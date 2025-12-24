في إطار تطوير وتحديث المنظومة القانونية والمؤسسية لدولة فلسطين، أعلن الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، التزامه ‌بإجراء إصلاحات دستورية وسياسية واقتصادية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفلسطينية (وفا) عن عباس قوله: «انسجاماً مع التزاماتنا الوطنية والدولية، فإننا ماضون في تنفيذ برنامج إصلاحي وطني شامل، يهدف إلى تطوير وتحديث المنظومة القانونية، والمؤسسية لدولة فلسطين، وترسيخ سيادة القانون، وتعزيز مبادئ الحكم الرشيد، والشفافية، والمساءلة، وضمان الفصل بين السلطات، بما يخدم المصلحة العامة، ويعزز ثقة المواطن بمؤسسات دولته»، مضيفاً أن برنامجه الإصلاحي يشمل كذلك «تطوير قطاع التعليم، بما في ذلك مراجعة وتحديث المناهج التعليمية وفق المعايير الدولية، وبما ينسجم مع هويتنا الوطنية الفلسطينية، ويعزز قيم التسامح، واحترام القانون، ونبذ العنف والتحريض، دون المساس بحقوقنا الوطنية الثابتة أو روايتنا التاريخية».


ودافع عباس عن المؤسسة الوطنية الفلسطينية للتمكين الاقتصادي (تمكين) التي كلفها بإدارة ملف رواتب المعتقلين الفلسطينيين في السجون الإسرائيلية أو المفرج عنهم، وكذلك رواتب عائلات الذين سقطوا أو أصيبوا في الصراع الفلسطيني الإسرائيلي، مبيناً أن «تمكين» مؤسسة وطنية رسمية ذات طابع تنفيذي، تعمل حصراً على تنفيذ السياسات والقرارات الصادرة وفق أحكام القانون، ولا تمتلك أية صلاحيات تشريعية أو سياسية.


وأشار إلى أن تحميلها أو القائمين عليها مسؤوليات خارج إطار دورها القانوني يُعد خلطاً للأوراق، وإضراراً غير مبرر بمؤسسة وطنية تؤدي واجبها في إطار منظومة الإصلاح والحماية الاجتماعية الموحدة.


وتقتطع إسرائيل منذ سنوات جزءاً من أموال الضرائب التي تجمعها نيابة عن السلطة الفلسطينية، على البضائع التي تدخل عبرها إلى السوق الفلسطينية، مقابل عمولة 3%، قبل أن تحتجز هذه الأموال بالكامل على مدار الأشهر السبعة الماضية.