أعلن المجلس العسكري الحاكم في النيجر حالة التعبئة العامة لمواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية الناشطة في منطقة الساحل الأفريقي، في إطار مساعٍ لتعزيز الأمن وحماية البلاد من التهديدات المتزايدة.

وقالت الحكومة، في بيان صدر عقب اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء، إن التعبئة العامة تتيح للسلطات تسخير الأشخاص والممتلكات والخدمات عند الضرورة، للمساهمة في الدفاع عن الوطن، وفقاً للتشريعات والقوانين المعمول بها.

وأوضح البيان أن هذه التدابير تأتي بدافع الحفاظ على وحدة وسلامة الأراضي الوطنية، وحماية السكان، إلى جانب صون مؤسسات الدولة ومصالحها الحيوية من أي تهديدات داخلية أو خارجية.

وتواجه النيجر منذ قرابة 10 سنوات هجمات دامية تشنها جماعات مسلحة مرتبطة بتنظيمَي «القاعدة» و«داعش»، أسفرت، بحسب منظمة «أكليد» غير الحكومية المتخصصة في رصد ضحايا النزاعات، عن مقتل نحو ألفَي شخص منذ مطلع العام الجاري.

ويبلغ عدد سكان النيجر أكثر من 28 مليون نسمة، يشكل المسلمون غالبيتهم، فيما تراوح نسبة المسيحيين بين 1 و2%. وشهدت البلاد، الأربعاء الماضي، هجوماً استهدف كنيسة في منطقة دوسو جنوب غربي النيجر، أسفر عن مقتل رجل وزوجته.

وأثار تزايد استهداف المسيحيين في غرب أفريقيا مخاوف دولية، لا سيما في ظل تصاعد هجمات التنظيمات الإرهابية في المنطقة. وفي هذا السياق، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة تنفيذ ضربات ضد مواقع لتنظيم «داعش» في نيجيريا.

وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إن القوات الأمريكية نفذت ضربة قوية ضد عناصر تنظيم «داعش» في شمال غربي نيجيريا، رداً على هجمات استهدفت مدنيين، مؤكداً التزام بلاده بمواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية.

وعلى صعيد إقليمي، دخلت القوة المشتركة لتحالف دول الساحل، التي تضم مالي وبوركينا فاسو والنيجر، مرحلتها التشغيلية داخل النيجر، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز التنسيق العسكري والأمني في مواجهة الجماعات المسلحة.

وكان تحالف دول الساحل قد أُنشئ في يوليو 2024 بمبادرة من المجالس العسكرية الحاكمة في الدول الثلاث، لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية المشتركة.

وفي وقت سابق، أعربت نائبة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أمينة محمد، عن قلقها من تدهور الوضع الأمني في أفريقيا، ووصفت القارة بأنها «بؤرة الإرهاب العالمي»، مشيرة إلى أن منطقة الساحل تصدرت قائمة ضحايا الإرهاب خلال 2024، بما لا يقل عن 6000 قتيل.