كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الأربعاء) أن السلطات الأمريكية تدفع بتعزيزات للسيطرة على ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بفنزويلا تطاردها منذ الأحد.


وأوضح مسؤول أمريكي ومصدر مطلع أن خفر السواحل الأمريكي ينتظر ‍وصول قوات إضافية قبل أن يحاول اعتلاء الناقلة، التي حددتها مجموعات بحرية باسم «بيلا 1».


وأشار المسؤول إلى أن المهمة ستقع على الأرجح على عاتق أحد فريقين فقط من المتخصصين المعروفين باسم «فرق الاستجابة الأمنية البحرية»، التي يمكنها الصعود على متن السفن في ظل هذه الظروف، ⁠عبر وسائل منها الهبوط بالحبال من الطائرات الهليكوبتر.


وتلقي المطاردة المستمرة منذ أيام الضوء على عدم التطابق بين رغبة إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في الاستيلاء على ناقلات النفط الخاضعة للعقوبات قرب فنزويلا والموارد المحدودة للوكالة التي تنفذ هذه العمليات بالأساس، وهي خفر السواحل.


وكان ترمب أمر هذا الشهر بفرض «حصار» ‍على جميع ناقلات النفط الخاضعة للعقوبات التي تدخل فنزويلا وتخرج منها، في أحدث خطوة تتخذها واشنطن لزيادة ‍الضغط على الرئيس ‍الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو.


واحتجز خفر ⁠السواحل في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية ناقلتي ‌نفط قرب فنزويلا، وبعد عملية الاستيلاء ⁠الأولى في 10 ديسمبر، ‍نشرت وزيرة العدل الأمريكية بام بوندي مقطعاً مصوراً مدته 45 ثانية تظهر فيه طائرتا هليكوبتر ⁠تقتربان من سفينة وأفراد مسلحون يرتدون ملابس مموهة يهبطون بحبال عليها.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي، إن مسؤولي خفر السواحل على متن «جيرالد فورد» ضمن «فريق الاستجابة الأمنية البحرية» وإنهم بعيدون جداً عن «بيلا 1» لاعتلائها.