The Southern Transitional Council praised today (Saturday) the efforts made by the coalition countries, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, to remove disparities and unify viewpoints, which enhances partnership within the framework of the Arab coalition to face the common challenges and risks in the south and the region.



The Transitional Council clarified, in a statement published on its website, that the high executive leadership of the council held its periodic meeting chaired by the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, President Aidarous al-Zubaidi, and attended by Council member Abdulrahman al-Mahrami to review the developments in the military and political situations in the eastern governorates, affirming its openness to the coalition's efforts.



Clear Saudi Position



In turn, member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Abdullah al-Alimi Baowzir, confirmed that the message from Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman clearly reflected the Kingdom's steadfast position and its sincere concern for Yemen's security and stability, and for addressing its just issues with a spirit of responsibility and partnership.



Dr. Abdullah al-Alimi, who is considered one of the prominent southern leaders for Yemen, stated that everyone knows that the Kingdom has been and remains a real support and a key partner in supporting legitimacy and restoring the state, particularly in its support for liberating the temporary capital, Aden, and protecting all southern governorates, along with the sacrifices and political, economic, and humanitarian support it has provided, which contributed to the resilience of the people and alleviating their suffering.



He added: As southerners, and as officials in the state, and on behalf of all southerners, we highly appreciate the Kingdom's clear position on the justice of the southern cause and its centrality, and its belief and guarantee of its centrality in the comprehensive political solution through dialogue and consensus, in a way that ensures partnership, preserves the dignity of the people, and protects sacrifices from any exploitation or adventure that does not serve the future of the south and Yemen as a whole.



Sincere Partnership Towards Peace



The member of the Council indicated that the fraternal and historical relations that bind Yemen with the Kingdom represent a fundamental pillar for security and stability in the region, noting that the people of the south have been and will remain with the Kingdom, alongside it, in appreciation of its steadfast positions, and in belief that sincere partnership is the surest path towards just peace and lasting stability for all of Yemen.



He addressed the Southern Transitional Council by saying: The message from Prince Khalid bin Salman was a call stemming from concern, not a threat; to prioritize wisdom and reason, for a strong south is a cohesive south, not a south drained by internal conflicts. Protecting our cause requires protecting and accepting one another, and this is a sincere call to unite, preserve blood, safeguard gains, and not give adversaries the opportunity to tamper with our future. Responding to the voice of reason does not indicate weakness, but rather awareness of the nature of the stage, its challenges, and its requirements. The people in the south – as in the north – can no longer tolerate any adventures that are clearly detrimental to the people and to what has been achieved.