رحبت رابطة العالم الإسلامي بمبادرة الحكومة السودانية للسلام، التي قدَّمها دولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء السوداني الدكتور كامل إدريس، أمام مجلس الأمن.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التأكيد على الأهمية المُلحّة للبدء في خطواتٍ عاجلة لتطبيق الوقف الفوري والشامل لإطلاق النار، وإتاحة الفرصة الواسعة لوصول المساعدات المنقذة للحياة إلى جميع المتضررين، في هذه المرحلة الخطرة التي تشتدّ فيها معاناةُ الشعب السوداني، مشدَّدًا على دعم الرابطة لهذه المبادرة، ولكل جهدٍ يُسهم في وقف الحرب المدمِّرة التي جلبت على السودان ويلات ومآسيَ تفوق الوصف.

كما أعرب العيسى مجددًا عن تقدير الرابطة، باسم الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلّتها الجامعة، للجهود الجليلة التي اضطلعت بها المملكة العربية السعودية لمساندة الشعب السوداني منذ بداية هذه الأزمة المؤلمة، وما بذلته وتبذله من مساعٍ حثيثة لحماية وحدته، وسلامة أبنائه ومقدّراته، مرورًا بـ «إعلان جدة»، وصولًا إلى إعلان فخامة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بدء بلاده العمل العاجل لإنهاء الحرب المدمِّرة وإحلال السلام في السودان، بالشراكة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، واستجابةً لطلب ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.