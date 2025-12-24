In response to the claims of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas denied today (Wednesday) its responsibility for an explosion that occurred in the area fully controlled by Israel in Rafah, Gaza Strip.



The movement stated in a statement: "We confirm that the explosion that occurred in Rafah and in the area completely controlled by the Israeli occupation army does not have any Palestinians working there," adding: "We have previously warned about the presence of war remnants in this area and others, and we are not responsible for them since the implementation of the agreement began, especially the remnants planted by the occupation army itself in the area."



Hamas's Commitment to the Agreement



Hamas called for obligating Israel to implement what it signed in agreements and not to fabricate justifications to continue escalation and attempts to sabotage the agreement, reiterating its commitment to the agreement and the obligations arising from it.



Netanyahu had claimed that Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, asserting that what he described as its "violent intentions" has become clear after an Israeli army officer was injured due to the explosion of a bomb in Rafah.



On the other hand, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated today that an Israeli delegation met with senior officials from intermediary countries in Cairo.



The Fate of the Last Hostage's Remains



The office clarified that the delegation discussed the efforts being made to recover the remains of the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza, indicating that the delegation included officials from the Israeli army, the General Security Service (Shin Bet), and the Mossad.



Israel had informed the United States that progress towards the second phase in Gaza is conditional on the delivery of the last hostage's body by the movement, according to what was reported by Israeli Channel 12.



The search operation for the remains of the Israeli hostage, Ron Givli, aged 24, who is an Israeli police officer and serves in the special patrol unit (Yasam) in the Negev area, continues. He was killed in the battles of October 7, 2023.