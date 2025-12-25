يمثّل «الاختبار الشامل للمرونة» خطوة إستراتيجية متقدمة لتمكين المؤسسات من الصمود، عبر تعزيز قدرتها على مواجهة الأزمات ومخاطر عدم اليقين، وفق إطار عملي وعلمي لقياس المرونة المؤسسية من خلال تقييم مستوى الجاهزية، ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة، وضمان استدامة التشغيل.

ويمكن تعريف هذا الاختبار بأنه: عملية منهجية منظمة تهدف إلى قياس وتحليل قدرة المؤسسة على التعامل مع الأزمات والاضطرابات المتعمدة وغير المتوقعة، من خلال إخضاع الأنظمة والإجراءات والموارد لاختبارات عملية مخططة، واستخدام أدوات ومؤشرات كمية ونوعية لتقييم الجاهزية وسرعة الاستجابة وفاعلية التعافي، بما يسهم في تحويل المخاطر إلى فرص للتحسين والتطوير المستمر.

ويتضمن البرنامج دمج تقنيات مبتكرة مثل: (Chaos Engineering) لاختبار الأنظمة التقنية تحت ظروف اضطراب متعمد، ونموذج (ARM-IRL) الذي يستخدم الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحديد مؤشرات مرونة ديناميكية، وأداة (ResMetric) التي تتيح تصور مؤشرات المرونة على مدار الزمن.

لا يقتصر هذا البرنامج على التمارين النظرية، بل يستند إلى أحدث الأبحاث والتوجهات العالمية. فقد أظهرت دراسة حديثة (2024) من «جامعة شيفيلد» بالتعاون مع شركة Rolls-Royce، أهمية مؤشر(ORI) في قياس المرونة التنظيمية عبر مقاييس دقيقة تعزز استمرارية سلاسل التوريد والإنتاج. كما قدّم الباحث Raed Awashreh في 2025 نموذجاً لدعم مرونة مؤسسات التعليم العالي في مواجهة الأزمات دون التأثير على جودة التعليم، من خلال تنويع الموارد وتقليل الاعتمادية على التمويل الحكومي.

وفي دراسة أُجريت في المملكة (2024) ونشرت في مجلة «Sustainability»، تبيّن وجود علاقة إيجابية مباشرة بين ممارسات استمرارية الأعمال ومستوى المرونة المؤسسية، إذ عززت هذه الممارسات الأداء الحكومي ورفعت مستوى الجاهزية لمواجهة المخاطر.

إذن؛ فإن البرنامج يعتمد على خمس مراحل رئيسية:

أولاً: التخطيط والتحضير؛ بتحديد العمليات الحرجة وتقييم المخاطر المحتملة.

ثانياً: التصميم؛ بإعداد خطط تفصيلية للاختبار مع اختيار السيناريوهات المناسبة.

ثالثاً: التنفيذ؛ بإجراء اختبارات فعلية تشمل جميع الإدارات الحيوية.

رابعاً: التقييم والتحسين؛ بتحليل النتائج وسد الثغرات المكتشفة.

خامساً: الاستدامة؛ باعتماده كجزء دائم من منظومة الحوكمة المؤسسية.

وبتطبيق هذه الأدوات يمكن تحقيق نتائج ملموسة، أبرزها:

ـ رفع قدرة المؤسسات على التكيف السريع مع الأزمات.

ـ تحسين زمن الاستجابة مقارنة بالمعدلات المستهدفة.

ـ تعزيز الاستدامة المؤسسية عبر ربط المرونة بمؤشرات الأداء.

ـ بناء ثقافة تنظيمية استباقية قادرة على التحسين والتطوير المستمر.

وللتأكد من فاعلية التطبيق يتم الاعتماد على مؤشرات أداء رئيسية (KPIs) مثل نسبة تغطية العمليات الحيوية، وعدد الثغرات المغلقة،

ومستوى الجاهزية المؤسسية.

إن تبنّي هذا البرنامج إستراتيجياً، يمثل نقلة نوعية نحو حوكمة رشيدة للأزمات وتكريس ثقافة استمرارية الأعمال. فمن خلال الدمج بين أحدث الممارسات العلمية والأدوات التطبيقية، يمكن للمؤسسات تقليل خسائر الانقطاعات المفاجئة، وحماية العلميات الحرجة، وإعادة تشكيل طريقة التفكير في الأزمات نحو مؤسسات أكثر مرونة وجاهزية.