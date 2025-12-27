جدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (السبت) التأكيد على الدعم الكامل لجهود الوساطة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات من أجل خفض التصعيد في المحافظات الشرقية.
وثمن العليمي، خلال ترؤسه هيئة المستشارين، الدور الرائد للسعودية والإمارات في دعم الشعب اليمني، وقيادته السياسية، وتخفيف معاناته الإنسانية، وتحقيق تطلعاته في الأمن والاستقرار والسلام، مستعرضاً تطورات الأوضاع في المحافظات الشرقية.
خطر تصعيد «الانتقالي»
وأشار إلى أن الدولة تعاملت بمسؤولية عالية مع التصعيد الخطير الذي فرضته التحركات العسكرية للمجلس الانتقالي، بهدف فرض أمر واقع بالقوة، وتقويض مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، ملخصاً مسار التصعيد من جانب المجلس الانتقالي في محافظة حضرموت، الذي اتسع إلى مديريات غيل بن يمين، والشحر، والديس الشرقية.
واعتبر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ما يجري لا يمكن توصيفه كخلاف سياسي، بل مسار متدرج من الإجراءات الأحادية، بدأ بقرارات إدارية، ثم الانتقال إلى تحركات عسكرية وتمرد على مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية المتفق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، مشيراً إلى أن الادعاء بمحاربة الإرهاب مثَّل ذريعة لتغيير موازين السيطرة على الأرض.
مكافحة الإرهاب مسؤولية الدولة
وأكد العليمي أن مكافحة الإرهاب مسؤولية حصرية للدولة ومؤسساتها النظامية، وأن أي أعمال خارج هذا الإطار لا تحاصر التطرف بل تخدمه، وتفتح المجال لفراغات أمنية خطيرة، مبيناً أن التقارير الميدانية والحقوقية تؤكد سقوط ضحايا مدنيين، واعتداءات على ممتلكات عامة وخاصة، وتهديد السلم الأهلي، والنسيج الاجتماعي في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، فضلاً عن تقويض المركز القانوني للدولة اليمنية.
واستعرض الرئيس نتائج اجتماع مجلس الدفاع الوطني، الذي خلص إلى توصيف واضح للتصعيد باعتباره خرقاً صريحاً لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتمرداً على مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية، مؤكداً واجب الدولة في حماية المدنيين وفرض التهدئة، ومنع إراقة المزيد من الدماء.
ولفت إلى أن القيادة السياسية بموجب توصيات مجلس الدفاع الوطني، تقدمت بطلب رسمي إلى تحالف دعم الشرعية لاتخاذ تدابير فورية لحماية المدنيين في محافظة حضرموت، وهو الطلب الذي استجابت له قيادة القوات المشتركة بشكل فوري، حرصاً منها على حقن الدماء، وإعادة الأوضاع إلى نصابها الطبيعي.
حماية الأرواح وإنجاح جهود السعودية هدفنا
وقال رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي: بناء على هذا التنسيق المشترك فإن أي تحركات عسكرية تخالف جهود خفض التصعيد، أو تعرض المدنيين للخطر، سيتم التعامل المباشر معها، بهدف حماية الأرواح، وإنجاح الجهود المشتركة للمملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات، وخروج قوات المجلس الانتقالي من المعسكرات في حضرموت والمهرة، وتسليمها لقوات درع الوطن، وتمكين السلطة المحلية من ممارسة صلاحياتها الدستورية والقانونية.
وثمّن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عالياً ما جاء على لسان وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان من حرص أخوي صادق على استقرار اليمن، وتحقيق تطلعات شعبه في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، ويعد تجسيداً واضحاً لالتزام المملكة القوي بدعم اليمن، ووحدته واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه.
ملتزمون بحل القضية الجنوبية
وأكد العليمي أن حل القضية الجنوبية سيظل التزاماً ثابتاً للدولة باعتبارها قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وأن معالجتها يجب أن تتم عبر التوافق، وبناء الثقة، محذراً من أن المغامرات والإجراءات الأحادية لا تخدم إلا عدو الجميع، وتلحق الضرر بالقضية الجنوبية ذاتها.
وشدد العليمي على أهمية إبقاء قنوات التواصل مفتوحة مع مختلف المكونات السياسية، بما يسهم في تغليب لغة الحوار، والجنوح نحو السلام، وتحكيم المصلحة الوطنية العليا، وبما ينسجم مع مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وجهود المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد، والحفاظ على وحدة الصف، واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وتخفيف معاناة المواطنين في مختلف المحافظات، وحشد كافة الطاقات في مواجهة الحوثي.
Today (Saturday), the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, reaffirmed full support for the mediation efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to reduce escalation in the eastern provinces.
Al-Alimi praised, during his chairmanship of the Advisory Council, the pioneering role of Saudi Arabia and the UAE in supporting the Yemeni people, their political leadership, alleviating their humanitarian suffering, and achieving their aspirations for security, stability, and peace, reviewing the developments in the eastern provinces.
The Danger of the "Transitional" Escalation
He pointed out that the state has dealt with the serious escalation imposed by the military movements of the Transitional Council with high responsibility, aiming to impose a fait accompli by force and undermine the transitional references. He summarized the escalation path from the Transitional Council in Hadhramaut, which has expanded to the districts of Ghayl Bin Yamin, Al-Shahr, and Al-Dhahirah.
The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council considered what is happening cannot be described as a political dispute, but rather a gradual path of unilateral actions, starting with administrative decisions, then moving to military movements and rebellion against the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed-upon transitional references, noting that the claim of fighting terrorism has represented a pretext for changing the balance of control on the ground.
Combating Terrorism is the State's Responsibility
Al-Alimi affirmed that combating terrorism is an exclusive responsibility of the state and its regular institutions, and that any actions outside this framework do not contain extremism but rather serve it, creating dangerous security vacuums. He indicated that field and human rights reports confirm the fall of civilian casualties, assaults on public and private properties, and threats to civil peace and social fabric in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, in addition to undermining the legal status of the Yemeni state.
He reviewed the results of the National Defense Council meeting, which concluded with a clear description of the escalation as a blatant violation of the transitional references and a rebellion against the legitimate state institutions, affirming the state's duty to protect civilians, enforce calm, and prevent further bloodshed.
He pointed out that the political leadership, based on the recommendations of the National Defense Council, has submitted an official request to the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Hadhramaut, a request that the leadership of the joint forces responded to immediately, keen on preserving lives and restoring the situation to its natural course.
Protecting Lives and Ensuring Saudi Efforts Succeed is Our Goal
The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council stated: Based on this joint coordination, any military movements that contradict efforts to reduce escalation or endanger civilians will be directly addressed, aiming to protect lives and ensure the success of the joint efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the withdrawal of the Transitional Council forces from the camps in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah, and handing them over to the National Shield Forces, enabling the local authority to exercise its constitutional and legal powers.
He highly appreciated what was expressed by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman regarding sincere fraternal concern for the stability of Yemen and the realization of its people's aspirations to restore state institutions, which is a clear embodiment of the Kingdom's strong commitment to support Yemen, its unity, stability, and territorial integrity.
We are Committed to Solving the Southern Issue
Al-Alimi affirmed that solving the southern issue will remain a steadfast commitment of the state as it is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that its resolution must be through consensus and building trust, warning that adventures and unilateral actions only serve the enemy of all and harm the southern cause itself.
Al-Alimi emphasized the importance of keeping communication channels open with various political components, contributing to prioritizing the language of dialogue, leaning towards peace, and upholding the supreme national interest, in line with the transitional references and the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE aimed at reducing escalation, maintaining unity, restoring state institutions, alleviating the suffering of citizens in various provinces, and mobilizing all energies against the Houthis.