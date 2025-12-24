كشفت وسائل إعلام غربية اليوم (الأربعاء) أن السلطات الأمريكية تدفع بتعزيزات للسيطرة على ناقلة نفط مرتبطة بفنزويلا تطاردها منذ الأحد.
وأوضح مسؤول أمريكي ومصدر مطلع أن خفر السواحل الأمريكي ينتظر وصول قوات إضافية قبل أن يحاول اعتلاء الناقلة، التي حددتها مجموعات بحرية باسم «بيلا 1».
وأشار المسؤول إلى أن المهمة ستقع على الأرجح على عاتق أحد فريقين فقط من المتخصصين المعروفين باسم «فرق الاستجابة الأمنية البحرية»، التي يمكنها الصعود على متن السفن في ظل هذه الظروف، عبر وسائل منها الهبوط بالحبال من الطائرات الهليكوبتر.
وتلقي المطاردة المستمرة منذ أيام الضوء على عدم التطابق بين رغبة إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في الاستيلاء على ناقلات النفط الخاضعة للعقوبات قرب فنزويلا والموارد المحدودة للوكالة التي تنفذ هذه العمليات بالأساس، وهي خفر السواحل.
وكان ترمب أمر هذا الشهر بفرض «حصار» على جميع ناقلات النفط الخاضعة للعقوبات التي تدخل فنزويلا وتخرج منها، في أحدث خطوة تتخذها واشنطن لزيادة الضغط على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو.
واحتجز خفر السواحل في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية ناقلتي نفط قرب فنزويلا، وبعد عملية الاستيلاء الأولى في 10 ديسمبر، نشرت وزيرة العدل الأمريكية بام بوندي مقطعاً مصوراً مدته 45 ثانية تظهر فيه طائرتا هليكوبتر تقتربان من سفينة وأفراد مسلحون يرتدون ملابس مموهة يهبطون بحبال عليها.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي، إن مسؤولي خفر السواحل على متن «جيرالد فورد» ضمن «فريق الاستجابة الأمنية البحرية» وإنهم بعيدون جداً عن «بيلا 1» لاعتلائها.
Western media revealed today (Wednesday) that U.S. authorities are sending reinforcements to take control of an oil tanker linked to Venezuela that they have been pursuing since Sunday.
An American official and a knowledgeable source explained that the U.S. Coast Guard is awaiting the arrival of additional forces before attempting to board the tanker, which has been identified by maritime groups as "Bella 1."
The official indicated that the mission will likely fall to one of only two teams of specialists known as "Maritime Security Response Teams," which can board ships under these circumstances, including methods such as rappelling from helicopters.
The ongoing pursuit for several days highlights the mismatch between the desire of President Donald Trump's administration to seize oil tankers under sanctions near Venezuela and the limited resources of the agency primarily carrying out these operations, which is the Coast Guard.
Trump ordered this month to impose a "blockade" on all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela, in the latest step taken by Washington to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
In recent weeks, the Coast Guard has detained two oil tankers near Venezuela, and after the first seizure on December 10, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a 45-second video showing helicopters approaching a ship and armed personnel in camouflage descending on ropes.
An American official stated that Coast Guard officials aboard the "Gerald Ford" are part of the "Maritime Security Response Team" and that they are very far from "Bella 1" to board it.