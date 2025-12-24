The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas today (Wednesday) of violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, stating that what it described as "its violent intentions" became clear after an Israeli army officer was injured due to an explosion of a bomb in Rafah.



Netanyahu's office said that "Hamas's public refusal to disarm constitutes a blatant violation of the agreement," emphasizing that the movement has effectively signed its exclusion from governance and disarmament.



The Israeli occupation army announced earlier today that an officer was injured in the explosion of a bomb in Rafah, indicating that the bomb was detonated on an armored vehicle during a military operation to clear the area.



The peace plan supported by the United States, which was signed by Israel and Hamas last October, emphasized the need for the Israeli army to gradually withdraw completely from the coastal strip and that Israel would not re-establish civilian settlements there, but the two sides did not agree on the second phase of the agreement.



In contrast, Hamas asserts that it will not give up its weapons and demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the strip, accusing the Israeli occupation of continuing violations and shelling of civilian neighborhoods and refugee camps.