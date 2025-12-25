يمثّل المتقاعدون ركيزة أساسية في المجتمع، لما قدموه من جهود وخدمات جليلة في مسيرة التنمية، هذه الفئة تستحق منا كل تقدير ورعاية.

من هذا المنطلق؛ فأشير إلى بعض الملفات التي نأمل أن تحظى في الفترات القادمة باهتمام «مجلس إدارة جمعية المتقاعدين بمنطقة مكة المكرمة» المشكل حديثاً.

أولاً: التواصل مع الجهات المختصة لدراسة وضع علاوة سنوية لمعاشات المتقاعدين، لمواجهة ارتفاع المعيشة والتضخم العالمية.

ثانياً: التسريع بتوفير التأمين الصحي للمتقاعدين وأسرهم، لضمان حياة كريمة وآمنة صحياً.

ثالثاً: توفير أندية ومقرات اجتماعية لاستقبال المتقاعدين وقضاء أوقات فراغهم بداخلها، مع عقد شراكات مع هيئة الترفيه وبرنامج جودة الحياة وجمعية مراكز الأحياء لتحقيق ذلك.

رابعاً: إطلاق حملة مجتمعية للتوعية بأهمية المتقاعدين، وتسليط الضوء على توقيرهم ورعايتهم، تقديراً لما قدموه من خدمات للوطن والمجتمع.

خامساً: الاستفادة من الطاقات الكامنة لدى المتقاعدين ومن خبراتهم بالتعاقد مع من ظروفه الصحية تسمح، ليكونوا مستشارين للجهات التي تتناسب مع تخصصاتهم.

أما بعد..

فأهنئ كل متقاعد بصدور قرار وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بتشكيل «مجلس إدارة جمعية المتقاعدين بمنطقة مكة المكرمة»، وأسال الله تعالى أن يوفق المجلس لتحقيق تطلعات المتقاعدين وخدمتهم لما بذلوه من جهود لخدمة الدين والوطن والمجتمع.