The Governor of Jubail, Mansour bin Zaid Al-Dawood, met yesterday in the Prince Muteb bin Abdulaziz Hall at the municipality with the team of the Health Cities Committee in the Eastern Province, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the Eastern Province, Alwan Al-Shamrani, as part of the initial evaluation visit for the "Jubail Healthy City" program, which aims to complete the requirements for final accreditation according to the international standards approved by the World Health Organization.

During the meeting, the Governor of Jubail explained that the governorate enjoys unique health, geographical, cultural, and civilizational components, supported by developmental and community advantages that qualify it for excellence in this field. This comes with the support of the leadership and the follow-up of the Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, noting that this project translates the directives of the rulers in improving the quality of life and the well-being of the community.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al-Dawood praised the significant efforts made by the main committee and the supporting committees in the governorate, appreciating the advanced steps achieved in completing and closing all the required criteria for evaluation for the second phase at a rate of 100%, emphasizing the importance of the integration of roles among all sectors to achieve the program's goals and the aspirations of the residents of the governorate.

The visiting delegation was briefed on a comprehensive visual presentation of the "Jubail Health City" program, which covered the stages of work, the organizational structure of the committees, and the essential pillars for meeting global standards, in addition to showcasing the most prominent achievements realized according to the approved plan.

On the sidelines of the visit, the members of the Health Cities Committee toured the accompanying "Jubail Healthy City Exhibition," which highlights the integrative efforts between sectors to achieve accreditation standards and showcases success stories from the community, as well as successful partnerships between various entities aimed at enhancing community well-being and improving quality of life indicators.

The Health Cities Committee team, accompanied by the coordinator of the "Jubail Healthy City" Committee, Dr. Ahood bint Saeed Al-Ghamdi, and several committee members, conducted a field tour that included visiting several health, educational, and service facilities, as well as visiting the health walkways along the waterfront, quality of life projects, and initiatives aimed at "humanizing cities" and improving the urban landscape in the Governorate of Jubail.