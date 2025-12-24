يجري القيادات الإسرائيلية الأمنية نقاشات حول إمكانية التقدّم بطلب للحصول على دعم أمريكي لتحويل ما يُعرف بـ«الخط الأصفر» إلى الحدود الجديدة لإسرائيل مع قطاع غزة، في خطوة قد تشمل نحو 58% من مساحة القطاع، وذلك في زيارة نتنياهو المقررة لواشنطن الأسبوع القادم ولقائه ترمب.
زعم مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن حركة حماس بانتهاك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، موضحاً أن ما وصفه بـ«نواياها العنيفة» باتت واضحة بعد إصابة ضابط في الجيش الإسرائيلي جراء تفجير عبوة ناسفة في رفح.
وقال مكتب نتنياهو إن «رفض حماس العلني لنزع سلاحها يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للاتفاق»، مؤكداً أن الحركة وقّعت عملياً على إقصائها من الحكم ونزع السلاح.
وكان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم، إصابة ضابط بتفجير عبوة ناسفة في رفح، مبيناً أن تفجير العبوة تم على مركبة مدرعة خلال عملية عسكرية لتطهير المنطقة.
وكانت خطة السلام التي تدعمها الولايات المتحدة ووقعتها إسرائيل وحركة حماس في أكتوبر الماضي قد شددت على ضرورة انسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي تدريجياً بشكل كامل من القطاع الساحلي ولن تعيد إسرائيل إنشاء مستوطنات مدنية فيه، لكن الطرفين لم يتفقا على المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق.
في المقابل، تؤكد حماس أنها لن تتخلى عن سلاحها، وتطالب بانسحاب كامل للقوات الإسرائيلية من القطاع، وتتهم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي باستمرار الخروقات والقصف للأحياء المدنية ومخيمات النازحين.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas today (Wednesday) of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, stating that what it described as "its violent intentions" became clear after an Israeli army officer was injured due to an explosion of a bomb in Rafah.
Netanyahu's office said that "Hamas's public refusal to disarm constitutes a blatant violation of the agreement," emphasizing that the movement has effectively signed its exclusion from governance and disarmament.
The Israeli occupation army announced earlier today that an officer was injured in the explosion of a bomb in Rafah, indicating that the bomb was detonated on an armored vehicle during a military operation to clear the area.
The peace plan supported by the United States, which was signed by Israel and Hamas last October, emphasized the need for the Israeli army to gradually withdraw completely from the coastal strip and that Israel would not re-establish civilian settlements there, but the two sides did not agree on the second phase of the agreement.
In contrast, Hamas asserts that it will not give up its weapons and demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the strip, accusing the Israeli occupation of continuing violations and shelling of civilian neighborhoods and refugee camps.