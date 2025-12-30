The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, today (Tuesday) briefed the ambassadors of the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen on the latest developments in the country, particularly in the eastern provinces, which necessitated the adoption of a series of decisive constitutional and legal decisions and measures to protect the security of citizens, preserve the unity of the country and its sovereignty, ensure its stability and territorial integrity, and maintain the legal status of the state.



Al-Alimi urged the countries sponsoring the political process in Yemen to adopt a unified and clear international stance that rejects unilateral actions, supports the decisions of the Yemeni state, and backs the de-escalation efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to political and legal pressure to empower the legitimate government in its exclusive authorities, and to translate today's decisions within the Security Council and international forums, in accordance with international law, highly appreciating the unity of the positions of their countries supporting the Yemeni people in the most difficult stages, politically, humanitarianly, and economically.



The Nature of the Disputes with the "Transitional"



Al-Alimi described the ongoing situation as not merely an internal political dispute, but rather a threat to the unity of military and security decision-making, undermining the legal status of the state, and a re-production of the logic of parallel authorities that the international community rejects in all its statements and decisions.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council reviewed all the good efforts and endeavors made over the past period to de-escalate tensions and contain the repercussions of the unilateral military actions taken by the Southern Transitional Council in the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra outside the transitional phase references, and without the approval of the Presidential Leadership Council or coordination with the coalition leadership, pointing out that all those efforts were met with obstruction.



He clarified that, in his capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, he explicitly directed the prevention of any military movements outside the framework of the state, and a gradual repositioning plan for the National Shield Forces was approved in three phases, two of which have already been implemented.



A Dialogue Committee to Contain Escalation



Al-Alimi revealed the formation of a high-level communication committee to contain the escalation and open channels for dialogue, stating: "Unfortunately, these efforts were also met with obstruction and insistence on proceeding with unilateral actions."



He emphasized: "This confirms that the problem has never been a lack of solutions, but rather a deliberate obstruction of them."



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council refuted the misleading narratives aimed at justifying the imposition of a fait accompli by force, under the pretext of combating terrorism, saying: "Combating terrorism is a state decision, not a political pretext."



Al-Alimi stated: "The Yemeni military and security institutions have achieved, with the support of their partners, documented accomplishments in dismantling terrorist cells, drying up their funding sources, securing cities and vital corridors, and combating arms and drug smuggling. Therefore, the issue of terrorism cannot be used to justify military movements outside the framework of the state or undermine its legitimate institutions."



The Stance on Solving the Southern Issue



He reiterated the Presidential Council's principled and steadfast position on solving the southern issue, a fair solution according to any options determined by the free popular will, firmly rejecting the imposition of this solution by force or weapon.



He pointed out that reducing the southern issue to exclusive representation or military movements undermines its justice, compromises the chances for a sustainable political solution, and harms the people of the south before anyone else, indicating that this position aligns with what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed that the southern issue is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and it should be resolved at the dialogue table within a comprehensive political solution.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council warned of the seriousness of the situation on the interests of the international community in the region with the presence of militias that do not obey the orders of the state, noting that any disturbance in Hadramout and Al-Mahra means disrupting oil exports, hindering salary payments, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, and undermining trust with the donor community.



We Do Not Deny the Contribution of the UAE



Regarding the legitimacy's stance on the UAE, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council said: "We do not deny the previous role of the UAE, nor its contributions in earlier stages, but we emphasize that we need clarity today and to distance ourselves from supporting a component that has deviated from the consensus mechanisms that the UAE itself sponsored within the legitimacy support coalition."



He pointed out that "Yemen is part of the legitimacy support coalition... and what has happened in terms of movements contradicts the foundations upon which the coalition was established. Therefore, it is my duty as the head of a state member of the United Nations to deal with this matter with the utmost seriousness and responsibility," adding: "Thus, I requested the departure of the forces that have deviated from the coalition's fundamentals, which is a natural sovereign demand that does not target relations, nor denies history, but rather protects the idea of the coalition itself."



Warnings About the Danger of Armed Groups



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council warned against the transformation of armed groups into parallel authorities, indicating that it is a danger that cannot be controlled later.



He stressed: "Yemen today stands at a crossroads; either a single state with one decision, or open chaos that will not stop at our borders."



Al-Alimi continued in his address to the ambassadors: "If the logic of the state falls in Yemen, there will be no stability left to invest in, neither in the south nor in the north," emphasizing that it is everyone's responsibility to prevent Yemen from becoming another model of state disintegration and to put an end to the suffering of a people exhausted by war, who deserve a real opportunity for peace and a decent life.



The UAE Ministry of Defense announced today the completion of its remaining military presence in Yemen.