The "Comprehensive Resilience Assessment" represents an advanced strategic step to empower institutions to withstand challenges by enhancing their ability to face crises and uncertainties, according to a practical and scientific framework for measuring institutional resilience through assessing readiness levels, improving response efficiency, and ensuring operational sustainability.

This assessment can be defined as: a systematic and organized process aimed at measuring and analyzing an institution's ability to deal with both deliberate and unexpected crises and disruptions, by subjecting systems, procedures, and resources to planned practical tests, and using quantitative and qualitative tools and indicators to evaluate readiness, response speed, and recovery effectiveness, contributing to transforming risks into opportunities for continuous improvement and development.

The program includes integrating innovative techniques such as: (Chaos Engineering) to test technical systems under conditions of deliberate disruption, and the (ARM-IRL) model that uses artificial intelligence to identify dynamic resilience indicators, and the (ResMetric) tool that allows for visualizing resilience indicators over time.

This program is not limited to theoretical exercises but is based on the latest research and global trends. A recent study (2024) from the University of Sheffield, in collaboration with Rolls-Royce, highlighted the importance of the (ORI) indicator in measuring organizational resilience through precise metrics that enhance the continuity of supply chains and production. Additionally, researcher Raed Awashreh presented in 2025 a model to support the resilience of higher education institutions in facing crises without affecting the quality of education, by diversifying resources and reducing reliance on government funding.

In a study conducted in the Kingdom (2024) and published in the journal "Sustainability," a direct positive relationship was found between business continuity practices and the level of institutional resilience, as these practices enhanced government performance and increased readiness levels to face risks.

Thus, the program relies on five main stages:

First: Planning and preparation; by identifying critical processes and assessing potential risks.

Second: Design; by preparing detailed test plans and selecting appropriate scenarios.

Third: Execution; by conducting actual tests that include all vital departments.

Fourth: Evaluation and improvement; by analyzing results and addressing identified gaps.

Fifth: Sustainability; by adopting it as a permanent part of the corporate governance system.

By applying these tools, tangible results can be achieved, the most notable of which are:

– Enhancing institutions' ability to quickly adapt to crises.

– Improving response times compared to targeted rates.

– Strengthening institutional sustainability by linking resilience to performance indicators.

– Building a proactive organizational culture capable of continuous improvement and development.

To ensure the effectiveness of the application, reliance is placed on key performance indicators (KPIs) such as the coverage ratio of vital operations, the number of closed gaps,

and the level of institutional readiness.

Strategically adopting this program represents a qualitative leap towards sound governance of crises and establishing a culture of business continuity. By integrating the latest scientific practices and practical tools, institutions can reduce losses from sudden disruptions, protect critical operations, and reshape the mindset regarding crises towards more resilient and prepared institutions.