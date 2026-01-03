أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) أن الرئيس الفنزويلي المقبوض عليه نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته «يواجهان الآن العدالة الأمريكية».


وأوضح ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي مع وزير الحرب الأمريكي، أن مادور وزوجته ستوجه لهما اتهامات جنائية، متهماً إياه بالمسؤولية عن الاتجار بالمخدرات وإدخالها أمريكا.


هدف اعتقال مادورو


وقال ترمب: الجيش الأمريكي اعتقل مادورو مع زوجته في منتصف الليل، مضيفاً: جلبنا مادورو لتقديمه للعدالة وأصحبت الآن واشنطن آمنة.


وأشار إلى أن الهجوم على فنزويلا لم يره العالم منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية، مبيناً أن «العملية تمت بالتنسيق مع مؤسسات إنفاذ القانون الأمريكية، وسفننا في البحر كانت في حالة ترقب وجاهزية».


ولفت إلى أنه لم يُقتل أي جندي أمريكي ولم تخسر بلاده معدات خلال العملية العسكرية في فنزويلا.


وشدد ترمب بالقول: معظم المخدرات كانت تأتينا عبر فنزويلا، مبيناً أن الجيش الفنزويلي أصبح دون قوة.


وأكد ترمب أن العملية العسكرية تمت بشكل ممتاز وشبيه بعمليات اغتيال سليماني والبغدادي وضرب المواقع النووية الإيرانية، لافتاً إلى أن العملية نفذت وفق توجيهاته بشكل استثنائي وأنهم استخدموا قوات جوية وبرية وبحرية خلال اعتقال مادورو وزوجته.


وحول أهداف أمريكا في فنزويلا قال ترمب: نريد عملية انتقالية آمنة وعادلة في فنزويلا، ونريد السلام والحرية والعدالة للشعب الفنزويلي.


دعم أنظمة تهدد مصالح أمريكا


واتهم ترمب نظام مادورو بدعم أنظمة تهدد مصالح أمريكا، لافتاً إلى أن بلاده هي من قامت ببناء البنية التحتية النفطية لفنزويلا لكنها سرقت منها.


وقال ترمب إن نفوذ بلاده أصبح أكبر بكثير وأصبح العالم يحترمها، موضحاً أنه لن يسمح للمجرمين بالعمل دون محاسبة، وأن قواته ستستمر في تأمين حدودها.


وأفصح ترمب عن أنه لم يخبر الكونغرس بعملية اعتقال مادورو لأنه يميل للتسريب، مبيناً أنه جرى الاتصال بأعضاء الكونغرس رغم أن الأمر لم يكن مهماً.


من يدير فنزويلا؟


ولفت إلى أن الجيش الأمريكي ساعد وزارة العدل في اعتقال مادورو، موضحاً أن روبيو وهيغسيث ورئيس الأركان سيعملون مع الفنزويليين لإدارة بلادهم في المرحلة الأولى، «نتحدث حالياً مع أشخاص لتولي المسؤولية، ونريد مساعدة كراكاس بطريقة ملائمة وعادلة».


وأشار إلى أن بلاده مستعدة للدخول إلى فنزويلا إذا لزم الأمر، لكن ستكون هناك قوات أمريكية.


ولفت إلى أن لديه شركات نفط عظيمة ستذهب إلى فنزويلا، مشدداً بالقول: «رسالتي لشعب فنزويلا هي أن بلادهم ستعود إليهم، وماتشادو لا تحظى بالدعم».


وفي ما يتعلق بكوبا قال ترمب: كوبا ليست جيدة الآن والشعب يعاني من النظام هناك إضافة إلى الانهيار الاقتصادي.


من جهته، قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث: نحن جادون في وقف تدفق المخدرات والعصابات إلى بلادنا واستعادة النفط الذي سُرق منا، موضحاً أن بلاده يمكنها استخدام قدراتها الفتاكة في أي وقت وأي مكان.


وأضاف: «لا دولة على وجه الأرض يمكنها تنفيذ عملية كالتي نفذناها في فنزويلا»، واصفاً العملية التي نفذتها قواته في فنزويلا بـ«التاريخية» وأكد أنه تم تنفيذها بشكل مثالي.


تفاصيل عملية اعتقال مادورو


من جهته، قال رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة: التحضير للعملية العسكرية في فنزويلا بدأ قبل عدة أشهر وكانت دقيقة وسرية ونفذت تحت جنح الظلام، مضيفاً: كانت معقدة ودقيقة وشاركت فيها 150 طائرة وقاذفات ومسيّرات، كما استخدمنا فيها قدراتنا الاستخبارية المتطورة لإنجاحها.


وأشار إلى أنهم اختاروا اليوم الأنسب لتحقيق عنصر المفاجأة والحد من الإضرار بالمدنيين، مبيناً أن ظروف الطقس كانت مهمة لتنفيذ عملية اعتقال مادورو.


وأكد رئيس الأركان القوات الأمريكية المشتركة أن العملية التي بدأت في الساعة 10:40 ليلاً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة جرى خلالها تعطيل منظومات الدفاع الجوي الفنزويلي وإجراء عمليات تشويش إلكتروني، مبيناً أن قواته الحربية أنهت عمليتها الساعة 3:29 فجراً بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي لكنها ما زالت تنتشر في المنطقة وبأعلى درجات الجاهزية.


في الوقت ذاته، قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو: قواتنا ما زالت تنتشر في المنطقة وبأعلى درجات الجاهزية، لافتاً إلى أن ترمب رئيس أفعال لا أقوال وعلى الناس أن يعرفوا هذا الأمر.


وكان ترمب قد نشر صورة لمادورو بعد اعتقاله على متن السفينة الحربية «يو إس إس إيوا جيما»، فيما قال مصدر لموقع «أكسيوس» إن ستيفن ميلر ووزيري الخارجية والحرب ومدير وكالة المخابرات المركزية تولوا معاً عملية فنزويلا.


ونقل الموقع عن المصدر قوله لوكالة المخابرات المركزية الأمريكية إن فريقاً في فنزويلا منذ أغسطس هو من سهّل عملية اعتقال مادورو.