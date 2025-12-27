Today (Saturday), the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, reaffirmed full support for the mediation efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to reduce escalation in the eastern provinces.



Al-Alimi praised, during his chairmanship of the Advisory Council, the pioneering role of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting the Yemeni people, their political leadership, alleviating their humanitarian suffering, and achieving their aspirations for security, stability, and peace, reviewing the developments in the eastern provinces.



The Danger of the "Transitional" Escalation



He pointed out that the state has dealt with the serious escalation imposed by the military movements of the Transitional Council with high responsibility, aiming to impose a fait accompli by force and undermine the transitional references. He summarized the escalation path from the Transitional Council in Hadhramaut, which has expanded to the districts of Ghayl Bin Yamin, Al-Shahr, and Al-Dhahirah.



The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council considered what is happening cannot be described as a political dispute, but rather a gradual path of unilateral actions, starting with administrative decisions, then moving to military movements and rebellion against the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed-upon transitional references, noting that the claim of fighting terrorism has represented a pretext for changing the balance of control on the ground.



Combating Terrorism is the State's Responsibility



Al-Alimi affirmed that combating terrorism is an exclusive responsibility of the state and its regular institutions, and that any actions outside this framework do not contain extremism but rather serve it, creating dangerous security vacuums. He indicated that field and human rights reports confirm the fall of civilian casualties, assaults on public and private properties, and threats to civil peace and social fabric in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, in addition to undermining the legal status of the Yemeni state.



He reviewed the results of the National Defense Council meeting, which concluded with a clear description of the escalation as a blatant violation of the transitional references and a rebellion against the legitimate state institutions, affirming the state's duty to protect civilians, enforce calm, and prevent further bloodshed.



He pointed out that the political leadership, based on the recommendations of the National Defense Council, has submitted an official request to the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadhramaut, a request that the leadership of the joint forces responded to immediately, keen on preserving lives and restoring the situation to its natural course.



Protecting Lives and Ensuring Saudi Efforts Succeed is Our Goal



The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council stated: Based on this joint coordination, any military movements that contradict efforts to reduce escalation or endanger civilians will be directly addressed, aiming to protect lives and ensure the success of the joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the withdrawal of the Transitional Council forces from the camps in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, and handing them over to the National Shield Forces, enabling the local authority to exercise its constitutional and legal powers.



He highly appreciated what was expressed by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman regarding sincere fraternal concern for the stability of Yemen and the realization of its people's aspirations to restore state institutions, which is a clear embodiment of the Kingdom's strong commitment to support Yemen, its unity, stability, and territorial integrity.



We are Committed to Solving the Southern Issue



Al-Alimi affirmed that solving the southern issue will remain a steadfast commitment of the state as it is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that its resolution must be through consensus and building trust, warning that adventures and unilateral actions only serve the enemy of all and harm the southern cause itself.



Al-Alimi emphasized the importance of keeping communication channels open with various political components, contributing to prioritizing the language of dialogue, leaning towards peace, and upholding the supreme national interest, in line with the transitional references and the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE aimed at reducing escalation, maintaining unity, restoring state institutions, alleviating the suffering of citizens in various provinces, and mobilizing all energies against the Houthis.