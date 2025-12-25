•• Today, I write about the situation of two friends who share the same suffering. The pain has shed its feathers over their necks, threatening the tranquility of their air, causing gasps of pain to roll from their depths. It is the story of a high-ranking retired leader who lost his companions, and a businessman who has been abandoned by most of his wealth. Each of them has had false friendships in the past and a deliberate current betrayal. They had an artificial companionship that shared their joy, but it turned into indifference after they lost their position and money. They are now like a pure bird caught in a trap.

•• There are many companions burdened by evil, but the loyal ones who acknowledge goodness are even more numerous. The preference for a friend with beautiful memories is a dive into the treasures of nostalgia for a time that has passed. Hiding in the cavity of self-serving companions ignites the fire of regret within the shell of a coming life. These are sensitive stages in the journey of days; either gaining enough awareness or seeing a world open with astonishing wonders. It can lead to the destruction of a happy life, or a life in which we desire nothing.

•• Those who experience "deliberate estrangement" will find everything within them weeping with regret and brokenness. And those who have deposited all their dreams in a harmful friendship will find the flood of their hot tears sweeping away their smooth days. Anyone who does not seriously contemplate the trees along the path of companionship that does not know "loyalty" will face a new stormy day that clings to their body. And whoever neglects a coming day that carries a silent storm will stand alone on a balcony of companions bearing a sign that reads (Friendship for Sale).

•• One should not blame those who spread light among their friends and colleagues; they are only to be blamed when they quench one’s thirst while witnessing a deadly pain flowing through sharp actions. One should not blame those who illuminate the darkness of their companions with joy and happiness; they are only to be blamed when they see bitterness in one of them and do not change their stance. One should not blame those who alleviate the weariness of broken hearts for their friends; they are only to be blamed when they remain silent while witnessing a gasp of betrayal.

