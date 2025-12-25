Retirees represent a fundamental pillar in society, due to their significant efforts and services in the development journey. This group deserves all our appreciation and care.

From this perspective, I would like to point out some issues that we hope will receive attention from the newly formed "Board of Directors of the Retirees Association in the Makkah Region" in the coming periods.

First: Communicating with the relevant authorities to study the establishment of an annual allowance for retirees' pensions, to cope with the rising cost of living and global inflation.

Second: Accelerating the provision of health insurance for retirees and their families, to ensure a dignified and healthy life.

Third: Providing clubs and social venues to welcome retirees and allow them to spend their leisure time there, while establishing partnerships with the Entertainment Authority, the Quality of Life Program, and the Neighborhood Centers Association to achieve this.

Fourth: Launching a community campaign to raise awareness about the importance of retirees, highlighting the respect and care they deserve, in appreciation of the services they have provided to the nation and society.

Fifth: Utilizing the latent energies and experiences of retirees by contracting with those whose health conditions allow them to serve as consultants for organizations that match their specialties.

As for now..

I congratulate every retiree on the issuance of the decision by the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development to form the "Board of Directors of the Retirees Association in the Makkah Region," and I ask Allah Almighty to grant the board success in fulfilling the aspirations of retirees and serving them for their efforts in serving the religion, homeland, and society.