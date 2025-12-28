The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohsen Al-Daari, affirmed his absolute confidence in the wisdom of the Saudi leadership and its ability to overcome and resolve any disputes or differences to bring Yemen and its people to safety, both in the north and the south. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leader of the coalition, for their wise efforts and sincere endeavors to achieve security, stability, and development.



Military Support from Yemen for Saudi Arabia's Position



Al-Daari wrote in a post on his account on "X": I express my deep appreciation for the message of the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman, and what it conveyed regarding the Kingdom's steadfast position in supporting and assisting Yemen and its legitimacy, and its constant commitment to unity and the collective efforts of all to restore state institutions, liberate all national territory, and achieve the objectives of "Operation Decisive Storm" and "Restoring Hope," which enhances security and stability in our country and the region.



Al-Daari said: Here, I affirm our absolute confidence in the wisdom of the leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their ability to overcome and resolve any disputes or differences to bring our country and our people to safety, both in the north and the south, highly appreciating the great sacrifices of the Kingdom and their generous support and continuous assistance in various aspects and at all levels.



Strategic Saudi-Yemeni Partnership



He added: I affirm our pride in this strategic partnership, which will remain a fundamental pillar for completing liberation and building a secure and prosperous future.



Yesterday, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman directed a message to the Yemeni people, emphasizing the unity of ranks and the necessity of returning to the right path and halting all actions in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.



Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dealt with the southern issue in Yemen as a just political cause that cannot be ignored or reduced to individuals, or exploited in conflicts that do not serve its essence or future, emphasizing that its resolution must be through consensus and dialogue, not through force or reckless adventures.



Message from Prince Khalid



He pointed out that the Kingdom responded to the request of the Yemeni legitimacy and gathered brotherly countries to participate in the coalition to support legitimacy, within the frameworks of "Operation Decisive Storm" and "Restoring Hope," with significant efforts aimed at restoring the Yemeni state's control over all its territory, noting that the liberation of the southern governorates played a pivotal role in achieving that.



The Minister of Defense indicated that the Kingdom has been keen since the beginning to gather various Yemeni components in the Riyadh Conference to establish a clear path for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, including addressing the southern issue, explaining that the Riyadh Agreement ensured the participation of southerners in power and opened the way for a fair solution to their issue that everyone agrees upon through dialogue.



Prince Khalid bin Salman confirmed that Saudi Arabia and its brothers in the coalition have made significant sacrifices with their sons and resources, alongside the people of Yemen, to liberate Aden and several other Yemeni governorates, stressing that these sacrifices were made to restore the land and the state, not as an entry point for new conflicts or to achieve narrow gains.



He clarified that the unfortunate events that occurred in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra since the beginning of December 2025 led to a rift in the ranks in facing the enemy, wasting what the sons of the Kingdom and the sons of Yemen sacrificed for, and harming the just southern cause.



The prince praised the conscious and wise role demonstrated by many components, leaders, and southern figures in supporting efforts to end the escalation in the two governorates, contributing to restoring community peace, and preventing the safe southern governorates from being dragged into futile conflicts, recognizing the magnitude of the major challenges facing Yemen and the region.