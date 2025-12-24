رداً على مزاعم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، نفت حركة حماس، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مسؤوليتها عن انفجار وقع في المنطقة الخاضعة للسيطرة الإسرائيلية الكاملة في رفح بقطاع غزة.
وقالت الحركة في بيان: «نؤكد أن الانفجار الذي وقع في رفح وفي المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بالكامل ولا يتواجد أي فلسطيني يعمل فيها»، مضيفة: «حذرنا مسبقاً من وجود مخلفات الحرب في هذه المنطقة وغيرها، وأننا غير مسؤولين عنها منذ بدء تطبيق الاتفاق خصوصاً المخلفات التي زرعها جيش الاحتلال نفسه في المنطقة».
التزام حماس بالاتفاق
ودعت حركة حماس إلى إلزام إسرائيل بتطبيق ما وقّعت عليه من اتفاقات وعدم اختلاق المبررات للاستمرار في التصعيد ومحاولات تخريب الاتفاق، مجددة التزامها بالاتفاق والاستحقاقات المترتبة عليه.
وكان نتنياهو قد زعم أن حركة حماس تواصل انتهاك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، مؤكداً أن ما وصفه بـ«نواياها العنيفة» باتت واضحة بعد إصابة ضابط في الجيش الإسرائيلي جراء تفجير عبوة ناسفة في رفح.
من جهة أخرى، ذكر مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي، بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم أن وفداً إسرائيلياً التقى بكبار المسؤولين من دول وسيطة في القاهرة.
مصير جثمان آخر الرهائن
وأوضح المكتب أن الوفد ناقش الجهود المبذولة لاستعادة رفات آخر رهينة إسرائيلي لا يزال محتجزاً في غزة، مبيناً أن الوفد ضم مسؤولين من الجيش الإسرائيلي، وجهاز الأمن العام (الشاباك)، والموساد.
وكانت إسرائيل أبلغت الولايات المتحدة بأن التقدم نحو المرحلة الثانية في غزة مشروط بتسليم الجثة الأخيرة للاسير من قبل الحركة، بحسب ما ذكرته القناة 12 الإسرائيلية.
ولا تزال عملية البحث مستمرة عن جثة الرهينة الإسرائيلي يعود لران جفيلي، البالغ 24 عاماً، وهو شرطي إسرائيلي ويعمل عنصراً في وحدة الدوريات الخاصة (ياسام) في منطقة النقب، قتل في معارك السابع من أكتوبر 2023.
