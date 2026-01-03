أعلن عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عبدالرحمن المحرمي (أبو زرعة)، ترحيبه برعاية السعودية لحوار جنوبي شامل في الرياض.


وقال المحرمي في تغريدات على حسابه في «إكس»: تؤكد المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، من خلال دعوتها لعقد مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي، حرصها العميق على دعم جهود السلام والاستقرار في اليمن، وتجسد هذه المبادرة التزام المملكة الثابت بتعزيز الحلول السياسية الشاملة المبنية على الحوار والتوافق.


وأضاف: «انطلاقاً من مسؤوليتها التاريخية ودورها الإقليمي البناء، تواصل المملكة رعاية هذا الحوار الذي يهدف إلى معالجة القضية الجنوبية العادلة، وضمان تحقيق تطلعات شعب الجنوب المشروعة، مع المساهمة في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي».


وإشار إلى أن عقد هذا المؤتمر برعاية المملكة يعد فرصة تاريخية لتوحيد الصف الجنوبي وصياغة موقف موحد يعكس تطلعات شعب الجنوب الأبي، كما يشكل منصة لإيجاد حلول سياسية عادلة لمستقبله، في إطار يحافظ على أمنه واستقراره ويعزز تنميته، بما يسهم في تعزيز بيئة السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة بأسرها.