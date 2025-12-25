تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لم يعد «التوتر» حالة استثنائية كما في السابق، بل بات شعوراً يومياً يرافق الناس في أعمالهم وبيوتهم وتنقلاتهم؛ نتيجة الضغوط المتزايدة، وتداخل المسؤوليات، وسرعة الإيقاع التي تفرضها الحياة الحديثة.
والتوتر استجابة نفسية وجسدية تحدث عندما يواجه الإنسان مطالب وضغوطاً تتجاوز قدرته على التكيف معها، وهو تعريف يعكس أن التوتر ليس مجرد شعور نفسي، بل تفاعل شامل يمتد إلى أعضاء الجسم وأنظمته الحيوية كافة.
وتكمن خطورة التوتر في أنه لا يؤثر على المزاج فقط، بل يمتد إلى الصحة العامة، فقد أثبتت دراسات طبية حديثة أن التوتر الدائم يؤدي إلى إفراز مستمر لهرمونات التوتر مثل «الكورتيزول»، وهو ما يسبب ارتفاع ضغط الدم، وزيادة معدل ضربات القلب، واضطراب النوم، ومشكلات في الهضم، كما بينت الأبحاث أن التوتر يضعف الجهاز المناعي بشكل ملحوظ، لأنه يعطل توازن الخلايا المناعية ويقلل قدرتها على مواجهة الالتهابات والعدوى. وقد ربطت تقارير طبية صدرت في 2025 بين مستويات التوتر العالية وبين ارتفاع معدلات أمراض القلب والشرايين، إضافة إلى تأثيره على اضطرابات القلق والاكتئاب ومشكلات الذاكرة والتركيز.
ورغم كل هذه الحقائق؛ نجد أن الإنسان قادر على الحد من التوتر والتعامل معه بطرق فعالة تضمن له حياة أكثر هدوءاً وسعادة، وتبدأ الخطوة الأولى بالتعرف على مصادر التوتر وتحديد ما يمكن تغييره وما لا يمكن تغييره، ثم العمل على تنظيم الوقت، وتقليل الضغوط غير الضرورية، وموازنة المهام اليومية بوقت مخصص للراحة، وتلعب الرياضة المنتظمة دوراً مهماً في تخفيف التوتر، لأنها تحفز الجسم على إفراز هرمونات السعادة وتقلل من مستويات «الكورتيزول»، أما تقنيات الاسترخاء مثل التنفس العميق والتأمل فهي اليوم من أكثر الأساليب فعالية لاستعادة التوازن، ولا يقل الدعم الاجتماعي أهمية، فمشاركة المشاعر مع أشخاص موثوقين تساعد على تخفيف الضغط بشكل كبير.
إن العيش بسعادة في زمن مليء بالضغوط ليس مستحيلاً، لكنه يحتاج إلى وعي وإدارة ذكية للحياة، فالتوتر جزء من طبيعة البشر، لكن تحوله إلى نمط دائم يمكن تغييره بتبني أسلوب حياة صحي ومتوازن، ومع إدراكنا لمصادر التوتر وفهم تأثيراته، يصبح الإنسان أكثر قدرة على استعادة هدوئه الداخلي والتمتع بحياة أكثر طمأنينة ورضاً.
"Stress" is no longer an exceptional state as it once was; it has become a daily feeling that accompanies people in their work, homes, and travels due to increasing pressures, overlapping responsibilities, and the fast pace imposed by modern life.
Stress is a psychological and physical response that occurs when a person faces demands and pressures that exceed their ability to cope with them. This definition reflects that stress is not just a psychological feeling, but a comprehensive interaction that extends to all body organs and vital systems.
The danger of stress lies in the fact that it does not only affect mood but also extends to general health. Recent medical studies have proven that chronic stress leads to the continuous secretion of stress hormones such as "cortisol," which causes high blood pressure, increased heart rate, sleep disturbances, and digestive problems. Research has shown that stress significantly weakens the immune system because it disrupts the balance of immune cells and reduces their ability to combat inflammation and infection. Medical reports released in 2025 linked high stress levels to increased rates of cardiovascular diseases, in addition to its impact on anxiety disorders, depression, and memory and concentration issues.
Despite all these facts, we find that individuals are capable of reducing stress and dealing with it in effective ways that ensure a calmer and happier life. The first step begins with identifying the sources of stress and determining what can be changed and what cannot be changed, followed by organizing time, reducing unnecessary pressures, and balancing daily tasks with allocated time for rest. Regular exercise plays an important role in alleviating stress, as it stimulates the body to secrete happiness hormones and reduces cortisol levels. Relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and meditation are among the most effective methods today for regaining balance, and social support is equally important; sharing feelings with trusted individuals significantly helps to alleviate pressure.
Living happily in a time filled with pressures is not impossible, but it requires awareness and smart management of life. Stress is part of human nature, but transforming it into a permanent pattern can be changed by adopting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. With our awareness of the sources of stress and understanding its effects, individuals become more capable of regaining their inner calm and enjoying a more serene and satisfying life.