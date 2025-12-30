أعرب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط، عن بالغ القلق بشأن التطورات المتلاحقة الخطيرة في الجمهورية اليمنية في أعقاب عدم تجاوب المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي مع مطالبات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، معرباً عن الأمل في وقف التصعيد في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة في شرق الجمهورية اليمنية بشكل فوري.

وناشد الأمين العام كل دول أعضاء تحالف دعم الشرعية الحفاظ على روح التضامن العربي في هذا الظرف الدقيق، وتغليب ضبط النفس والتمسك بالموقف العربي الموحد الداعم للشرعية اليمنية، وفقاً لقرارات مجلس جامعة الدول العربية المتواترة في شأن هذه الأزمة.

وجدد أبو الغيط إدانته لأية تحركات عسكرية تهدف إلى تثبيت واقع انفصالي على الأرض بالقوة، بما يُهدد وحدة التراب اليمني ويُلحق ضرراً بالغاً بقضية الجنوب اليمني التي يتعين معالجتها من خلال الحوار وليس فرض الأمر الواقع. مشدداً على أن التوجهات الانفصالية تضر بالأمن القومي العربي.