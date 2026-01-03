قدم المطرب السوري الشامي اعتذاره لجمهوره من دون سن 25 عامًا، لعدم قدرتهم على حضور حفله الثالث في القاهرة اليوم، التزامًا بشروط الدخول المقررة.
المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور
وكشف الشامي خلال مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إنستغرام» لجمهوره مفاجآت قريباً، معلناً أنه يعمل على تنظيم حفل جماهيري ضخم بالفترة القادمة في القاهرة يتيح الحضور لجميع الأعمار.
أغانٍ جديدة باللهجة المصرية
كما وعد الشامي جمهوره بتقديمه مجموعة من الأغاني المميزة الجديدة باللهجة المصرية خلال الفترة القادمة، في أجواء احتفالية جماهيرية تجمعه بكل محبيه.
المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور
تعاون ناجح مع تامر حسني
وكان تعاون الشامي مؤخرًا مع تامر حسني في ديو «ملكة جمال الكون»، الذي حقق نجاحًا واسعًا بفضل المزج بين الطابع الشرقي والإيقاعات الحديثة، ما منحه طابعًا صيفيًا مميزًا.
كليب صيفي بروح لبناني
تولى الشامي وإليان دبس التوزيع الموسيقي، بينما أخرج تامر حسني الكليب في منطقة الدامور اللبنانية، مقدمًا مشاهد مرحة وعفوية تعكس أجواء الصيف والإيجابية.
المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور
The Syrian singer Al-Shami apologized to his audience under the age of 25 for their inability to attend his third concert in Cairo today, in compliance with the entry conditions set.
المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور
Al-Shami revealed in a video clip posted on his official account on the "Instagram" platform that he has surprises coming soon, announcing that he is working on organizing a huge public concert in the near future in Cairo that will allow attendance for all ages.
New Songs in the Egyptian Dialect
Al-Shami also promised his audience that he would present a collection of new, distinctive songs in the Egyptian dialect during the upcoming period, in a festive atmosphere that brings him together with all his fans.
المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور
Successful Collaboration with Tamer Hosny
Recently, Al-Shami collaborated with Tamer Hosny on the duet "Miss Universe," which achieved wide success thanks to the blend of Eastern style and modern rhythms, giving it a distinctive summer vibe.
Summer Music Video with a Lebanese Spirit
Al-Shami and Elian Debs handled the musical arrangement, while Tamer Hosny directed the music video in the Damour area of Lebanon, presenting fun and spontaneous scenes that reflect the summer atmosphere and positivity.