Member of the Presidential Leadership Council and Vice President of the Southern Transitional Council, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi (Abu Zar'ah), announced his welcome for Saudi Arabia's sponsorship of a comprehensive Southern dialogue in Riyadh.



Al-Mahrimi stated in tweets on his account on "X": The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its invitation to hold the Southern Dialogue Conference, affirms its deep commitment to supporting efforts for peace and stability in Yemen. This initiative embodies the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to promoting comprehensive political solutions based on dialogue and consensus.



He added: "In light of its historical responsibility and constructive regional role, the Kingdom continues to sponsor this dialogue aimed at addressing the just Southern cause and ensuring the realization of the legitimate aspirations of the Southern people, while contributing to enhancing security and stability at both the regional and international levels."



He pointed out that holding this conference under the auspices of the Kingdom represents a historic opportunity to unify the Southern ranks and formulate a unified position that reflects the aspirations of the proud Southern people. It also serves as a platform to find just political solutions for their future, within a framework that preserves their security and stability and enhances their development, contributing to fostering an environment of peace and stability throughout the region.