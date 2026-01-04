U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced today (Sunday) that the United States is keeping all options on the table in its dealings with Venezuela, including military options.



Rubio confirmed in an interview with CBS that the blockade currently imposed by Washington continues to be a tremendous pressure lever on Caracas's oil until changes occur that serve not only the national interest of the United States but also lead to a better future for the Venezuelan people, as he put it.



Drug Trafficking



The U.S. Secretary of State called for an end to drug trafficking, gang activities, and any cooperation with Hezbollah within the Western Hemisphere.



Regarding President Trump's statements about not ruling out deploying ground troops, Rubio clarified that the Constitution grants the president the authority to act against imminent and urgent threats, noting that the current reality involves one of the largest naval deployments in modern history, especially in the Western Hemisphere.



In response to a question about why they only arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and transferred them to New York, despite other figures remaining in their positions, Rubio said: "The operation that was carried out was very complex and sophisticated, and it is not easy to land helicopters inside the largest military base in the country and execute the operation within minutes, without any losses."



He added: "The primary target was the person who claimed to be the president of the country," pointing out that Maduro is convicted and accused of drug trafficking, and that he is now before the U.S. judiciary, emphasizing that the United States does not recognize Maduro's legitimacy.



The Elections in Caracas are Illegitimate



The U.S. Secretary of State confirmed that the administration of former President Joe Biden, the European Union, and dozens of other countries have also not recognized him, describing his arrest as a "great success" and a "bold operation" carried out by the U.S. military.



Regarding his stance on the Venezuelan opposition, Rubio said: "I have great respect for them and their leaders Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez," noting that Washington considers the recent elections to be illegitimate.



Rubio stated: "The current mission of the United States is not to repeat the experiences of Iraq or Afghanistan, but to deal with direct threats in the Western Hemisphere."



Pressure Tools on Rodriguez



The U.S. Secretary of State refused to delve into the details of the conversation regarding Delcy Rodriguez's swearing-in as President of Venezuela, stating: "Washington will evaluate the parties based on what they do, not what they say," adding: "If the right decisions are not made, the United States retains several pressure tools, including the oil blockade."



Rubio denied that the current administration is seeking a deal with the regime regarding oil, pointing out that what happened was the arrest of a drug trafficker who will be tried in the United States.



He noted that the Venezuelan oil sector is devastated and in need of investments, emphasizing that any investment must be made with guarantees and conditions that ensure the returns benefit the people, not the oligarchy (those close to power).



He concluded his remarks by saying: "In the twenty-first century, under the Trump administration, there will be no country in our Western Hemisphere that serves as a platform for Hezbollah or any other malign influence, and this will not be allowed to exist."