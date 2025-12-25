في العالم الافتراضي لا تنتظر ردة فعل إيجابية، ولا تأخذك ردة الفعل أياً كانت إلى الإحباط، فما قد تجده طبيعياً فبعضهم لا يعلق على المضمون، بل على الاسم والصورة وموقفه من النادي الذي تشجع..!


اكتب رأيك وقله دون تردد ولا تربطه بما يقال عنك في هذا العالم الافتراضي، لكي لا تخسر نفسك، فدعهم كما يفعل للريح للمطر..!


رضا المتعصب غاية لا تدرك، ومن هنا احرص دائماً على عدم الإذعان للمتعصب ومن يسير في ركبه!


يخطئ فلاسفة العصر في إيجاد الصيغة الأنسب للحديث عن التعصب فيتركون المتهم ويذهبون للبريء..!


هم فلاسفة من منظور آخر لا علاقة له، أي هذا المنظور بسقراط وباولو كوين.....الخ


أعني تحديداً من رموا الإعلام الرياضي بفرّية التعصب وتركوا المدانين!


الإعلام ينبغي أن لا يُربط بخطايا أفراد بل يجب تصحيح المسار من خلال فرز لا بد منه..


فما كل ما قدّم أنه إعلامي (إعلامي)، وهنا يجب أن نطالب بحماية الإعلام من مشجعين رموا القلم وحملوا الطار..!


يغضب بعض المتورطين بل والمنغمسين في التعصب حينما تتم معاقبتهم، ونغضب معهم تحت مبرر هذا من ربعنا وذاك من ربعهم، والإشارة هنا أو التصنيف حسب الميول.


لا أطالب بمعاقبة المنفلتين فحسب؛ بل أتمنى إبعادهم عن الإعلام بشرط أن يكون الموس على كل الرؤوس..!