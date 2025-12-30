The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today (Tuesday) the inclusion of 10 individuals and entities based in Iran and Venezuela on the sanctions list, accusing them of supporting an "aggressive" weapons program focused on the trade and production of drones.

New U.S. Sanctions

The sanctions specifically targeted the Venezuelan company "Empresa Aeronautica Nacional SA" and its president, José Jesús Ordanieta González, whom the department accused of contributing to Iran's drone trade with Venezuela.

The Treasury clarified in its statement that "Ordanieta, on behalf of the company, coordinated with members and representatives of the Venezuelan and Iranian armed forces regarding the production of drones in Venezuela."

Escalating Pressure on Caracas

According to Reuters, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said, "We will continue to take swift action to prevent those who enable the Iranian military-industrial complex from accessing the U.S. financial system."

This action comes amid escalating U.S. pressure on Venezuela in recent months, as the United States has carried out a significant military buildup in the southern Caribbean, which included the deployment of thousands of troops and warships.

Previous sanctions have also been imposed on individuals from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's family and close associates.