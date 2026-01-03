U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Saturday) that the detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife "are now facing American justice."



Trump explained in a press conference with the U.S. Secretary of Defense that Maduro and his wife will face criminal charges, accusing him of being responsible for drug trafficking and smuggling drugs into America.



The Goal of Maduro's Arrest



Trump stated that the U.S. military arrested Maduro and his wife at midnight, adding: "We brought Maduro to justice, and Washington is now safe."



He pointed out that the attack on Venezuela has not been seen by the world since World War II, indicating that "the operation was coordinated with U.S. law enforcement agencies, and our ships at sea were on alert and ready."



He noted that no American soldiers were killed and his country did not lose equipment during the military operation in Venezuela.



Trump emphasized: "Most of the drugs were coming to us through Venezuela," indicating that the Venezuelan army has become powerless.



He confirmed that the military operation was carried out excellently and was similar to the operations against Soleimani and Baghdadi and the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, pointing out that the operation was executed exceptionally according to his directives and that they used air, land, and naval forces during the arrest of Maduro and his wife.



Regarding America's goals in Venezuela, Trump said: "We want a safe and fair transitional process in Venezuela, and we want peace, freedom, and justice for the Venezuelan people."



Supporting Regimes that Threaten U.S. Interests



Trump accused Maduro's regime of supporting systems that threaten U.S. interests, noting that his country built Venezuela's oil infrastructure but it was stolen from them.



Trump stated that his country's influence has become much greater and the world respects it, explaining that he will not allow criminals to operate without accountability, and that his forces will continue to secure their borders.



He revealed that he did not inform Congress about the arrest operation of Maduro because he tends to leak information, indicating that members of Congress were contacted even though it was not significant.



Who Runs Venezuela?



He pointed out that the U.S. military assisted the Department of Justice in the arrest of Maduro, explaining that Rubio, Hegseth, and the Chief of Staff will work with Venezuelans to manage their country in the initial phase, "We are currently talking to people to take responsibility, and we want to help Caracas in an appropriate and fair manner."



He indicated that his country is ready to enter Venezuela if necessary, but there will be American forces.



He noted that he has great oil companies that will go to Venezuela, emphasizing: "My message to the people of Venezuela is that their country will return to them, and Machado does not have support."



Regarding Cuba, Trump said: "Cuba is not good right now, and the people are suffering from the regime there in addition to the economic collapse."



For his part, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said: "We are serious about stopping the flow of drugs and gangs into our country and reclaiming the oil that was stolen from us," explaining that his country can use its lethal capabilities anytime and anywhere.



He added: "No country on Earth can execute an operation like the one we carried out in Venezuela," describing the operation conducted by his forces in Venezuela as "historic" and confirming that it was executed perfectly.



Details of Maduro's Arrest Operation



For his part, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff stated: "Preparation for the military operation in Venezuela began several months ago and was precise and secret, executed under the cover of darkness," adding: "It was complex and precise, involving 150 aircraft, bombers, and drones, and we used our advanced intelligence capabilities to ensure its success."



He pointed out that they chose the most suitable day to achieve the element of surprise and minimize harm to civilians, indicating that weather conditions were important for executing Maduro's arrest operation.



The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs confirmed that the operation, which began at 10:40 PM Eastern Time, involved disabling Venezuelan air defense systems and conducting electronic jamming operations, noting that his military forces completed their operation at 3:29 AM Eastern Time but are still deployed in the area and at the highest levels of readiness.



At the same time, U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio stated: "Our forces are still deployed in the area and at the highest levels of readiness," pointing out that Trump is a president of actions, not words, and that people need to know this.



Trump had posted a picture of Maduro after his arrest aboard the warship "USS Iwo Jima," while a source told Axios that Stephen Miller, along with the Secretaries of State and Defense and the Director of the CIA, jointly handled the Venezuela operation.



The site quoted the source as saying to the CIA that a team in Venezuela since August facilitated Maduro's arrest operation.