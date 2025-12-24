التقى محافظ الجبيل منصور بن زيد الداود، أمس، في قاعة الأمير متعب بن عبدالعزيز بالبلدية، فريق لجنة المدن الصحية بالمنطقة الشرقية، بحضور مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الشرقية علوان الشمراني، في إطار الزيارة التقييمية المبدئية لبرنامج «الجبيل مدينة صحية»، التي تهدف لاستكمال متطلبات الاعتماد النهائي وفق المعايير الدولية المقرّة من منظمة الصحة العالمية.

وأوضح محافظ الجبيل خلال اللقاء أن المحافظة تتمتع بمقومات صحية وجغرافية وثقافية وحضارية فريدة، مدعومة بمزايا تنموية ومجتمعية تؤهلها للتميز في هذا المجال، ويأتي ذلك بدعم القيادة ومتابعة أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مشيراً إلى أن هذا المشروع يترجم توجيهات ولاة الأمر في تحسين جودة الحياة ورفاهية المجتمع.

وفي مستهل اللقاء، أشاد الداود بالجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها اللجنة الرئيسية واللجان المساندة بالمحافظة، مثمّناً الخطوات المتقدمة التي تحققت في استكمال وإغلاق جميع المعايير المطلوبة للتقييم للمرحلة الثانية بنسبة 100%، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الأدوار بين جميع القطاعات لتحقيق أهداف البرنامج وتطلعات سكان المحافظة.

واطلع الوفد الزائر على عرض مرئي شامل لبرنامج «مدينة الجبيل الصحية»، تناول مراحل العمل والهيكل التنظيمي للجان والركائز الأساسية لاستيفاء المعايير العالمية، إلى جانب استعراض أبرز الإنجازات المتحققة وفق الخطة المعتمدة.

وعلى هامش الزيارة، تجول أعضاء لجنة المدن الصحية في «معرض الجبيل مدينة صحية» المصاحب، الذي يسلط الضوء على الجهود التكاملية بين القطاعات لتحقيق معايير الاعتماد، ويعرض قصص النجاح من المجتمع، والشراكات الناجحة بين مختلف الجهات التي تهدف لتعزيز رفاهية المجتمع وتحسين مؤشرات جودة الحياة.

كما قام فريق لجنة المدن الصحية، برفقة منسق لجنة «الجبيل مدينة صحية» رئيس تشغيل شبكة الجبيل الصحية الدكتورة عهود بنت سعيد الغامدي وعدد من منسوبي اللجان، بجولة ميدانية شملت الاطلاع على عدد من المرافق الصحية والتعليمية والخدمية، وزيارة المماشي الصحية على الواجهات البحرية، ومشاريع جودة الحياة، والمبادرات الرامية إلى «أنسنة المدن» وتحسين المشهد الحضري في محافظة الجبيل.