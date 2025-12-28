وسط استمرار عمليات القصف الإسرائيلي لقطاع غزة، تفاقمت مأساة النازحين بسبب الأحوال الجوية والأمطار الغزيرة التي أغرقت خيامهم وتركتهم في العراء.


وصول المنخفض الجوي


وأكدت مصادر فلسطينة وشهود عيان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي قصف مناطق عدة شرق مدينة خان يونس جنوب القطاع.


بالتزامن سمع دوي انفجارات ناجمة عن الغارات والقصف العنيف الذي استهدف عدة مناطق شرق المدينة.


في غضون ذلك، تفاقمت معاناة النازحين مع وصول المنخفض الجوي إلى المنطقة، ما فاقم أوضاعهم بشكل غير مسبوق في ظل انعدام المأوى ونقص المواد الأساسية اللازمة للإيواء.


وحذر الدفاع المدني في رفح، من أن الأوضاع الإنسانية في مناطق النزوح تشهد تدهورًا كبيرا، مع تواصل نداءات الاستغاثة من العائلات المتضررة جراء العاصفة العنيفة المصحوبة بأمطار غزيرة ورياح شديدة.


ظروف إنسانية قاسية


وأعلن أن الخيام المتهالكة لم تصمد أمام شدة الرياح، ما أدى إلى تمزق عدد كبير منها واقتلاع بعضها بالكامل، وترك عشرات العائلات في العراء، في ظل انعدام أبسط مقومات الإيواء.


وتواصل طواقم الدفاع المدني العمل رغم محدودية الإمكانيات ونقص المعدات، في ظروف إنسانية قاسية تفوق القدرة على الاحتمال، وناشد الجهات الدولية والإنسانية التدخل العاجل والفوري قبل تفاقم الكارثة الإنسانية. وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة غرق العديد من خيام النازحين في غزة، ودخول مياه البحر إلى بعضها في المناطق المقابلة للشاطئ.


مخاطر انتشار الأوبئة


من جانبه، حذر اتحاد بلديات غزة من مخاطر انتشار الأوبئة وتدهور الوضع الصحي في القطاع المنكوب، مع استمرار منع إسرائيل إدخال كميات كافية لتشغيل المرافق الحيوية.


وقال في بيان مساء السبت إن البلديات تعاني أزمة وقود حادة، أثرت بشكل مباشر على قدرتها على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية للمواطنين، لا سيما في أوقات الطوارئ ومع دخول فصل الشتاء. وأوضح أن هذا النقص أدى إلى عدم قدرة مضخات المياه والصرف الصحي على العمل، ما يرفع مخاطر انتشار الأوبئة وتدهور الصحة العامة، وحذر من أن استمرار الأزمة ينذر بتداعيات بيئية وصحية خطيرة.


غرق خيام النازحين


وتسببت رياح قوية وأمطار غزيرة في غرق عدد من خيام النازحين وتطاير أخرى بمناطق متفرقة من غزة، بفعل منخفض جوي يضرب القطاع، الأمر الذي فاقم معاناة العائلات الفلسطينية النازحة، بعد أن غمرت المياه خياما تؤوي نازحين في مناطق منخفضة، واقتلعت الرياح خياما أخرى، ما اضطر عائلات، بينها أطفال، للخروج إلى العراء وسط طقس بارد.


ومنذ بدء تأثير المنخفضات الجوية على غزة في ديسمبر الجاري، لقي 17 فلسطينيا بينهم 4 أطفال مصرعهم، وغرقت نحو 90% من مراكز إيواء النازحين الذين دمرت منازلهم، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأناضول.


وأدت المنخفضات إلى تضرر أكثر من ربع مليون نازح، من أصل نحو 1.5 مليون يعيشون في خيام ومراكز إيواء بدائية لا توفر الحد الأدنى من الحماية.