«عكاظ» (إسلام آباد)

أعلن الجيش الباكستاني مقتل خمسة مسلحين خلال عملية أمنية نفذتها قواته في منطقة كوهلو بإقليم بلوشستان جنوب غربي البلاد، وذلك بعد ورود معلومات استخباراتية عن وجودهم في المنطقة. وبينت وكالة الأنباء الباكستانية الرسمية نقلا عن بيان للجيش، أن القوات الخاصة الباكستانية اشتبكت مع المسلحين، وأسفر تبادل مكثف لإطلاق النار عن مقتلهم. وأشار البيان إلى أنه تم ضبط أسلحة وذخائر ومواد متفجرة بحوزة المسلحين، لافتا إلى تورطهم النشط في العديد من الأنشطة الإرهابية في المنطقة. وتأتي هذه العملية بعد يوم من مقتل خمسة مسلحين آخرين في عملية مماثلة نفذتها قوات الأمن في منطقة كوهلو، في وقت تشهد فيه باكستان تصاعدا في الهجمات المسلحة، لا سيما في إقليمي خيبر بختونخوا وبلوشستان المتاخمين لأفغانستان.