The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, expressed deep concern regarding the serious and rapid developments in the Republic of Yemen following the Southern Transitional Council's lack of response to the demands of the Presidential Leadership Council, expressing hope for an immediate halt to the escalation in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in eastern Yemen.

The Secretary-General urged all member states of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to maintain the spirit of Arab solidarity during this critical time, prioritizing restraint and adhering to the unified Arab position that supports Yemeni legitimacy, in accordance with the repeated resolutions of the Arab League Council regarding this crisis.

Aboul Gheit reiterated his condemnation of any military movements aimed at establishing a separatist reality on the ground by force, which threatens the unity of Yemeni territory and severely harms the issue of southern Yemen that must be addressed through dialogue rather than imposing facts on the ground. He emphasized that separatist tendencies harm Arab national security.