلى نيويورك، رغم أن شخصيات أخرى لا تزال في مواقعها، قال روبيو: «العملية التي نُفذت كانت معقدة ومتطورة للغاية وليس من السهل الهبوط بالمروحيات داخل أكبر قاعدة عسكرية في البلاد، وتنفيذ العملية خلال دقائق، من دون أي خسارة».


وأضاف: «الهدف الأول كان هو الشخص الذي ادعى أنه رئيس البلاد»، لافتاً إلى أن مادورو مُدان ومتهم بتهريب المخدرات، وأنه بات الآن أمام القضاء الأمريكي، مشدداً على أن الولايات المتحدة لا تعترف بشرعية مادورو.


الانتخابات في كاراكاس غير شرعية


وأكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي أن إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، والاتحاد الأوروبي، وعشرات الدول الأخرى لم تعترف به أيضاً، واصفاً توقيفه بـ«النجاح الكبير» و«عملية جريئة» نفذها الجيش الأمريكي.


وحول موقفه من المعارضة الفنزويلية قال روبيو: «أكن لها الاحترام الكبير ولقادتها ماريا كورينا ماتشادو ولإدموندو غونزاليس»، لافتاً إلى أن واشنطن تعتبر أن الانتخابات الأخيرة كانت غير شرعية.


وقال روبيو: «المهمة الحالية للولايات المتحدة ليست تكرار تجارب العراق أو أفغانستان، بل التعامل مع تهديدات مباشرة في نصف الكرة الغربي».


أدوات الضغط على رودريغيز


ورفض وزير الخارجية الأمريكي الخوض في تفاصيل المحادثة حول أداء ديلسي رودريغيز اليمين رئيساً لفنزويلا، قائلاً: «واشنطن ستقيّم الأطراف بناءً على ما يفعلونه، لا ما يقولونه»، مضيفاً: «إذا لم تُتخذ القرارات الصحيحة، فإن الولايات المتحدة تحتفظ بعدة أدوات ضغط، بينها الحصار النفطي».


ونفى روبيو أن تكون الإدارة الحالية تسعى إلى صفقة نفطية مع النظام، لافتاً إلى أن ما حدث هو توقيف مهرب مخدرات سيُحاكم في الولايات المتحدة.


وأشار إلى أن قطاع النفط الفنزويلي مُدمّر وبحاجة إلى استثمارات، مشدداً على أن أي استثمار يجب أن يتم بضمانات وشروط تضمن أن تعود العائدات لصالح الشعب، لا الأوليجارشية (المقربون من السلطة).


وشدد في ختام حديثه بالقول: «في القرن الحادي والعشرين، وتحت إدارة ترمب، لن يكون هناك بلد في نصف كرتنا الغربي يشكل منصة لحزب الله أو لأي نفوذ خبيث آخر، وهذا الأمر لن يُسمح بوجوده».