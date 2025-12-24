كشف رئيس دائرة الاتصالات التركية برهان الدين دوران، تفاصيل جديدة عن تحطم طائرة رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي، الفريق محمد علي أحمد الحداد، مؤكداً أن مراقبة الحركة الجوية أبلغت بحدوث عطل كهربائي بعد مرور نحو 16 دقيقة فقط من إقلاعها وطلبت هبوطاً طارئاً.

الطائرة طلبت هبوطاً طارئاً

وقال في بيان له، أقلعت الطائرة من مطار إيسنبوغا في أنقرة عند الساعة 17:17 بتوقيت غرينتش متجهة إلى طرابلس، وبعد دقائق قليلة - عند الساعة 17:33 - أبلغت مراقبة الحركة الجوية بحدوث عطل كهربائي وطلبت هبوطاً طارئاً.

تفاصيل مصرع رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي

ولقي رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي، الفريق محمد علي أحمد الحداد، مصرعه إلى جانب 7 آخرين في تحطم طائرة خاصة من طراز داسو فالكون 50 قرب العاصمة التركية أنقرة، مساء الثلاثاء.

ووجهت مراقبة الحركة الجوية الطائرة للعودة إلى المطار، وبدأت إجراءات الطوارئ، لكن الطائرة اختفت من شاشات الرادار عند الساعة 17:36 أثناء هبوطها، وانقطع الاتصال بها تماماً.

العثور على حطام الطائرة الليبية

وأكد وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرليكايا أن الطائرة طلبت هبوطاً طارئاً أثناء تحليقها فوق منطقة هايمانا في أنقرة، وتم العثور على حطامها لاحقاً قرب قرية كيسيكافاك في المنطقة نفسها، فيما وصلت فرق البحث والإنقاذ إلى موقع الحادثة فور إطلاق عمليات الطوارئ من وزارة الداخلية التركية.

3 أيام حداد في ليبيا

وأعلنت حكومة عبدالحميد الدبيبة الليبية، وفاة الفريق الحداد و4 من مرافقيه، إضافة إلى 3 من أفراد الطاقم.والضحايا هم: اللواء الفتوري غريبيل قائد القوات البرية، والعميد محمود القطيوي مدير هيئة التصنيع العسكري، ومحمد الأسوي دياب مستشار رئيس الأركان، ومحمد عمر أحمد محجوب مصور مكتب رئيس الأركان.

وكانت الطائرة مستأجرة ومسجلة في مالطا، وفقاً لمسؤولين ليبيين، الذين أكدوا أن ملكيتها وتاريخها الفني سيخضعان للفحص ضمن التحقيقات.

وجاءت الحادثة بعد زيارة رسمية قام بها الحداد إلى أنقرة، إذ التقى وزير الدفاع التركي يشار غولر ورئيس الأركان التركي سلجوق بايراقتار أوغلو ومسؤولين عسكريين آخرين، في إطار تعزيز التعاون العسكري بين البلدين.

وأعلنت ليبيا حداداً وطنياً لثلاثة أيام، ووصف رئيس الوزراء الدبيبة الحادثة بـ«الخسارة الكبيرة للوطن»، فيما تستمر التحقيقات بمشاركة السلطات التركية والليبية؛ لكشف أسباب الكارثة، مع تعيين مدعين عامين أتراك للإشراف على التحقيق.