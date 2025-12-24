As part of the development and modernization of the legal and institutional system of the State of Palestine, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced today (Wednesday) his commitment to implementing constitutional, political, and economic reforms.



The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported Abbas saying: “In line with our national and international commitments, we are proceeding with the implementation of a comprehensive national reform program aimed at developing and modernizing the legal and institutional system of the State of Palestine, reinforcing the rule of law, enhancing the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, and ensuring the separation of powers, in a way that serves the public interest and enhances citizens' trust in their state's institutions.” He added that his reform program also includes “developing the education sector, including reviewing and updating educational curricula according to international standards, in a manner consistent with our Palestinian national identity, and promoting values of tolerance, respect for the law, and rejection of violence and incitement, without infringing on our established national rights or our historical narrative.”



Abbas defended the Palestinian National Economic Empowerment Institution (Tamkeen), which he tasked with managing the salaries of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons or those released, as well as the salaries of families of those who have fallen or been injured in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, explaining that “Tamkeen” is an official national institution with an executive nature, working exclusively on implementing policies and decisions issued in accordance with the provisions of the law, and does not possess any legislative or political powers.



He pointed out that holding it or its officials responsible for duties outside the scope of its legal role constitutes a mixing of issues and an unjust harm to a national institution fulfilling its duty within the framework of the unified reform and social protection system.



For years, Israel has been deducting a portion of the tax revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority from goods entering the Palestinian market, in exchange for a 3% commission, before withholding these funds entirely over the past seven months.