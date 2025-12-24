The head of the Turkish Communications Department, Burhaneddin Duran, revealed new details about the crash of the Libyan Chief of Staff's plane, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, confirming that air traffic control reported an electrical failure just 16 minutes after takeoff and requested an emergency landing.

The plane requested an emergency landing

He stated in a statement that the plane took off from Esenboğa Airport in Ankara at 17:17 GMT heading to Tripoli, and just a few minutes later - at 17:33 - it reported an electrical failure to air traffic control and requested an emergency landing.

Details of the death of the Libyan Chief of Staff

The Libyan Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, was killed along with seven others in the crash of a private Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft near the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Tuesday evening.

Air traffic control directed the plane to return to the airport, and emergency procedures began, but the plane disappeared from radar screens at 17:36 during its descent, and communication with it was completely lost.

Finding the wreckage of the Libyan plane

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the plane requested an emergency landing while flying over the Haymana area in Ankara, and its wreckage was later found near the village of Kısıklı in the same area, while search and rescue teams arrived at the accident site immediately after emergency operations were launched by the Turkish Interior Ministry.

Three days of mourning in Libya

The government of Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Libya announced the death of General Al-Haddad and four of his companions, in addition to three crew members. The victims include: Major General Al-Fattouri Gharibail, commander of the ground forces; Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qattawi, director of the Military Manufacturing Authority; Mohamed Al-Aswi Diab, advisor to the Chief of Staff; and Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, photographer for the Chief of Staff's office.

The plane was chartered and registered in Malta, according to Libyan officials, who confirmed that its ownership and technical history will be examined as part of the investigations.

The incident occurred following an official visit by Al-Haddad to Ankara, where he met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Turkish Chief of Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and other military officials, as part of efforts to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

Libya declared a national mourning period of three days, and Prime Minister Dbeibeh described the incident as "a great loss for the nation," while investigations continue with the participation of Turkish and Libyan authorities to uncover the causes of the disaster, with Turkish prosecutors appointed to oversee the investigation.