قتل 3 من أفراد الشرطة التركية، وأصيب آخرون بجروح خلال اشتباك مع مسلحين يُشتبه في انتمائهم إلى تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي في منطقة يالوفا شمال غربي تركيا، اليوم (الإثنين). وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية التركية مقتل 6 من عناصر داعش خلال المواجهة.
ووقعت المواجهات حين نفذت فرق الشرطة عملية على منزل يُعتقد أنه يضم مسلحين بالقرب من بلدة يالوفا، على ساحل بحر مرمرة، جنوب إسطنبول، بحسب ما أوردت قناة «تي.آر.تي خبر» الرسمية.
وأضافت أن المشتبه به أطلق النار على أفراد الشرطة أثناء العملية، ما دفع السلطات إلى إرسال قوات خاصة من الشرطة من إقليم بورصة إلى المنطقة لتقديم الدعم، وفق ما أفادت به السلطات.
وكانت الشرطة التركية اعتقلت قبل نحو أسبوع 115 شخصاً يُشتبه بانتمائهم للتنظيم الإرهابي، بدعوى أنهم كانوا يخططون لتنفيذ هجمات خلال احتفالات عيد الميلاد ورأس السنة في البلاد.
واعلن مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول آنذاك أن المسلحين كانوا يخططون لهجمات تستهدف غير المسلمين تحديداً.
يذكر أنه قبل نحو عقد من الزمان، نُسبت إلى التنظيم سلسلة من الهجمات على أهداف مدنية في تركيا، من بينها هجوم مسلح على ملهى ليلي في إسطنبول وعلى مطار المدينة الرئيسي مما أدى إلى مقتل العشرات.
Three members of the Turkish police were killed, and others were injured during a clash with militants suspected of belonging to the terrorist organization "ISIS" in the Yalova region in northwestern Turkey today (Monday). The Turkish Ministry of Interior announced that 6 ISIS members were killed during the confrontation.
The clashes occurred when police teams carried out an operation on a house believed to contain militants near the town of Yalova, on the coast of the Sea of Marmara, south of Istanbul, according to the official "TRT Haber" channel.
It added that the suspect opened fire on police officers during the operation, prompting authorities to send special police forces from the Bursa region to the area to provide support, according to what the authorities reported.
About a week ago, Turkish police arrested 115 individuals suspected of belonging to the terrorist organization, claiming that they were planning to carry out attacks during Christmas and New Year's celebrations in the country.
The Istanbul public prosecutor's office announced at that time that the militants were planning attacks specifically targeting non-Muslims.
It is worth mentioning that nearly a decade ago, the organization was attributed to a series of attacks on civilian targets in Turkey, including an armed attack on a nightclub in Istanbul and at the city's main airport, which resulted in the deaths of dozens.