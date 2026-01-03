قدم المطرب السوري الشامي اعتذاره لجمهوره من دون سن 25 عامًا، لعدم قدرتهم على حضور حفله الثالث في القاهرة اليوم، التزامًا بشروط الدخول المقررة.

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور

وكشف الشامي خلال مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه الرسمي على منصة «إنستغرام» لجمهوره مفاجآت قريباً، معلناً أنه يعمل على تنظيم حفل جماهيري ضخم بالفترة القادمة في القاهرة يتيح الحضور لجميع الأعمار.

أغانٍ جديدة باللهجة المصرية

كما وعد الشامي جمهوره بتقديمه مجموعة من الأغاني المميزة الجديدة باللهجة المصرية خلال الفترة القادمة، في أجواء احتفالية جماهيرية تجمعه بكل محبيه.

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور

تعاون ناجح مع تامر حسني

وكان تعاون الشامي مؤخرًا مع تامر حسني في ديو «ملكة جمال الكون»، الذي حقق نجاحًا واسعًا بفضل المزج بين الطابع الشرقي والإيقاعات الحديثة، ما منحه طابعًا صيفيًا مميزًا.

كليب صيفي بروح لبناني

تولى الشامي وإليان دبس التوزيع الموسيقي، بينما أخرج تامر حسني الكليب في منطقة الدامور اللبنانية، مقدمًا مشاهد مرحة وعفوية تعكس أجواء الصيف والإيجابية.

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور