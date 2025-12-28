وسط استمرار عمليات القصف الإسرائيلي لقطاع غزة، تفاقمت مأساة النازحين بسبب الأحوال الجوية والأمطار الغزيرة التي أغرقت خيامهم وتركتهم في العراء.
وصول المنخفض الجوي
وأكدت مصادر فلسطينة وشهود عيان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي قصف مناطق عدة شرق مدينة خان يونس جنوب القطاع.
بالتزامن سمع دوي انفجارات ناجمة عن الغارات والقصف العنيف الذي استهدف عدة مناطق شرق المدينة.
في غضون ذلك، تفاقمت معاناة النازحين مع وصول المنخفض الجوي إلى المنطقة، ما فاقم أوضاعهم بشكل غير مسبوق في ظل انعدام المأوى ونقص المواد الأساسية اللازمة للإيواء.
وحذر الدفاع المدني في رفح، من أن الأوضاع الإنسانية في مناطق النزوح تشهد تدهورًا كبيرا، مع تواصل نداءات الاستغاثة من العائلات المتضررة جراء العاصفة العنيفة المصحوبة بأمطار غزيرة ورياح شديدة.
ظروف إنسانية قاسية
وأعلن أن الخيام المتهالكة لم تصمد أمام شدة الرياح، ما أدى إلى تمزق عدد كبير منها واقتلاع بعضها بالكامل، وترك عشرات العائلات في العراء، في ظل انعدام أبسط مقومات الإيواء.
وتواصل طواقم الدفاع المدني العمل رغم محدودية الإمكانيات ونقص المعدات، في ظروف إنسانية قاسية تفوق القدرة على الاحتمال، وناشد الجهات الدولية والإنسانية التدخل العاجل والفوري قبل تفاقم الكارثة الإنسانية. وأظهرت مقاطع مصورة غرق العديد من خيام النازحين في غزة، ودخول مياه البحر إلى بعضها في المناطق المقابلة للشاطئ.
مخاطر انتشار الأوبئة
من جانبه، حذر اتحاد بلديات غزة من مخاطر انتشار الأوبئة وتدهور الوضع الصحي في القطاع المنكوب، مع استمرار منع إسرائيل إدخال كميات كافية لتشغيل المرافق الحيوية.
وقال في بيان مساء السبت إن البلديات تعاني أزمة وقود حادة، أثرت بشكل مباشر على قدرتها على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية للمواطنين، لا سيما في أوقات الطوارئ ومع دخول فصل الشتاء. وأوضح أن هذا النقص أدى إلى عدم قدرة مضخات المياه والصرف الصحي على العمل، ما يرفع مخاطر انتشار الأوبئة وتدهور الصحة العامة، وحذر من أن استمرار الأزمة ينذر بتداعيات بيئية وصحية خطيرة.
غرق خيام النازحين
وتسببت رياح قوية وأمطار غزيرة في غرق عدد من خيام النازحين وتطاير أخرى بمناطق متفرقة من غزة، بفعل منخفض جوي يضرب القطاع، الأمر الذي فاقم معاناة العائلات الفلسطينية النازحة، بعد أن غمرت المياه خياما تؤوي نازحين في مناطق منخفضة، واقتلعت الرياح خياما أخرى، ما اضطر عائلات، بينها أطفال، للخروج إلى العراء وسط طقس بارد.
ومنذ بدء تأثير المنخفضات الجوية على غزة في ديسمبر الجاري، لقي 17 فلسطينيا بينهم 4 أطفال مصرعهم، وغرقت نحو 90% من مراكز إيواء النازحين الذين دمرت منازلهم، وفق ما نقلت وكالة الأناضول.
وأدت المنخفضات إلى تضرر أكثر من ربع مليون نازح، من أصل نحو 1.5 مليون يعيشون في خيام ومراكز إيواء بدائية لا توفر الحد الأدنى من الحماية.
Amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the tragedy of the displaced has worsened due to the weather conditions and heavy rains that have flooded their tents and left them exposed.
The Arrival of the Atmospheric Depression
Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses confirmed today (Sunday) that the Israeli army bombed several areas east of Khan Younis city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
At the same time, the sound of explosions was heard due to the airstrikes and intense shelling that targeted several areas east of the city.
Meanwhile, the suffering of the displaced has intensified with the arrival of the atmospheric depression in the region, exacerbating their conditions in an unprecedented manner amid a lack of shelter and essential materials needed for accommodation.
The Civil Defense in Rafah warned that the humanitarian situation in the displacement areas is experiencing a significant deterioration, with continued distress calls from families affected by the severe storm accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds.
Harsh Humanitarian Conditions
The announcement stated that the dilapidated tents could not withstand the intensity of the winds, leading to the tearing of many of them and the complete uprooting of some, leaving dozens of families exposed, amid the absence of the most basic elements of shelter.
The Civil Defense teams continue to work despite limited resources and a lack of equipment, in harsh humanitarian conditions that exceed the capacity to endure, and they have called on international and humanitarian organizations for urgent and immediate intervention before the humanitarian disaster worsens. Footage has shown many of the displaced tents in Gaza being flooded, with seawater entering some of them in areas facing the beach.
Risks of Epidemic Spread
For its part, the Gaza Municipalities Union warned of the risks of epidemic spread and the deterioration of the health situation in the affected sector, as Israel continues to prevent the entry of sufficient quantities to operate vital facilities.
In a statement on Saturday evening, it said that the municipalities are suffering from a severe fuel crisis, which has directly affected their ability to provide basic services to citizens, especially in emergency situations and with the onset of winter. It explained that this shortage has led to the inability of water and sewage pumps to operate, raising the risks of epidemic spread and the deterioration of public health, warning that the continuation of the crisis portends serious environmental and health repercussions.
Flooding of Displaced Tents
Strong winds and heavy rains have caused several tents of the displaced to flood and others to be blown away in various areas of Gaza, due to an atmospheric depression hitting the sector, which has exacerbated the suffering of displaced Palestinian families, after waters flooded tents housing displaced individuals in low-lying areas, and winds uprooted other tents, forcing families, including children, to go out into the open in cold weather.
Since the onset of the atmospheric depressions affecting Gaza this December, 17 Palestinians, including 4 children, have lost their lives, and about 90% of the shelters for displaced individuals whose homes were destroyed have been flooded, according to reports from Anadolu Agency.
The depressions have affected more than a quarter of a million displaced individuals, out of approximately 1.5 million living in tents and makeshift shelters that do not provide the minimum protection.