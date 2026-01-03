The Syrian singer Al-Shami apologized to his audience under the age of 25 for their inability to attend his third concert in Cairo today, in compliance with the entry conditions set.

المطرب السوري الشامي يعتذر لجمهوره في أحدث ظهور

Al-Shami revealed in a video clip posted on his official account on the "Instagram" platform that he has surprises coming soon, announcing that he is working on organizing a huge public concert in the near future in Cairo that will allow attendance for all ages.

New Songs in the Egyptian Dialect

Al-Shami also promised his audience that he would present a collection of new, distinctive songs in the Egyptian dialect during the upcoming period, in a festive atmosphere that brings him together with all his fans.

Successful Collaboration with Tamer Hosny

Recently, Al-Shami collaborated with Tamer Hosny on the duet "Miss Universe," which achieved wide success thanks to the blend of Eastern style and modern rhythms, giving it a distinctive summer vibe.

Summer Music Video with a Lebanese Spirit

Al-Shami and Elian Debs handled the musical arrangement, while Tamer Hosny directed the music video in the Damour area of Lebanon, presenting fun and spontaneous scenes that reflect the summer atmosphere and positivity.

