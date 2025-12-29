عزا مدير المركز الإعلامي لقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» فرهاد شامي، تأجيل الزيارة التي كان من المقرر أن يجريها قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي والوفد المفاوض للعاصمة دمشق، إلى «أسباب تقنية».


ترتيبات لوجستية وفنية


وقال شامي في تدوينة عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الإثنين)، إنه سيتم تحديد موعد جديد لزيارة عبدي إلى دمشق في وقت لاحق يتم الاتفاق عليه بالتوافق بين الأطراف المعنية. وأفاد بأن تأجيل الزيارة تم في إطار ترتيبات لوجستية وفنية، ولم يطرأ أي تغيير على مسار التواصل أو الأهداف المطروحة.


وتوصل الجانبان إلى اتفاق 10 مارس 2025 لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية شمال شرقي البلاد بإدارة الدولة.


وتبادل الطرفان الاتهامات بالمماطلة وسوء النية. وتتحفظ قوات سورية الديمقراطية على التخلي عن الحكم الذاتي الذي نالته بصفتها الحليف الرئيسي للولايات المتحدة خلال الحرب، والذي مكنها من السيطرة على سجون تنظيم «داعش» وموارد نفطية وفيرة.


اتهامات لقسد بالمماطلة


وكان وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، اتهم قوات سورية الديمقراطية بـ«المماطلة» في تنفيذ اتفاق 10 مارس، ولفت إلى أن وزارة الدفاع السورية «بادرت بتقديم مقترح عملي وبسيط يهدف إلى تحريك مسار الاندماج بشكل إيجابي».


وحذّر، خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نظيره التركي هاكان فيدان، من أن «أي تأخير في اندماج قوات قسد ضمن الجيش السوري، يؤثر سلباً على منطقة الجزيرة (شمال شرق سورية)»، مؤكداً أن هذه المنطقة تشكل جزءاً أساسياً من الجغرافيا السورية، وتحظى باهتمام خاص من الدولة، وأن استمرار التأخير يعرقل جهود الإعمار والتنمية فيها.


اتفاق 10 مارس


وفي 10 مارس الماضي، وقّع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، وزعيم «قسد» مظلوم عبدي، اتفاقاً لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية شمال شرقي البلاد بإدارة الدولة، رسمياً، مع وعد بإعادة فتح المعابر والمطارات ونقل حقول النفط إلى السيطرة المركزية.


وكان قائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي، أكد التزام قواته باتفاق 10 مارس، بوصفه «أساساً لبناء دولة سورية ديمقراطية، لا مركزية، بإرادة أبنائها، ومحصّنة بقيم الحرية والعدالة والمساواة».