The National Shield Forces completed the full cleansing of Wadi Hadramaut today (Saturday), including the districts of Qatn and Sayun, and have moved towards the coasts, particularly the coastal district of Mukalla.



Yemeni military sources confirmed to "Okaz" that the National Shield Forces have completed the full cleansing of the Sayun district, including archaeological sites, and are currently advancing towards the coast of Hadramaut, supported by tribal backing, led by the tribes of the Hadramaut Alliance.



Eyewitnesses reported that the "transitional" forces closed the road linking Aden and Abyan in anticipation of the escape of their groups that left Al-Mahra and Hadramaut towards Abyan after suffering heavy losses, indicating that strong strikes carried out by the government forces destroyed several vehicles and weapons that were used to threaten civilians and loot their properties.



The Governor of Hadramaut, Commander of the National Shield Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, confirmed the success of the forces in securing the camps in the districts of Wadi and Desert, alongside securing Sayun International Airport and the sovereign and service facilities in Wadi Hadramaut completely, noting that the National Shield Forces are deployed in all vital locations.



Al-Khanbashi explained that the local authority has effectively begun implementing a comprehensive plan to normalize the situation, ensuring the continuity of services and public life, praising the significant role and awareness of the citizens and tribal leaders who were a safety valve and real support for security personnel in maintaining public tranquility during the security transition hours.



The governor indicated that the local authority granted the transitional groups the opportunity for safe and immediate exit from Mukalla and Al-Mahra through Hadramaut towards Aden, clarifying that the exit of the groups through Mukalla towards Aden has been monitored.



The governor pointed out that an agreement was reached with the Hadrami elite and the military police to secure Al-Riyan Airport in Mukalla, which the transitional groups had turned into a military barracks.



For his part, Yemeni Prime Minister Salem bin Brek directed local authorities to carry out all their legal duties and to prevent any practices that could disrupt public order or affect the interests of citizens, confirming that the government is closely monitoring what is happening in Hadramaut and prioritizes maintaining its security and stability, considering it a pivotal governorate for the stability of the country.



For his part, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, described the welcome of Shabwa Governor Awad Al-Mazir to the Kingdom's invitation to hold a conference on the Southern issue in Riyadh in response to the request of the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, as "a positive step." Al-Jaber said, "The governor's welcome confirms that the people of the south are moving in the right direction to preserve the justice of their cause and discuss it at the conference to meet the aspirations of the people of the south," noting that the Kingdom welcomes all southern leaders who take a positive stance that serves the southern cause to participate in the comprehensive conference.



Shabwa Governor Awad Al-Mazir had expressed his confidence in Saudi leadership and its support for the stability of Shabwa, clarifying that he will work with the coalition to stabilize Shabwa and spare it from strife.