أكد وزير الدفاع اليمني الفريق ركن محسن الداعري، ثقته المطلقة بحكمة القيادة السعودية وقدرتها على تجاوز وحل أي خلافات أو تباينات لإخراج اليمن وشعبه إلى بر الأمان شمالاً وجنوباً، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية قائدة التحالف على مساعيهم الحكيمة وجهودهم الصادقة ليتحقق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.


تأييد عسكري يمني لموقف السعودية


وكتب الداعري في تدوينة على حسابه في «إكس»: أعبّر عن تقديري العميق لرسالة وزير الدفاع في المملكة العربية السعودية الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وما حملته من تأكيد على موقف المملكة الثابت في دعم ومساندة اليمن وشرعيته، وحرصها الدائم على وحدة الصف وتضافر جهود الجميع لاستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتحرير كامل التراب الوطني، وتحقيق أهداف «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في بلادنا والمنطقة.


وقال الداعري: هنا أؤكد ثقتنا المطلقة بحكمة القيادة في المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وقدرتها على تجاوز وحل أي خلافات أو تباينات لإخراج بلادنا وشعبنا إلى بر الأمان شمالاً وجنوباً، مثمناً عالياً التضحيات العظيمة للمملكة ودعمهم السخي وإسنادهم المتواصل في مختلف الجوانب وعلى الصعد كافة.


شراكة سعودية يمنية إستراتيجية


وأضاف: أؤكد اعتزازنا بهذه الشراكة الإستراتيجية التي ستظل ركيزة أساسية لاستكمال التحرير وبناء مستقبل آمن ومزدهر.


وكان وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان قد وجه أمس رسالة إلى الشعب اليمني، أكد فيها على وحدة الصف وضرورة العودة إلى جادة الصواب ووقف كافة الإجراءات في محافظتَي حضرموت والمهرة.


وشدد الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على أن المملكة العربية السعودية تعاملت مع القضية الجنوبية في اليمن بوصفها قضية سياسية عادلة لا يمكن تجاهلها أو اختزالها في أشخاص، أو توظيفها في صراعات لا تخدم جوهرها ولا مستقبلها، مشدداً على أن حلها يجب أن يكون عبر التوافق والحوار، لا من خلال القوة أو المغامرات غير المحسوبة.


رسالة الأمير خالد


ولفت إلى أن المملكة استجابت لطلب الشرعية اليمنية وجمعت الدول الشقيقة للمشاركة في تحالف دعم الشرعية، ضمن عمليتَي «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، بجهود كبيرة هدفت إلى استعادة سيطرة الدولة اليمنية على كامل أراضيها، مشيراً إلى أن تحرير المحافظات الجنوبية كان له دور محوري في تحقيق ذلك.


وأشار وزير الدفاع إلى أن المملكة حرصت منذ البداية على جمع مختلف المكونات اليمنية في مؤتمر الرياض لوضع مسار واضح للحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، بما في ذلك معالجة القضية الجنوبية، مبيناً أن اتفاق الرياض كفل مشاركة الجنوبيين في السلطة، وفتح الطريق أمام حل عادل لقضيتهم يتوافق عليه الجميع من خلال الحوار.


وأكد الأمير خالد بن سلمان أن السعودية وأشقاءها في التحالف قدموا تضحيات كبيرة بأبنائهم وإمكاناتهم، جنباً إلى جنب مع أبناء اليمن، لتحرير عدن وعدد من المحافظات اليمنية الأخرى، مشدداً على أن هذه التضحيات كانت من أجل استعادة الأرض والدولة، لا مدخلاً لصراعات جديدة أو لتحقيق مكاسب ضيقة.


وأوضح أن الأحداث المؤسفة التي شهدتها محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر 2025 أدت إلى شق الصف في مواجهة العدو، وإهدار ما ضحى من أجله أبناء المملكة وأبناء اليمن، والإضرار بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة.


وأشاد الأمير بالدور الواعي والحكيم الذي أبدته العديد من المكونات والقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية في دعم جهود إنهاء التصعيد في المحافظتين، والمساهمة في إعادة السلم المجتمعي، وعدم جر المحافظات الجنوبية الآمنة إلى صراعات لا طائل منها، وإدراكهم حجم التحديات الكبرى التي تواجه اليمن والمنطقة.