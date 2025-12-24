يجري القيادات الإسرائيلية الأمنية نقاشات حول إمكانية التقدّم بطلب للحصول على دعم أمريكي لتحويل ما يُعرف بـ«الخط الأصفر» إلى الحدود الجديدة لإسرائيل مع قطاع غزة، في خطوة قد تشمل نحو 58% من مساحة القطاع، وذلك في زيارة نتنياهو المقررة لواشنطن الأسبوع القادم ولقائه ترمب.

زعم مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن حركة حماس بانتهاك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، موضحاً أن ما وصفه بـ«نواياها العنيفة» باتت واضحة بعد إصابة ضابط في الجيش الإسرائيلي جراء تفجير عبوة ناسفة في رفح.

وقال مكتب نتنياهو إن «رفض حماس العلني لنزع سلاحها يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للاتفاق»، مؤكداً أن الحركة وقّعت عملياً على إقصائها من الحكم ونزع السلاح.

وكان جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم، إصابة ضابط بتفجير عبوة ناسفة في رفح، مبيناً أن تفجير العبوة تم على مركبة مدرعة خلال عملية عسكرية لتطهير المنطقة.

وكانت خطة السلام التي تدعمها الولايات المتحدة ووقعتها إسرائيل وحركة حماس في أكتوبر الماضي قد شددت على ضرورة انسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي تدريجياً بشكل كامل من القطاع الساحلي ولن تعيد إسرائيل إنشاء مستوطنات مدنية فيه، لكن الطرفين لم يتفقا على المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق.

في المقابل، تؤكد حماس أنها لن تتخلى عن سلاحها، وتطالب بانسحاب كامل للقوات الإسرائيلية من القطاع، وتتهم الاحتلال الإسرائيلي باستمرار الخروقات والقصف للأحياء المدنية ومخيمات النازحين.


من جهة أخرى،