ثمّن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، اليوم (السبت)، الجهود التي تبذلها دول التحالف، بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات لإزالة التباينات وتوحيد وجهات النظر، بما يعزّز الشراكة في إطار التحالف العربي لمواجهة التحديات والمخاطر المشتركة في الجنوب والمنطقة.


وأوضح الانتقالي، في بيان نشره على موقعه الإلكتروني، أن القيادة التنفيذية العُليا بالمجلس عقدت اجتماعها الدوري برئاسة عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي رئيس المجلس عيدروس الزُبيدي وبحضور عضو مجلس القيادة عبدالرحمن المحرمي لاستعراض تطورات الأوضاع العسكرية والسياسية في المحافظات الشرقية، مؤكداً انفتاحه على جهود التحالف.


وضوح سعودي في الموقف


بالمقابل، ‏أكد عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور عبدالله العليمي باوزير، أن رسالة وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان عكست بوضوح ثبات موقف المملكة وحرصها الصادق على أمن اليمن واستقراره، ومعالجة قضاياه العادلة بروح المسؤولية والشراكة.


وقال الدكتور عبدالله العليمي، الذي يعد من أحد أبرز القيادات الجنوبية لليمن: إن الجميع يعرف أن المملكة كانت ولا تزال سنداً حقيقيّاً، وشريكاً أساسيّاً في دعم الشرعية واستعادة الدولة، وفي مقدمة ذلك دعمها لتحرير العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، وحماية المحافظات الجنوبية كافة، وما قدّمته من تضحيات ودعم سياسي واقتصادي وإنساني أسهم في صمود الشعب وتخفيف معاناته.


وأضاف: نحن كجنوبيين، وكمسؤولين في الدولة، وباسم كل الجنوبيين، نثمّن عالياً موقف المملكة الواضح من عدالة القضية الجنوبية ومحوريتها، وإيمانها وضمانتها لمركزيتها في الحل السياسي الشامل عبر الحوار والتوافق، وبما يضمن الشراكة، ويحفظ كرامة الناس، ويصون التضحيات من أي استغلال أو مغامرة لا تخدم مستقبل الجنوب واليمن عموماً.


شراكة صادقة نحو السلام


وأشار عضو مجلس القيادة، إلى إن العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية، التي تجمع اليمن بالمملكة تمثّل ركيزة أساسية للأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، مبيناً أن أبناء الجنوب كانوا وسيبقون مع المملكة، وإلى جانبها، تقديراً لمواقفها الثابتة، وإيماناً بأن الشراكة الصادقة هي الطريق الأضمن نحو السلام العادل والاستقرار الدائم لليمن كلّه.


وخاطب عضو مجلس القيادة، المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالقول: كانت رسالة الأمير خالد بن سلمان نداءً نابعاً من حرص، لا تهديد؛ لتغليب الحكمة والعقل، فالجنوب القوي جنوبٌ متماسك، لا جنوب يُستنزف بصراعات داخلية، وحماية قضيتنا تكون بحماية وتقبّل بعضنا البعض، وهذه دعوة صادقة للمّ الصف، وحفظ الدم، وصيانة المكاسب، وعدم منح الخصوم فرصة العبث بمستقبلنا، فالاستجابة لصوت العقل لا تدل على ضعف، بل على وعي بطبيعة المرحلة وتحدياتها ومتطلباتها، فالشعب في الجنوب – كما في الشمال – لم يعد يحتمل أي مغامرات من الواضح أنها ستضر بالشعب وبما تحقق من منجزات.