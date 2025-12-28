تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أعلن الجيش الباكستاني مقتل خمسة مسلحين خلال عملية أمنية نفذتها قواته في منطقة كوهلو بإقليم بلوشستان جنوب غربي البلاد، وذلك بعد ورود معلومات استخباراتية عن وجودهم في المنطقة. وبينت وكالة الأنباء الباكستانية الرسمية نقلا عن بيان للجيش، أن القوات الخاصة الباكستانية اشتبكت مع المسلحين، وأسفر تبادل مكثف لإطلاق النار عن مقتلهم. وأشار البيان إلى أنه تم ضبط أسلحة وذخائر ومواد متفجرة بحوزة المسلحين، لافتا إلى تورطهم النشط في العديد من الأنشطة الإرهابية في المنطقة. وتأتي هذه العملية بعد يوم من مقتل خمسة مسلحين آخرين في عملية مماثلة نفذتها قوات الأمن في منطقة كوهلو، في وقت تشهد فيه باكستان تصاعدا في الهجمات المسلحة، لا سيما في إقليمي خيبر بختونخوا وبلوشستان المتاخمين لأفغانستان.
The Pakistani army announced the death of five militants during a security operation carried out by its forces in the Kohlu area of Balochistan province in the southwest of the country, following intelligence reports about their presence in the area. The official Pakistani news agency reported, citing a statement from the army, that the special forces engaged with the militants, and an intense exchange of gunfire resulted in their deaths. The statement indicated that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized from the militants, highlighting their active involvement in numerous terrorist activities in the region. This operation comes a day after the killing of five other militants in a similar operation conducted by security forces in the Kohlu area, at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an increase in armed attacks, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan.