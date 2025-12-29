The Muslim World League welcomed the initiative of the Sudanese government for peace, presented by the Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr. Kamel Idris, before the Security Council.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reiterated the urgent importance of starting immediate steps to implement a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire, and to provide ample opportunity for life-saving aid to reach all those affected, during this critical phase in which the suffering of the Sudanese people is intensifying. He emphasized the League's support for this initiative and for any effort that contributes to stopping the devastating war that has brought upon Sudan calamities and tragedies beyond description.

Al-Issa also expressed, once again, the League's appreciation, on behalf of the Islamic peoples under its umbrella, for the noble efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the Sudanese people since the beginning of this painful crisis, and for what it has done and continues to do in earnest efforts to protect its unity, the safety of its citizens, and its resources, from the "Jeddah Declaration" to the announcement by His Excellency President Donald Trump of the urgent action by his country to end the devastating war and establish peace in Sudan, in partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in response to the request of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.