The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced the downing of several American warplanes, confirming the survival of their crews, while Iran continues to launch strikes for the third consecutive day on Gulf countries.



The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated in a statement today (Monday) that "this morning, several American warplanes were downed, and their crews survived completely."



The statement added that "the relevant authorities immediately began search and rescue operations, and the crews were evacuated and transported to the hospital to ensure their health status and provide the necessary medical care, and their condition is stable."



Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones today on Doha, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.



Sources reported that Kuwaiti defenses intercepted hostile targets in the coastal airspace, and prior to that, sirens sounded again in Kuwait, with smoke rising from the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, and circulated images showed an American fighter jet downed north of Kuwait without official confirmations.



The embassy issued a warning on its website: "There is still an ongoing threat of missile and drone attacks over Kuwait. Do not approach the embassy. Take shelter in your homes on available lower floors away from windows. Do not go outside." The statement added: "U.S. embassy staff are committed to sheltering in place."



Reports indicated that debris fell at the Ahmadi refinery in Kuwait, causing minor injuries to two workers, while images showed thick smoke rising near Salman Port in Bahrain, and Qatari defenses intercepted 89 missiles and 22 Iranian drones so far.



In Kuwait, the Director of the General Administration of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Mansouri, confirmed that the armed forces repelled an aerial aggression in the north of the country.



He explained that the sound of explosions heard across the country was a result of operations to intercept hostile drones and missiles, adding that aerial attacks were repelled near the Salwa and Rumaithiya areas, with no injuries reported.



The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated that the air defense forces effectively and efficiently intercepted several hostile aerial targets, without recording any injuries.



The ministry confirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and respond to any potential developments, ensuring the security and stability of the country.