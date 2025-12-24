التقى محافظ الجبيل منصور بن زيد الداود، أمس، في قاعة الأمير متعب بن عبدالعزيز بالبلدية، فريق لجنة المدن الصحية بالمنطقة الشرقية، بحضور مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الشرقية علوان الشمراني، في إطار الزيارة التقييمية المبدئية لبرنامج «الجبيل مدينة صحية»، التي تهدف لاستكمال متطلبات الاعتماد النهائي وفق المعايير الدولية المقرّة من منظمة الصحة العالمية.
وأوضح محافظ الجبيل خلال اللقاء أن المحافظة تتمتع بمقومات صحية وجغرافية وثقافية وحضارية فريدة، مدعومة بمزايا تنموية ومجتمعية تؤهلها للتميز في هذا المجال، ويأتي ذلك بدعم القيادة ومتابعة أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مشيراً إلى أن هذا المشروع يترجم توجيهات ولاة الأمر في تحسين جودة الحياة ورفاهية المجتمع.
وفي مستهل اللقاء، أشاد الداود بالجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها اللجنة الرئيسية واللجان المساندة بالمحافظة، مثمّناً الخطوات المتقدمة التي تحققت في استكمال وإغلاق جميع المعايير المطلوبة للتقييم للمرحلة الثانية بنسبة 100%، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الأدوار بين جميع القطاعات لتحقيق أهداف البرنامج وتطلعات سكان المحافظة.
واطلع الوفد الزائر على عرض مرئي شامل لبرنامج «مدينة الجبيل الصحية»، تناول مراحل العمل والهيكل التنظيمي للجان والركائز الأساسية لاستيفاء المعايير العالمية، إلى جانب استعراض أبرز الإنجازات المتحققة وفق الخطة المعتمدة.
وعلى هامش الزيارة، تجول أعضاء لجنة المدن الصحية في «معرض الجبيل مدينة صحية» المصاحب، الذي يسلط الضوء على الجهود التكاملية بين القطاعات لتحقيق معايير الاعتماد، ويعرض قصص النجاح من المجتمع، والشراكات الناجحة بين مختلف الجهات التي تهدف لتعزيز رفاهية المجتمع وتحسين مؤشرات جودة الحياة.
كما قام فريق لجنة المدن الصحية، برفقة منسق لجنة «الجبيل مدينة صحية» رئيس تشغيل شبكة الجبيل الصحية الدكتورة عهود بنت سعيد الغامدي وعدد من منسوبي اللجان، بجولة ميدانية شملت الاطلاع على عدد من المرافق الصحية والتعليمية والخدمية، وزيارة المماشي الصحية على الواجهات البحرية، ومشاريع جودة الحياة، والمبادرات الرامية إلى «أنسنة المدن» وتحسين المشهد الحضري في محافظة الجبيل.
The Governor of Jubail, Mansour bin Zaid Al-Dawood, met yesterday in the Prince Muteb bin Abdulaziz Hall at the municipality with the team of the Health Cities Committee in the Eastern Province, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the Eastern Province, Alwan Al-Shamrani, as part of the initial evaluation visit for the "Jubail Healthy City" program, which aims to complete the requirements for final accreditation according to the international standards approved by the World Health Organization.
During the meeting, the Governor of Jubail explained that the governorate enjoys unique health, geographical, cultural, and civilizational components, supported by developmental and community advantages that qualify it for excellence in this field. This comes with the support of the leadership and the follow-up of the Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, noting that this project translates the directives of the rulers in improving the quality of life and the well-being of the community.
At the beginning of the meeting, Al-Dawood praised the significant efforts made by the main committee and the supporting committees in the governorate, appreciating the advanced steps achieved in completing and closing all the required criteria for evaluation for the second phase at a rate of 100%, emphasizing the importance of the integration of roles among all sectors to achieve the program's goals and the aspirations of the residents of the governorate.
The visiting delegation was briefed on a comprehensive visual presentation of the "Jubail Health City" program, which covered the stages of work, the organizational structure of the committees, and the essential pillars for meeting global standards, in addition to showcasing the most prominent achievements realized according to the approved plan.
On the sidelines of the visit, the members of the Health Cities Committee toured the accompanying "Jubail Healthy City Exhibition," which highlights the integrative efforts between sectors to achieve accreditation standards and showcases success stories from the community, as well as successful partnerships between various entities aimed at enhancing community well-being and improving quality of life indicators.
The Health Cities Committee team, accompanied by the coordinator of the "Jubail Healthy City" Committee, Dr. Ahood bint Saeed Al-Ghamdi, and several committee members, conducted a field tour that included visiting several health, educational, and service facilities, as well as visiting the health walkways along the waterfront, quality of life projects, and initiatives aimed at "humanizing cities" and improving the urban landscape in the Governorate of Jubail.