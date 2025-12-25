•• أكتب اليوم عن حالة صديقين لهما نفس المعاناة.. نفض الوجع ريشه فوق عنقيهما فهدد سكينة هوائهما، لتتدحرج شهقات ألم من أعماقهما.. حكاية قيادي رفيع متقاعد فقد جلاَّسه، وتاجرٌ غادرته جلَّ أمواله.. كلٌ منهما له صداقات سابقة مزيفة، وخذلان حالي مقصود.. كانت لهما رفقة مصطنعة تشاطرهما أنسهما، فانقلبت عقب فقدهما المنصب والمال إلى إعراض.. هما الآن كطير نقي عَلِق في مصيدة.

•• الرفقاء المتلبسون بالسوء كُثُر، والأوفياء المعترفون بالفضل أكثر.. فإيثار صاحب التذكار الجميل؛ غوصٌ في خزائن الحنين إلى رحم زمن مضى.. والاختباء في تجويف جلاَّس المصلحة؛ إشعال لنار الحسرة في غلاف حياة قادمة.. مراحل حساسة في رحلة الأيام؛ إما اكتساب رصيد كافٍ من الوعي، أو رؤية دنيا مفتوحة فيها العَجب العُجاب.. هدمٌ لحياة سعيدة، أو حياة لا نشتهي فيها أي شيء.

•• من يمر بحالات «جفاء متعمد»؛ فكل شيء فيه سيبكي بحسرة وانكسار.. ومن أودع كل أحلامه في صداقة ضارة؛ فبركة دموعه الساخنة ستجرف أيامه الملساء.. ومن لم يتأمل بجدية في أشجار طريق صُحبة لا تعرف «الوفاء»؛ فسيطل على يوم عاصف جديد يلتصق بجسده.. ومن يهمل يوماً قادماً يحمل عاصفة صامطة؛ فسينتصب وحيداً على شرفة خلاّن تحمل يافطة كُتب عليها (صداقة للبيع).

•• لا يلام من ينشر الضوء بين أصدقائه وزملائه؛ إنما يلام حين يسقي عطش أحدهم وهو يرى منه ألماً قاتلاً يسري في أفعال حادة.. ولا يلام من ينير عتمة جلاَّسه بالحبور والمسرات؛ إنما يلام حين يرى في أحدهم عتمة مرارة ولا يغير موقفه منه.. ولا يلام من يخفف تعب صدور مشروخة لرفقائه؛ إنما يلام حين يصمت وهو يرى منه شهقة غدر.

بقية أصدقاء.. المرحلة الحساسة في رحلة الأيام:

صحبة لا تعرف الوفاء سيطل عليها يوم عاصف

كل شيء سيبكي بانكسار في حالات الجفاء المتعمد

إيداع الأحلام في صداقة ضارة تجرف الأيام الملساء

إهمال يوم قادم يحمل عاصفة مصيرها «صداقة للبيع»