أطلع رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الثلاثاء) سفراء الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن على مستجدات الأوضاع في اليمن خصوصاً في المحافظات الشرقية، التي اقتضت اتخاذ جملة من القرارات والإجراءات الدستورية والقانونية الحازمة من أجل حماية أمن المواطنين، وصون وحدة البلاد وسيادتها، واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها، والحفاظ على المركز القانوني للدولة.


وطالب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدول الراعية للعملية السياسية في اليمن بموقف دولي موحد وصريح يرفض الإجراءات الأحادية، ويدعم قرارات الدولة اليمنية، وجهود التهدئة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، إضافة إلى ضغط سياسي وقانوني لتمكين الحكومة الشرعية من سلطاتها الحصرية، وترجمة قرارات هذا اليوم داخل مجلس الأمن والمحافل الدولية، وفق القانون الدولي، مثمناً عالياً وحدة مواقف بلدانهم الداعمة للشعب اليمني في أصعب المراحل، سياسياً وإنسانياً واقتصادياً.


طبيعة الخلافات مع «الانتقالي»


ووصف العليمي ما يجري بأنه ليس خلافا سياسياً داخلياً، بل تهديد لوحدة القرار العسكري والأمني، وتقويض للمركز القانوني للدولة، وإعادة إنتاج لمنطق السلطات الموازية التي يرفضها المجتمع الدولي في كل بياناته، وقراراته.


واستعرض رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي المساعي والجهود الحميدة كافة التي بذلت طوال الفترة الماضية من أجل التهدئة وخفض التصعيد واحتواء تداعيات الاجراءات العسكرية الأحادية التي اتخذها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة خارج مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، ودون موافقة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أو التنسيق مع قيادة التحالف، مشيراً إلى أن كل تلك الجهود قوبلت جميعها بالتعطيل.


وأوضح رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني أنه وبصفته القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، وجه صراحة بمنع أي تحركات عسكرية خارج إطار الدولة، وتمت الموافقة على خطة إعادة تموضع تدريجية لقوات درع الوطن من ثلاث مراحل، نُفذت مرحلتان منها بالفعل.


لجنة حوار لاحتواء التصعيد


وكشف العليمي عن تشكيل لجنة تواصل رفيعة المستوى لاحتواء التصعيد وفتح قنوات الحوار، وقال: «للأسف هذه الجهود قوبلت أيضاً بالتعطيل والإصرار على المضي في الإجراءات الأحادية».


وشدد بالقول: «هذا يؤكد أن المشكلة لم تكن يوماً نقصاً في الحلول، بل تعطيل متعمد لها».


وفند رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي السرديات المضللة الهادفة الى تبرير فرض أمر واقع بالقوة، تحت مزاعم مكافحة الإرهاب، قائلاً: «مكافحة الإرهاب قرار دولة، وليس ذريعة سياسية».


وقال العليمي: «المؤسسات العسكرية والأمنية اليمنية حققت خلال السنوات الأخيرة، بدعم شركائها، إنجازات موثقة في تفكيك الخلايا الإرهابية، وتجفيف مصادر تمويلها، وتأمين المدن والممرات الحيوية، ومكافحة تهريب السلاح والمخدرات، وبالتالي لا يمكن استخدام ملف الإرهاب لتبرير تحركات عسكرية خارج إطار الدولة، أو تقويض مؤسساتها الشرعية».


الموقف من حل القضية الجنوبية


وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة التأكيد على الموقف المبدئي والثابت من حل القضية الجنوبية، حلاً عادلاً وفق أي خيارات تقررها الإرادة الشعبية الحرة، مؤكداً رفضه بشكل قاطع، فرض هذا الحل بقوة الأمر الواقع، أو السلاح.


وأشار إلى أن اختزال القضية الجنوبية في تمثيل حصري أو تحركات عسكرية يسيء إلى عدالتها، ويقوض فرص الحل السياسي المستدام، ويضر بأبناء الجنوب قبل غيرهم، مبيناً أن هذا الموقف يتطابق مع ما أكدته المملكة العربية السعودية أن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وتحل على طاولة الحوار ضمن حل سياسي شامل.


وحذر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي من خطورة الوضع على مصالح المجتمع الدولي في المنطقة مع وجود مليشيات لا تأتمر لأوامر الدولة، لافتاً إلى أن أي اضطراب في حضرموت والمهرة يعني تعطيل تصدير النفط، وتعثر دفع المرتبات، وتفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية، وتقويض الثقة مع مجتمع المانحين.


لا ننكر مساهمة الإمارات


وفي ما يتعلق بموقف الشرعية من الإمارات قال رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي: «نحن لا ننكر الدور السابق للإمارات، ولا مساهماتها في مراحل سابقة، لكننا نشدد على أننا نحتاج اليوم إلى الوضوح، والنأي بالنفس عن دعم مكوّن خرج على آليات التوافق التي رعتها الإمارات نفسها ضمن تحالف دعم الشرعية».


وأشار إلى أن «اليمن جزء من تحالف دعم الشرعية.. وما جرى من تحركات يتعارض مع الأسس التي قام عليها التحالف، ولذا من واجبي كرئيس دولة عضو في الأمم المتحدة أن أتعامل مع هذا الأمر بأقصى درجات الجدية والمسؤولية»، مضيفاً: «لذا طلبت مغادرة القوات التي خرجت عن أساسيات التحالف، وهو مطلب سيادي طبيعي، لا يستهدف العلاقات، ولا ينكر التاريخ، بل يحمي فكرة التحالف نفسها».


تحذيرات من خطورة الجماعات المسلحة


وحذر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي من تحول الجماعات المسلحة إلى سلطات موازية، مبيناً أنه خطر لا يمكن السيطرة عليه لاحقاً.


وشدد بالقول: «اليمن اليوم أمام مفترق طرق؛ إما دولة واحدة بقرار واحد، أو فوضى مفتوحة لن تتوقف عند حدودنا».


واستطرد العليمي في حديثه للسفراء: «إذا سقط منطق الدولة في اليمن، فلن يبقى استقرار يمكن الاستثمار فيه، لا في الجنوب ولا في الشمال»، مؤكداً أن مسؤولية الجميع هي منع تحويل اليمن إلى نموذج آخر لتفكك الدولة، ووضع حد لمعاناة شعب أنهكته الحرب، ويستحق فرصة حقيقية للسلام والحياة الكريمة.


وكانت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية قد أعلنت اليوم إنهاء ما تبقى من وجودها العسكري في اليمن.