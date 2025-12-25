In the virtual world, do not expect a positive reaction, and do not let any reaction lead you to frustration. What you may find normal, some do not comment on the content, but rather on the name, the image, and their stance on the club you support..!



Write your opinion and express it without hesitation, and do not tie it to what is said about you in this virtual world, so you do not lose yourself. Let them be, just as the wind lets the rain..!



The satisfaction of the fanatic is an unattainable goal, and from here, always be careful not to succumb to the fanatic and those who follow in their footsteps!



The philosophers of our time err in finding the most suitable formula to talk about fanaticism, leaving the accused and going after the innocent..!



They are philosophers from another perspective that has nothing to do with, this perspective with Socrates and Paulo Coelho.....etc.



I specifically mean those who threw the sports media with the falsehood of fanaticism and left the guilty ones!



The media should not be linked to the sins of individuals, but the course must be corrected through a necessary sorting..



Not everything presented as media is truly "media," and here we must demand the protection of the media from fans who threw down the pen and picked up the drum..!



Some of those involved, even immersed in fanaticism, get angry when they are punished, and we get angry with them under the pretext that this one is from our group and that one is from their group, and the reference or classification here is based on inclinations.



I do not only call for punishing the unruly; rather, I hope to distance them from the media, provided that the axe falls on all heads..!