استكملت قوات درع الوطن، اليوم(السبت)، تطهير وادي حضرموت بالكامل، بما فيه مديريتا القطن وسيئون، وانطلقت نحو السواحل، خصوصاً مديرية المكلا الساحلية.


وأكدت مصادر عسكرية يمنية، لـ«عكاظ»، أن قوات درع الوطن استكملت تطهير كامل مديرية سيئون، بما فيها المواقع الأثرية، وتتقدم حالياً نحو ساحل حضرموت، بدعم وإسناد قبلي، على رأسه قبائل حلف حضرموت.


وقال شهود عيان إن «الانتقالي» أغلق الطريق الرابط بين عدن وأبين استباقاً لهروب مجاميعه التي غادرت المهرة وحضرموت نحو أبين بعد تكبدها خسائر فادحة، مبينين أن ضربات قوية نفذتها القوات الحكومية دمرت عدداً من الآليات والأسلحة التي كانت تستخدم في تهديد المدنيين ونهب ممتلكاتهم.


وأكد محافظ حضرموت قائد قوات درع الوطن سالم الخنبشي نجاح القوات في تأمين المعسكرات في مديريتي الوادي والصحراء، إلى جانب تأمين مطار سيئون الدولي والمرافق السيادية والخدمية في وادي حضرموت بشكل كامل، مبيناً أن قوات درع الوطن تنتشر في كافة المواقع الحيوية.


وأوضح الخنبشي أن السلطة المحلية بدأت فعلياً تنفيذ خطة شاملة لتطبيع الأوضاع، بما يضمن استمرارية الخدمات والحياة العامة، مشيداً بالدور والوعي الكبيرين للمواطنين ورجال القبائل الذين كانوا صمام أمان وسنداً حقيقياً لرجال الأمن في حفظ السكينة العامة خلال ساعات الانتقال الأمني.


وأشار المحافظ إلى أن السلطة المحلية منحت مجاميع الانتقالي فرصة للخروج الآمن والفوري من المكلا والمهرة عبر حضرموت باتجاه عدن، موضحاً أنه جرى رصد خروج المجاميع عبر المكلا باتجاه عدن.


ولفت المحافظ إلى أنه جرى الاتفاق مع النخبة الحضرمية والشرطة العسكرية على تأمين مطار الريان بالمكلا الذي حوّلته مجاميع الانتقالي إلى ثكنة عسكرية لها.


بدوره، وجه رئيس الوزراء اليمني سالم بن بريك السلطات المحلية بالاضطلاع بكافة مهماتها القانونية، ومنع أي ممارسات من شأنها الإخلال بالنظام العام أو المساس بمصالح المواطنين، مؤكداً أن الحكومة تتابع باهتمام بالغ ما يجري في حضرموت، وتضع في مقدمة أولوياتها الحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها، باعتبارها محافظة محورية في استقرار البلاد.


من جهته، وصف سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين في اليمن محمد آل جابر ترحيب محافظ شبوة عوض الوزير بدعوة المملكة لعقد مؤتمر للقضية الجنوبية في الرياض استجابة لطلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي؛ بـ«الخطوة الإيجابية». وقال آل جابر: «ترحيب المحافظ عوض الوزير يؤكد أن أبناء الجنوب يسيرون في الاتجاه الصحيح للمحافظة على عدالة قضيتهم، ومناقشتها في المؤتمر لتلبية تطلعات أبناء الجنوب»، لافتاً إلى أن المملكة ترحب بكل القيادات الجنوبية، ممن يتخذ موقفاً إيجابياً يخدم القضية الجنوبية، للمشاركة في المؤتمر الشامل.


وكان محافظ شبوة عوض الوزير قد أكد ثقته بقيادة السعودية ودعمها لاستقرار شبوة، موضحاً بأنه سيعمل مع التحالف لاستقرار شبوة وتجنيبها الفتنة.