قتل 3 من أفراد الشرطة التركية، وأصيب آخرون بجروح خلال اشتباك مع مسلحين يُشتبه في انتمائهم إلى تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي في منطقة يالوفا شمال غربي تركيا، اليوم (الإثنين). وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية التركية مقتل 6 من عناصر داعش خلال المواجهة.


ووقعت المواجهات حين نفذت فرق الشرطة عملية على منزل يُعتقد أنه يضم مسلحين بالقرب من بلدة يالوفا، على ساحل بحر مرمرة، جنوب إسطنبول، بحسب ما أوردت قناة «تي.آر.تي خبر» الرسمية.


وأضافت أن المشتبه به أطلق النار على أفراد الشرطة أثناء العملية، ما دفع السلطات إلى إرسال قوات خاصة من الشرطة ‍من إقليم بورصة إلى المنطقة ⁠لتقديم الدعم، وفق ‌ما أفادت به السلطات.


وكانت الشرطة التركية اعتقلت قبل نحو أسبوع 115 شخصاً يُشتبه بانتمائهم للتنظيم الإرهابي، بدعوى أنهم كانوا يخططون لتنفيذ هجمات خلال احتفالات عيد الميلاد ‌ورأس السنة في البلاد.


واعلن مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول آنذاك أن المسلحين كانوا يخططون لهجمات تستهدف غير المسلمين تحديداً.


يذكر أنه قبل نحو عقد من الزمان، نُسبت إلى التنظيم سلسلة من الهجمات على أهداف مدنية في تركيا، من بينها هجوم مسلح على ملهى ليلي في إسطنبول وعلى مطار المدينة الرئيسي مما ‌أدى إلى مقتل العشرات.