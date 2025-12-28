أعلن المجلس العسكري الحاكم في النيجر حالة التعبئة العامة لمواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية الناشطة في منطقة الساحل الأفريقي، في إطار مساعٍ لتعزيز الأمن وحماية البلاد من التهديدات المتزايدة.
وقالت الحكومة، في بيان صدر عقب اجتماع لمجلس الوزراء، إن التعبئة العامة تتيح للسلطات تسخير الأشخاص والممتلكات والخدمات عند الضرورة، للمساهمة في الدفاع عن الوطن، وفقاً للتشريعات والقوانين المعمول بها.
وأوضح البيان أن هذه التدابير تأتي بدافع الحفاظ على وحدة وسلامة الأراضي الوطنية، وحماية السكان، إلى جانب صون مؤسسات الدولة ومصالحها الحيوية من أي تهديدات داخلية أو خارجية.
وتواجه النيجر منذ قرابة 10 سنوات هجمات دامية تشنها جماعات مسلحة مرتبطة بتنظيمَي «القاعدة» و«داعش»، أسفرت، بحسب منظمة «أكليد» غير الحكومية المتخصصة في رصد ضحايا النزاعات، عن مقتل نحو ألفَي شخص منذ مطلع العام الجاري.
ويبلغ عدد سكان النيجر أكثر من 28 مليون نسمة، يشكل المسلمون غالبيتهم، فيما تراوح نسبة المسيحيين بين 1 و2%. وشهدت البلاد، الأربعاء الماضي، هجوماً استهدف كنيسة في منطقة دوسو جنوب غربي النيجر، أسفر عن مقتل رجل وزوجته.
وأثار تزايد استهداف المسيحيين في غرب أفريقيا مخاوف دولية، لا سيما في ظل تصاعد هجمات التنظيمات الإرهابية في المنطقة. وفي هذا السياق، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة تنفيذ ضربات ضد مواقع لتنظيم «داعش» في نيجيريا.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إن القوات الأمريكية نفذت ضربة قوية ضد عناصر تنظيم «داعش» في شمال غربي نيجيريا، رداً على هجمات استهدفت مدنيين، مؤكداً التزام بلاده بمواجهة التنظيمات الإرهابية.
وعلى صعيد إقليمي، دخلت القوة المشتركة لتحالف دول الساحل، التي تضم مالي وبوركينا فاسو والنيجر، مرحلتها التشغيلية داخل النيجر، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز التنسيق العسكري والأمني في مواجهة الجماعات المسلحة.
وكان تحالف دول الساحل قد أُنشئ في يوليو 2024 بمبادرة من المجالس العسكرية الحاكمة في الدول الثلاث، لمواجهة التحديات الأمنية المشتركة.
وفي وقت سابق، أعربت نائبة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أمينة محمد، عن قلقها من تدهور الوضع الأمني في أفريقيا، ووصفت القارة بأنها «بؤرة الإرهاب العالمي»، مشيرة إلى أن منطقة الساحل تصدرت قائمة ضحايا الإرهاب خلال 2024، بما لا يقل عن 6000 قتيل.
The ruling military council in Niger announced a state of general mobilization to confront terrorist organizations active in the African Sahel region, as part of efforts to enhance security and protect the country from increasing threats.
The government stated, in a statement issued following a cabinet meeting, that the general mobilization allows authorities to harness people, property, and services when necessary, to contribute to the defense of the homeland, in accordance with applicable legislation and laws.
The statement clarified that these measures are motivated by the need to maintain the unity and integrity of national territory, protect the population, as well as safeguard state institutions and their vital interests from any internal or external threats.
Niger has been facing deadly attacks by armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS for nearly 10 years, resulting, according to the non-governmental organization "Aklid," which specializes in monitoring conflict casualties, in the deaths of about two thousand people since the beginning of this year.
The population of Niger exceeds 28 million, with Muslims making up the majority, while Christians account for between 1% and 2%. Last Wednesday, the country witnessed an attack targeting a church in the Dosso region in southwestern Niger, resulting in the deaths of a man and his wife.
The increasing targeting of Christians in West Africa has raised international concerns, especially in light of the rising attacks by terrorist organizations in the region. In this context, the United States announced it carried out strikes against ISIS positions in Nigeria.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces executed a strong strike against ISIS elements in northwestern Nigeria, in response to attacks targeting civilians, affirming his country's commitment to confronting terrorist organizations.
Regionally, the joint force of the Sahel Alliance, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has entered its operational phase within Niger, in a move aimed at enhancing military and security coordination in the face of armed groups.
The Sahel Alliance was established in July 2024 at the initiative of the ruling military councils in the three countries to address common security challenges.
Earlier, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, expressed her concern over the deteriorating security situation in Africa, describing the continent as a "hotbed of global terrorism," noting that the Sahel region topped the list of terrorism victims in 2024, with no fewer than 6,000 fatalities.