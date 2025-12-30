أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إدراج 10 أفراد وكيانات مقرهم في إيران وفنزويلا على قائمة العقوبات، متهمة إياهم بدعم برنامج أسلحة «عدواني» يركز على تجارة وإنتاج الطائرات المسيرة (الدرونز).

عقوبات أمريكية جديدة

ركزت العقوبات بشكل خاص على شركة «إمبريسا أيروتيكا ناسيونال إس إيه» (Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA) الفنزويلية، ورئيسها خوسيه خيسوس أوردانيتا غونزاليس، اللذين اتهمتهما الوزارة بالمساهمة في تجارة إيران للطائرات المسيرة مع فنزويلا.

وأوضحت الخزانة في بيانها أن «أوردانيتا، نيابة عن الشركة، نسق مع أعضاء وممثلين عن القوات المسلحة الفنزويلية والإيرانية بشأن إنتاج الطائرات المسيرة في فنزويلا».

تصعيد الضغط على كاراكاس

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، قال وكيل وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية لشؤون الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية جون هيرلي: «سنستمر في اتخاذ إجراءات سريعة لمنع أولئك الذين يمكّنون المجمع العسكري الصناعي الإيراني من الوصول إلى النظام المالي الأمريكي».

ويأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق تصعيد الضغط الأمريكي على فنزويلا في الأشهر الأخيرة، حيث نفذت الولايات المتحدة تعزيزاً عسكرياً كبيراً في جنوب البحر الكاريبي، شمل نشر آلاف الجنود وسفن حربية.

كما فرضت عقوبات سابقة على أفراد من عائلة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو ومقربين منه وزوجته.