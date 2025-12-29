Three members of the Turkish police were killed, and others were injured during a clash with militants suspected of belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS" in the Yalova region in northwestern Turkey today (Monday). The Turkish Ministry of Interior announced that 6 ISIS members were killed during the confrontation.



The clashes occurred when police teams carried out an operation on a house believed to contain militants near the town of Yalova, on the coast of the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul, according to the official "TRT Haber" channel.



It added that the suspect opened fire on police officers during the operation, prompting authorities to send special police forces from the Bursa region to the area to provide support, according to what the authorities reported.



About a week ago, Turkish police arrested 115 individuals suspected of belonging to the terrorist organization, claiming that they were planning to carry out attacks during Christmas and New Year's celebrations in the country.



The Istanbul public prosecutor's office announced at that time that the militants were planning attacks specifically targeting non-Muslims.



It is worth mentioning that nearly a decade ago, the organization was attributed to a series of attacks on civilian targets in Turkey, including an armed attack on a nightclub in Istanbul and at the city's main airport, which resulted in the deaths of dozens.