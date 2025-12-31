أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، موافقتها الرسمية على طلب تقدمت به الحكومة الدانماركية لشراء طائرات الدورية البحرية متعددة المهمات من طراز Boeing P-8A Poseidon، في صفقة محتملة تبلغ قيمتها 1.8 مليار دولار.

ستحل الطائرات الجديدة محل أسطول الدانمارك الحالي.

ووفق إشعار وكالة التعاون الأمني الدفاعي الأمريكية، تشمل الصفقة ما يصل إلى ثلاث طائرات P-8A، إلى جانب حزمة شاملة من أنظمة المهمات، وقطع الغيار، ومعدات الدعم الأرضي، وأجهزة الاتصالات والملاحة، وبرامج التدريب، والدعم اللوجستي طويل الأمد.

وأكدت الوكالة أن الصفقة لن تغير التوازن العسكري الإقليمي، وأن الدانمارك قادرة على دمج الطائرات والأنظمة في قواتها المسلحة بكفاءة.

تعزيز القدرات الدفاعية

وجاءت الموافقة بعد أسابيع من إعلان كوبنهاغن في سبتمبر الماضي نيتها المضي قدماً في برنامج اقتناء الطائرات، إذ قدرت السلطات الدانماركية التكلفة الإجمالية للحزمة بما في ذلك الطائرات والمعدات المصاحبة بأكثر من 1.3 مليار يورو.

وستحل الطائرات الجديدة محل أسطول الدانمارك الحالي من طائرات Bombardier Challenger CL-604 المعدلة للدورية، التي تعاني من قيود في الأداء والمدى.

يأتي القرار في سياق إستراتيجي أوروبي واسع لتعزيز القدرات الدفاعية في شمال المحيط الأطلسي وبحر البلطيق، وسط تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية مع روسيا وزيادة النشاط البحري بما في ذلك الغواصات في منطقة GIUK Gap (غرينلاند، إيسلندا، المملكة المتحدة)، إضافة إلى أهمية مراقبة المياه حول غرينلاند وجزر الفارو التابعة للدانمارك.

الطائرة الأكثر تطوراً في العالم

وتعتبر طائرة Boeing P-8A Poseidon أحدث وأكثر طائرات الدورية البحرية تطوراً في العالم، مشتقة من هيكل Boeing 737 المدني، ومجهزة برادار AN/APY-10، وأجهزة استشعار إلكترو-بصرية/أشعة تحت الحمراء، والقدرة على إسقاط 126 عوامة صوتية، وأسلحة مضادة للغواصات والسطح، وتتميز بمدى طويل، وقدرة على التحليق لساعات طويلة، وتكامل عالٍ مع أنظمة «الناتو».

وحتى نهاية 2025، يشغّل الطائرة خمسة أعضاء في «الناتو»: الولايات المتحدة المشغل الرئيسي، وكندا، والمملكة المتحدة، والنرويج، وألمانيا.

وتتزايد الطلبات الأوروبية، مع اهتمام محتمل من إيطاليا، وهولندا، وفرنسا التي تفكر في استبدال طائراتها Atlantique 2، لتعكس الصفقة زيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي في أوروبا بعد 2022، وتعزيز القدرات الجماعية لحلف شمال الأطلسي في مواجهة التهديدات تحت الماء والمراقبة البحرية الواسعة.