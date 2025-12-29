عزا مدير المركز الإعلامي لقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» فرهاد شامي، تأجيل الزيارة التي كان من المقرر أن يجريها قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي والوفد المفاوض للعاصمة دمشق، إلى «أسباب تقنية».
ترتيبات لوجستية وفنية
وقال شامي في تدوينة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الإثنين)، إنه سيتم تحديد موعد جديد لزيارة عبدي إلى دمشق في وقت لاحق يتم الاتفاق عليه بالتوافق بين الأطراف المعنية. وأفاد بأن تأجيل الزيارة تم في إطار ترتيبات لوجستية وفنية، ولم يطرأ أي تغيير على مسار التواصل أو الأهداف المطروحة.
وتوصل الجانبان إلى اتفاق 10 مارس 2025 لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية شمال شرقي البلاد بإدارة الدولة.
وتبادل الطرفان الاتهامات بالمماطلة وسوء النية. وتتحفظ قوات سورية الديمقراطية على التخلي عن الحكم الذاتي الذي نالته بصفتها الحليف الرئيسي للولايات المتحدة خلال الحرب، والذي مكنها من السيطرة على سجون تنظيم «داعش» وموارد نفطية وفيرة.
اتهامات لقسد بالمماطلة
وكان وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، اتهم قوات سورية الديمقراطية بـ«المماطلة» في تنفيذ اتفاق 10 مارس، ولفت إلى أن وزارة الدفاع السورية «بادرت بتقديم مقترح عملي وبسيط يهدف إلى تحريك مسار الاندماج بشكل إيجابي».
وحذّر، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نظيره التركي هاكان فيدان، من أن «أي تأخير في اندماج قوات قسد ضمن الجيش السوري، يؤثر سلباً على منطقة الجزيرة (شمال شرق سورية)»، مؤكداً أن هذه المنطقة تشكل جزءاً أساسياً من الجغرافيا السورية، وتحظى باهتمام خاص من الدولة، وأن استمرار التأخير يعرقل جهود الإعمار والتنمية فيها.
اتفاق 10 مارس
وفي 10 مارس الماضي، وقّع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، وزعيم «قسد» مظلوم عبدي، اتفاقاً لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية شمال شرقي البلاد بإدارة الدولة، رسمياً، مع وعد بإعادة فتح المعابر والمطارات ونقل حقول النفط إلى السيطرة المركزية.
وكان قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي، أكد التزام قواته باتفاق 10 مارس، بوصفه «أساساً لبناء دولة سورية ديمقراطية، لا مركزية، بإرادة أبنائها، ومحصّنة بقيم الحرية والعدالة والمساواة».
The director of the media center for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Farhad Shami, attributed the postponement of the visit that was scheduled for SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and the negotiating delegation to the capital, Damascus, to "technical reasons."
Logistical and Technical Arrangements
Shami stated in a post on his account on the "X" platform today (Monday) that a new date for Abdi's visit to Damascus will be determined later, to be agreed upon by the concerned parties. He noted that the postponement of the visit was part of logistical and technical arrangements, and that there had been no change in the communication process or the proposed objectives.
The two sides reached an agreement on March 10, 2025, to integrate civil and military institutions in the northeastern part of the country under state management.
Both parties exchanged accusations of procrastination and bad faith. The Syrian Democratic Forces are reluctant to abandon the autonomy they gained as the main ally of the United States during the war, which enabled them to control the prisons of the "ISIS" organization and abundant oil resources.
Accusations Against the SDF of Procrastination
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabani accused the Syrian Democratic Forces of "procrastination" in implementing the March 10 agreement, noting that the Syrian Ministry of Defense "initiated a practical and simple proposal aimed at positively advancing the integration process."
He warned, during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, that "any delay in the integration of SDF forces into the Syrian army negatively affects the Jazira region (northeast Syria)," emphasizing that this area is an essential part of Syrian geography and receives special attention from the state, and that continued delays hinder reconstruction and development efforts there.
The March 10 Agreement
On March 10, the Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara signed an agreement with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi to officially integrate civil and military institutions in the northeastern part of the country under state management, with a promise to reopen crossings and airports and transfer oil fields to central control.
SDF commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed his forces' commitment to the March 10 agreement, describing it as "the foundation for building a democratic, decentralized Syrian state, with the will of its people, and fortified with the values of freedom, justice, and equality."