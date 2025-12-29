The director of the media center for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Farhad Shami, attributed the postponement of the visit that was scheduled for SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and the negotiating delegation to the capital, Damascus, to "technical reasons."



Logistical and Technical Arrangements



Shami stated in a post on his account on the "X" platform today (Monday) that a new date for Abdi's visit to Damascus will be determined later, to be agreed upon by the concerned parties. He noted that the postponement of the visit was part of logistical and technical arrangements, and that there had been no change in the communication process or the proposed objectives.



The two sides reached an agreement on March 10, 2025, to integrate civil and military institutions in the northeastern part of the country under state management.



Both parties exchanged accusations of procrastination and bad faith. The Syrian Democratic Forces are reluctant to abandon the autonomy they gained as the main ally of the United States during the war, which enabled them to control the prisons of the "ISIS" organization and abundant oil resources.



Accusations Against the SDF of Procrastination



Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabani accused the Syrian Democratic Forces of "procrastination" in implementing the March 10 agreement, noting that the Syrian Ministry of Defense "initiated a practical and simple proposal aimed at positively advancing the integration process."



He warned, during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, that "any delay in the integration of SDF forces into the Syrian army negatively affects the Jazira region (northeast Syria)," emphasizing that this area is an essential part of Syrian geography and receives special attention from the state, and that continued delays hinder reconstruction and development efforts there.



The March 10 Agreement



On March 10, the Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara signed an agreement with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi to officially integrate civil and military institutions in the northeastern part of the country under state management, with a promise to reopen crossings and airports and transfer oil fields to central control.



SDF commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed his forces' commitment to the March 10 agreement, describing it as "the foundation for building a democratic, decentralized Syrian state, with the will of its people, and fortified with the values of freedom, justice, and equality."