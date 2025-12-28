Amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the tragedy of the displaced has worsened due to the weather conditions and heavy rains that have flooded their tents and left them exposed.



The Arrival of the Atmospheric Depression



Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses confirmed today (Sunday) that the Israeli army bombed several areas east of Khan Younis city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.



At the same time, the sound of explosions was heard due to the airstrikes and intense shelling that targeted several areas east of the city.



Meanwhile, the suffering of the displaced has intensified with the arrival of the atmospheric depression in the region, exacerbating their conditions in an unprecedented manner amid a lack of shelter and essential materials needed for accommodation.



The Civil Defense in Rafah warned that the humanitarian situation in the displacement areas is experiencing a significant deterioration, with continued distress calls from families affected by the severe storm accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds.



Harsh Humanitarian Conditions



The announcement stated that the dilapidated tents could not withstand the intensity of the winds, leading to the tearing of many of them and the complete uprooting of some, leaving dozens of families exposed, amid the absence of the most basic elements of shelter.



The Civil Defense teams continue to work despite limited resources and a lack of equipment, in harsh humanitarian conditions that exceed the capacity to endure, and they have called on international and humanitarian organizations for urgent and immediate intervention before the humanitarian disaster worsens. Footage has shown many of the displaced tents in Gaza being flooded, with seawater entering some of them in areas facing the beach.



Risks of Epidemic Spread



For its part, the Gaza Municipalities Union warned of the risks of epidemic spread and the deterioration of the health situation in the affected sector, as Israel continues to prevent the entry of sufficient quantities to operate vital facilities.



In a statement on Saturday evening, it said that the municipalities are suffering from a severe fuel crisis, which has directly affected their ability to provide basic services to citizens, especially in emergency situations and with the onset of winter. It explained that this shortage has led to the inability of water and sewage pumps to operate, raising the risks of epidemic spread and the deterioration of public health, warning that the continuation of the crisis portends serious environmental and health repercussions.



Flooding of Displaced Tents



Strong winds and heavy rains have caused several tents of the displaced to flood and others to be blown away in various areas of Gaza, due to an atmospheric depression hitting the sector, which has exacerbated the suffering of displaced Palestinian families, after waters flooded tents housing displaced individuals in low-lying areas, and winds uprooted other tents, forcing families, including children, to go out into the open in cold weather.



Since the onset of the atmospheric depressions affecting Gaza this December, 17 Palestinians, including 4 children, have lost their lives, and about 90% of the shelters for displaced individuals whose homes were destroyed have been flooded, according to reports from Anadolu Agency.



The depressions have affected more than a quarter of a million displaced individuals, out of approximately 1.5 million living in tents and makeshift shelters that do not provide the minimum protection.