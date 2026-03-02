أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية سقوط عدد من الطائرات الحربية الأمريكية، مؤكدة نجاة أطقمها، فيما تواصل إيران شنّ ضربات لليوم الثالث على التوالي على دول الخليج.


وأفادت رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش الكويتي في بيان اليوم (الإثنين) بأنه «في صباح هذا اليوم سقط عدد من الطائرات الحربية الأمريكية، ونجت أطقمها بالكامل».


وأضاف البيان أن «الجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً إجراءات البحث والإنقاذ، وتم إخلاء الأطقم ونقلهم إلى المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم الصحية وتقديم الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، وحالتهم مستقرة».


وأطلقت إيران موجة جديدة من الصواريخ والمسيّرات، اليوم، على الدوحة والكويت ودبي وأبوظبي والبحرين.


وأفاد مصادر بأن الدفاعات الكويتية تصدت لأهداف معادية بأجواء الشريط الساحلي، وقبلها دوت صفارات إنذار مجدداً في الكويت، وتصاعد دخان من مقر السفارة الأمريكية بالكويت، وأظهرت صور متداولة سقوط مقاتلة أمريكية شمال الكويت دون تأكيدات رسمية.


وقالت السفارة في تحذير على موقعها: «لا يزال هناك تهديد مستمر بشنّ هجمات بصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة فوق الكويت. لا تتوجهوا إلى السفارة. احتموا في مساكنكم في الطوابق السفلية المتاحة بعيداً عن النوافذ. لا تخرجوا». وأضاف البيان: «يلتزم موظفو السفارة الأمريكية بالاحتماء في أماكنهم».


وأفادت الأنباء بسقوط شظايا في مصفاة الأحمدي بالكويت وإصابة طفيفة لاثنين من العاملين، فيما أظهرت صور تصاعد دخان كثيف قرب ميناء سلمان بالبحرين، واعترضت الدفاعات القطرية 89 صاروخاً و22 مسيّرة إيرانية حتى الآن.


وفي الكويت، أكد مدير الإدارة العامة للدفاع المدني الكويتي، العميد محمد المنصوري، أن القوات المسلحة تصدت لعدوان جوي شمال البلاد.


وأوضح أن دوي الانفجارات التي سُمعت في أنحاء البلاد جاء نتيجة عمليات التصدي للمسيّرات والصواريخ المعادية، مضيفاً أنه تم التصدي للهجمات الجوية المعادية بالقرب من منطقتي سلوى والرميثية، دون تسجيل أي إصابات.


وقالت وزارة الدفاع الكويتية إنّ سلاح الدفاع الجوّي تصدّى بكفاءة واقتدار لعدد من الأهداف الجوّية المعادية، من دون تسجيل أيّ إصابات.


وأكّدت الوزارة أنّ القوّات المسلّحة تواصل تنفيذ واجباتها والتعامل مع أيّ تطوّرات محتملة، بما يضمن الحفاظ على أمن واستقرار البلاد.