أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية سقوط عدد من الطائرات الحربية الأمريكية، مؤكدة نجاة أطقمها، فيما تواصل إيران شنّ ضربات لليوم الثالث على التوالي على دول الخليج.
وأفادت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي في بيان اليوم (الإثنين) بأنه «في صباح هذا اليوم سقط عدد من الطائرات الحربية الأمريكية، ونجت أطقمها بالكامل».
وأضاف البيان أن «الجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً إجراءات البحث والإنقاذ، وتم إخلاء الأطقم ونقلهم إلى المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم الصحية وتقديم الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، وحالتهم مستقرة».
وأطلقت إيران موجة جديدة من الصواريخ والمسيّرات، اليوم، على الدوحة والكويت ودبي وأبوظبي والبحرين.
وأفاد مصادر بأن الدفاعات الكويتية تصدت لأهداف معادية بأجواء الشريط الساحلي، وقبلها دوت صفارات إنذار مجدداً في الكويت، وتصاعد دخان من مقر السفارة الأمريكية بالكويت، وأظهرت صور متداولة سقوط مقاتلة أمريكية شمال الكويت دون تأكيدات رسمية.
وقالت السفارة في تحذير على موقعها: «لا يزال هناك تهديد مستمر بشنّ هجمات بصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة فوق الكويت. لا تتوجهوا إلى السفارة. احتموا في مساكنكم في الطوابق السفلية المتاحة بعيداً عن النوافذ. لا تخرجوا». وأضاف البيان: «يلتزم موظفو السفارة الأمريكية بالاحتماء في أماكنهم».
وأفادت الأنباء بسقوط شظايا في مصفاة الأحمدي بالكويت وإصابة طفيفة لاثنين من العاملين، فيما أظهرت صور تصاعد دخان كثيف قرب ميناء سلمان بالبحرين، واعترضت الدفاعات القطرية 89 صاروخاً و22 مسيّرة إيرانية حتى الآن.
وفي الكويت، أكد مدير الإدارة العامة للدفاع المدني الكويتي، العميد محمد المنصوري، أن القوات المسلحة تصدت لعدوان جوي شمال البلاد.
وأوضح أن دوي الانفجارات التي سُمعت في أنحاء البلاد جاء نتيجة عمليات التصدي للمسيّرات والصواريخ المعادية، مضيفاً أنه تم التصدي للهجمات الجوية المعادية بالقرب من منطقتي سلوى والرميثية، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.
وقالت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية إنّ سلاح الدفاع الجوّي تصدّى بكفاءة واقتدار لعدد من الأهداف الجوّية المعادية، من دون تسجيل أيّ إصابات.
وأكّدت الوزارة أنّ القوّات المسلّحة تواصل تنفيذ واجباتها والتعامل مع أيّ تطوّرات محتملة، بما يضمن الحفاظ على أمن واستقرار البلاد.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced the downing of several American warplanes, confirming the survival of their crews, while Iran continues to launch strikes for the third consecutive day on Gulf countries.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army stated in a statement today (Monday) that "this morning, several American warplanes were downed, and their crews survived completely."
The statement added that "the relevant authorities immediately began search and rescue operations, and the crews were evacuated and transported to the hospital to ensure their health status and provide the necessary medical care, and their condition is stable."
Iran launched a new wave of missiles and drones today on Doha, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.
Sources reported that Kuwaiti defenses intercepted hostile targets in the coastal airspace, and prior to that, sirens sounded again in Kuwait, with smoke rising from the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, and circulated images showed an American fighter jet downed north of Kuwait without official confirmations.
The embassy issued a warning on its website: "There is still an ongoing threat of missile and drone attacks over Kuwait. Do not approach the embassy. Take shelter in your homes on available lower floors away from windows. Do not go outside." The statement added: "U.S. embassy staff are committed to sheltering in place."
Reports indicated that debris fell at the Ahmadi refinery in Kuwait, causing minor injuries to two workers, while images showed thick smoke rising near Salman Port in Bahrain, and Qatari defenses intercepted 89 missiles and 22 Iranian drones so far.
In Kuwait, the Director of the General Administration of Civil Defense, Brigadier General Mohammed Al-Mansouri, confirmed that the armed forces repelled an aerial aggression in the north of the country.
He explained that the sound of explosions heard across the country was a result of operations to intercept hostile drones and missiles, adding that aerial attacks were repelled near the Salwa and Rumaithiya areas, with no injuries reported.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated that the air defense forces effectively and efficiently intercepted several hostile aerial targets, without recording any injuries.
The ministry confirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and respond to any potential developments, ensuring the security and stability of the country.