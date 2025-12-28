أكد وزير الدفاع اليمني الفريق ركن محسن الداعري، ثقته المطلقة بحكمة القيادة السعودية وقدرتها على تجاوز وحل أي خلافات أو تباينات لإخراج اليمن وشعبه إلى بر الأمان شمالاً وجنوباً، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية قائدة التحالف على مساعيهم الحكيمة وجهودهم الصادقة ليتحقق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.
تأييد عسكري يمني لموقف السعودية
وكتب الداعري في تدوينة على حسابه في «إكس»: أعبّر عن تقديري العميق لرسالة وزير الدفاع في المملكة العربية السعودية الأمير خالد بن سلمان، وما حملته من تأكيد على موقف المملكة الثابت في دعم ومساندة اليمن وشرعيته، وحرصها الدائم على وحدة الصف وتضافر جهود الجميع لاستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتحرير كامل التراب الوطني، وتحقيق أهداف «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في بلادنا والمنطقة.
وقال الداعري: هنا أؤكد ثقتنا المطلقة بحكمة القيادة في المملكة العربية السعودية، ممثلة بخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وقدرتها على تجاوز وحل أي خلافات أو تباينات لإخراج بلادنا وشعبنا إلى بر الأمان شمالاً وجنوباً، مثمناً عالياً التضحيات العظيمة للمملكة ودعمهم السخي وإسنادهم المتواصل في مختلف الجوانب وعلى الصعد كافة.
شراكة سعودية يمنية إستراتيجية
وأضاف: أؤكد اعتزازنا بهذه الشراكة الإستراتيجية التي ستظل ركيزة أساسية لاستكمال التحرير وبناء مستقبل آمن ومزدهر.
وكان وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان قد وجه أمس رسالة إلى الشعب اليمني، أكد فيها على وحدة الصف وضرورة العودة إلى جادة الصواب ووقف كافة الإجراءات في محافظتَي حضرموت والمهرة.
وشدد الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز على أن المملكة العربية السعودية تعاملت مع القضية الجنوبية في اليمن بوصفها قضية سياسية عادلة لا يمكن تجاهلها أو اختزالها في أشخاص، أو توظيفها في صراعات لا تخدم جوهرها ولا مستقبلها، مشدداً على أن حلها يجب أن يكون عبر التوافق والحوار، لا من خلال القوة أو المغامرات غير المحسوبة.
رسالة الأمير خالد
ولفت إلى أن المملكة استجابت لطلب الشرعية اليمنية وجمعت الدول الشقيقة للمشاركة في تحالف دعم الشرعية، ضمن عمليتَي «عاصفة الحزم» و«إعادة الأمل»، بجهود كبيرة هدفت إلى استعادة سيطرة الدولة اليمنية على كامل أراضيها، مشيراً إلى أن تحرير المحافظات الجنوبية كان له دور محوري في تحقيق ذلك.
وأشار وزير الدفاع إلى أن المملكة حرصت منذ البداية على جمع مختلف المكونات اليمنية في مؤتمر الرياض لوضع مسار واضح للحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، بما في ذلك معالجة القضية الجنوبية، مبيناً أن اتفاق الرياض كفل مشاركة الجنوبيين في السلطة، وفتح الطريق أمام حل عادل لقضيتهم يتوافق عليه الجميع من خلال الحوار.
وأكد الأمير خالد بن سلمان أن السعودية وأشقاءها في التحالف قدموا تضحيات كبيرة بأبنائهم وإمكاناتهم، جنباً إلى جنب مع أبناء اليمن، لتحرير عدن وعدد من المحافظات اليمنية الأخرى، مشدداً على أن هذه التضحيات كانت من أجل استعادة الأرض والدولة، لا مدخلاً لصراعات جديدة أو لتحقيق مكاسب ضيقة.
وأوضح أن الأحداث المؤسفة التي شهدتها محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة منذ بداية ديسمبر 2025 أدت إلى شق الصف في مواجهة العدو، وإهدار ما ضحى من أجله أبناء المملكة وأبناء اليمن، والإضرار بالقضية الجنوبية العادلة.
وأشاد الأمير بالدور الواعي والحكيم الذي أبدته العديد من المكونات والقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية في دعم جهود إنهاء التصعيد في المحافظتين، والمساهمة في إعادة السلم المجتمعي، وعدم جر المحافظات الجنوبية الآمنة إلى صراعات لا طائل منها، وإدراكهم حجم التحديات الكبرى التي تواجه اليمن والمنطقة.
The Yemeni Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Mohsen Al-Daari, affirmed his absolute confidence in the wisdom of the Saudi leadership and its ability to overcome and resolve any disputes or differences to bring Yemen and its people to safety, both in the north and the south. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leader of the coalition, for their wise efforts and sincere endeavors to achieve security, stability, and development.
Military Support from Yemen for Saudi Arabia's Position
Al-Daari wrote in a post on his account on "X": I express my deep appreciation for the message of the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman, and what it conveyed regarding the Kingdom's steadfast position in supporting and assisting Yemen and its legitimacy, and its constant commitment to unity and the collective efforts of all to restore state institutions, liberate all national territory, and achieve the objectives of "Operation Decisive Storm" and "Restoring Hope," which enhances security and stability in our country and the region.
Al-Daari said: Here, I affirm our absolute confidence in the wisdom of the leadership in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and their ability to overcome and resolve any disputes or differences to bring our country and our people to safety, both in the north and the south, highly appreciating the great sacrifices of the Kingdom and their generous support and continuous assistance in various aspects and at all levels.
Strategic Saudi-Yemeni Partnership
He added: I affirm our pride in this strategic partnership, which will remain a fundamental pillar for completing liberation and building a secure and prosperous future.
Yesterday, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman directed a message to the Yemeni people, emphasizing the unity of ranks and the necessity of returning to the right path and halting all actions in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.
Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has dealt with the southern issue in Yemen as a just political cause that cannot be ignored or reduced to individuals, or exploited in conflicts that do not serve its essence or future, emphasizing that its resolution must be through consensus and dialogue, not through force or reckless adventures.
Message from Prince Khalid
He pointed out that the Kingdom responded to the request of the Yemeni legitimacy and gathered brotherly countries to participate in the coalition to support legitimacy, within the frameworks of "Operation Decisive Storm" and "Restoring Hope," with significant efforts aimed at restoring the Yemeni state's control over all its territory, noting that the liberation of the southern governorates played a pivotal role in achieving that.
The Minister of Defense indicated that the Kingdom has been keen since the beginning to gather various Yemeni components in the Riyadh Conference to establish a clear path for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, including addressing the southern issue, explaining that the Riyadh Agreement ensured the participation of southerners in power and opened the way for a fair solution to their issue that everyone agrees upon through dialogue.
Prince Khalid bin Salman confirmed that Saudi Arabia and its brothers in the coalition have made significant sacrifices with their sons and resources, alongside the people of Yemen, to liberate Aden and several other Yemeni governorates, stressing that these sacrifices were made to restore the land and the state, not as an entry point for new conflicts or to achieve narrow gains.
He clarified that the unfortunate events that occurred in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra since the beginning of December 2025 led to a rift in the ranks in facing the enemy, wasting what the sons of the Kingdom and the sons of Yemen sacrificed for, and harming the just southern cause.
The prince praised the conscious and wise role demonstrated by many components, leaders, and southern figures in supporting efforts to end the escalation in the two governorates, contributing to restoring community peace, and preventing the safe southern governorates from being dragged into futile conflicts, recognizing the magnitude of the major challenges facing Yemen and the region.