جدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (السبت) التأكيد على الدعم الكامل لجهود الوساطة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات من أجل خفض التصعيد في المحافظات الشرقية.


وثمن العليمي، خلال ترؤسه هيئة المستشارين، الدور الرائد للسعودية والإمارات في دعم الشعب اليمني، وقيادته السياسية، وتخفيف معاناته الإنسانية، وتحقيق تطلعاته في الأمن والاستقرار والسلام، مستعرضاً تطورات الأوضاع في المحافظات الشرقية.


خطر تصعيد «الانتقالي»


وأشار إلى أن الدولة تعاملت بمسؤولية عالية مع التصعيد الخطير الذي فرضته التحركات العسكرية للمجلس الانتقالي، بهدف فرض أمر واقع بالقوة، وتقويض مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، ملخصاً مسار التصعيد من جانب المجلس الانتقالي في محافظة حضرموت، الذي اتسع إلى مديريات غيل بن يمين، والشحر، والديس الشرقية.


واعتبر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ما يجري لا يمكن توصيفه كخلاف سياسي، بل مسار متدرج من الإجراءات الأحادية، بدأ بقرارات إدارية، ثم الانتقال إلى تحركات عسكرية وتمرد على مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية المتفق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، مشيراً إلى أن الادعاء بمحاربة الإرهاب مثَّل ذريعة لتغيير موازين السيطرة على الأرض.


مكافحة الإرهاب مسؤولية الدولة


وأكد العليمي أن مكافحة الإرهاب مسؤولية حصرية للدولة ومؤسساتها النظامية، وأن أي أعمال خارج هذا الإطار لا تحاصر التطرف بل تخدمه، وتفتح المجال لفراغات أمنية خطيرة، مبيناً أن التقارير الميدانية والحقوقية تؤكد سقوط ضحايا مدنيين، واعتداءات على ممتلكات عامة وخاصة، وتهديد السلم الأهلي، والنسيج الاجتماعي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، فضلاً عن تقويض المركز القانوني للدولة اليمنية.


واستعرض الرئيس نتائج اجتماع مجلس الدفاع الوطني، الذي خلص إلى توصيف واضح للتصعيد باعتباره خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتمرداً على مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية، مؤكداً واجب الدولة في حماية المدنيين وفرض التهدئة، ومنع إراقة المزيد من الدماء.


ولفت إلى أن القيادة السياسية بموجب توصيات مجلس الدفاع الوطني، تقدمت بطلب رسمي إلى تحالف دعم الشرعية لاتخاذ تدابير فورية لحماية المدنيين في محافظة حضرموت، وهو الطلب الذي استجابت له قيادة القوات المشتركة بشكل فوري، حرصاً منها على حقن الدماء، وإعادة الأوضاع إلى نصابها الطبيعي.


حماية الأرواح وإنجاح جهود السعودية هدفنا


وقال رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي: بناء على هذا التنسيق المشترك فإن أي تحركات عسكرية تخالف جهود خفض التصعيد، أو تعرض المدنيين للخطر، سيتم التعامل المباشر معها، بهدف حماية الأرواح، وإنجاح الجهود المشتركة للمملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات، وخروج قوات المجلس الانتقالي من المعسكرات في حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليمها لقوات درع الوطن، وتمكين السلطة المحلية من ممارسة صلاحياتها الدستورية والقانونية.


وثمّن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عالياً ما جاء على لسان وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان من حرص أخوي صادق على استقرار اليمن، وتحقيق تطلعات شعبه في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، ويعد تجسيداً واضحاً لالتزام المملكة القوي بدعم اليمن، ووحدته واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه.


ملتزمون بحل القضية الجنوبية


وأكد العليمي أن حل القضية الجنوبية سيظل التزاماً ثابتاً للدولة باعتبارها قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وأن معالجتها يجب أن تتم عبر التوافق، وبناء الثقة، محذراً من أن المغامرات والإجراءات الأحادية لا تخدم إلا عدو الجميع، وتلحق الضرر بالقضية الجنوبية ذاتها.


وشدد العليمي على أهمية إبقاء قنوات التواصل مفتوحة مع مختلف المكونات السياسية، بما يسهم في تغليب لغة الحوار، والجنوح نحو السلام، وتحكيم المصلحة الوطنية العليا، وبما ينسجم مع مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وجهود المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد، والحفاظ على وحدة الصف، واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وتخفيف معاناة المواطنين في مختلف المحافظات، وحشد كافة الطاقات في مواجهة الحوثي.