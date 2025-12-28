The ruling military council in Niger announced a state of general mobilization to confront terrorist organizations active in the African Sahel region, as part of efforts to enhance security and protect the country from increasing threats.

The government stated, in a statement issued following a cabinet meeting, that the general mobilization allows authorities to harness people, property, and services when necessary, to contribute to the defense of the homeland, in accordance with applicable legislation and laws.

The statement clarified that these measures are motivated by the need to maintain the unity and integrity of national territory, protect the population, as well as safeguard state institutions and their vital interests from any internal or external threats.

Niger has been facing deadly attacks by armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS for nearly 10 years, resulting, according to the non-governmental organization "Aklid," which specializes in monitoring conflict casualties, in the deaths of about two thousand people since the beginning of this year.

The population of Niger exceeds 28 million, with Muslims making up the majority, while Christians account for between 1% and 2%. Last Wednesday, the country witnessed an attack targeting a church in the Dosso region in southwestern Niger, resulting in the deaths of a man and his wife.

The increasing targeting of Christians in West Africa has raised international concerns, especially in light of the rising attacks by terrorist organizations in the region. In this context, the United States announced it carried out strikes against ISIS positions in Nigeria.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces executed a strong strike against ISIS elements in northwestern Nigeria, in response to attacks targeting civilians, affirming his country's commitment to confronting terrorist organizations.

Regionally, the joint force of the Sahel Alliance, which includes Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, has entered its operational phase within Niger, in a move aimed at enhancing military and security coordination in the face of armed groups.

The Sahel Alliance was established in July 2024 at the initiative of the ruling military councils in the three countries to address common security challenges.

Earlier, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, expressed her concern over the deteriorating security situation in Africa, describing the continent as a "hotbed of global terrorism," noting that the Sahel region topped the list of terrorism victims in 2024, with no fewer than 6,000 fatalities.