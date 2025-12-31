The U.S. Department of State has officially announced its approval of a request submitted by the Danish government to purchase multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft of the Boeing P-8A Poseidon model, in a potential deal valued at $1.8 billion.

According to a notice from the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the deal includes up to three P-8A aircraft, along with a comprehensive package of mission systems, spare parts, ground support equipment, communication and navigation devices, training programs, and long-term logistical support.

The agency confirmed that the deal will not alter the regional military balance, and that Denmark is capable of efficiently integrating the aircraft and systems into its armed forces.

Enhancing Defense Capabilities

The approval came after weeks following Copenhagen's announcement last September of its intention to proceed with the aircraft acquisition program, as Danish authorities estimated the total cost of the package, including the aircraft and accompanying equipment, to exceed 1.3 billion euros.

The new aircraft will replace Denmark's current fleet of modified Bombardier Challenger CL-604 patrol aircraft, which suffer from performance and range limitations.

This decision comes within a broader European strategic context to enhance defense capabilities in the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea, amid rising geopolitical tensions with Russia and increased maritime activity, including submarines in the GIUK Gap (Greenland, Iceland, the United Kingdom), in addition to the importance of monitoring waters around Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which belong to Denmark.

The Most Advanced Aircraft in the World

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon is considered the latest and most advanced maritime patrol aircraft in the world, derived from the civilian Boeing 737 airframe, and equipped with the AN/APY-10 radar, electro-optical/infrared sensors, the capability to drop 126 sonobuoys, anti-submarine and surface weapons, featuring a long range, the ability to fly for extended hours, and high integration with NATO systems.

As of the end of 2025, the aircraft is operated by five NATO members: the United States as the primary operator, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Germany.

European demand is increasing, with potential interest from Italy, the Netherlands, and France, which is considering replacing its Atlantique 2 aircraft, reflecting the deal's increase in defense spending in Europe post-2022, and enhancing NATO's collective capabilities in facing underwater threats and extensive maritime surveillance.