Western media revealed today (Wednesday) that U.S. authorities are sending reinforcements to take control of an oil tanker linked to Venezuela that they have been pursuing since Sunday.



An American official and a knowledgeable source explained that the U.S. Coast Guard is awaiting the arrival of additional forces before attempting to board the tanker, which has been identified by maritime groups as "Bella 1."



The official indicated that the mission will likely fall to one of only two teams of specialists known as "Maritime Security Response Teams," which can board ships under these circumstances, including methods such as rappelling from helicopters.



The ongoing pursuit for several days highlights the mismatch between the desire of President Donald Trump's administration to seize oil tankers under sanctions near Venezuela and the limited resources of the agency primarily carrying out these operations, which is the Coast Guard.



Trump ordered this month to impose a "blockade" on all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela, in the latest step taken by Washington to increase pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.



In recent weeks, the Coast Guard has detained two oil tankers near Venezuela, and after the first seizure on December 10, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a 45-second video showing helicopters approaching a ship and armed personnel in camouflage descending on ropes.



An American official stated that Coast Guard officials aboard the "Gerald Ford" are part of the "Maritime Security Response Team" and that they are very far from "Bella 1" to board it.