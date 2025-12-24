كشف رئيس دائرة الاتصالات التركية برهان الدين دوران، تفاصيل جديدة عن تحطم طائرة رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي، الفريق محمد علي أحمد الحداد، مؤكداً أن مراقبة الحركة الجوية أبلغت بحدوث عطل كهربائي بعد مرور نحو 16 دقيقة فقط من إقلاعها وطلبت هبوطاً طارئاً.
الطائرة طلبت هبوطاً طارئاً
وقال في بيان له، أقلعت الطائرة من مطار إيسنبوغا في أنقرة عند الساعة 17:17 بتوقيت غرينتش متجهة إلى طرابلس، وبعد دقائق قليلة - عند الساعة 17:33 - أبلغت مراقبة الحركة الجوية بحدوث عطل كهربائي وطلبت هبوطاً طارئاً.
تفاصيل مصرع رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي
ولقي رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي، الفريق محمد علي أحمد الحداد، مصرعه إلى جانب 7 آخرين في تحطم طائرة خاصة من طراز داسو فالكون 50 قرب العاصمة التركية أنقرة، مساء الثلاثاء.
ووجهت مراقبة الحركة الجوية الطائرة للعودة إلى المطار، وبدأت إجراءات الطوارئ، لكن الطائرة اختفت من شاشات الرادار عند الساعة 17:36 أثناء هبوطها، وانقطع الاتصال بها تماماً.
العثور على حطام الطائرة الليبية
وأكد وزير الداخلية التركي علي يرليكايا أن الطائرة طلبت هبوطاً طارئاً أثناء تحليقها فوق منطقة هايمانا في أنقرة، وتم العثور على حطامها لاحقاً قرب قرية كيسيكافاك في المنطقة نفسها، فيما وصلت فرق البحث والإنقاذ إلى موقع الحادثة فور إطلاق عمليات الطوارئ من وزارة الداخلية التركية.
3 أيام حداد في ليبيا
وأعلنت حكومة عبدالحميد الدبيبة الليبية، وفاة الفريق الحداد و4 من مرافقيه، إضافة إلى 3 من أفراد الطاقم.والضحايا هم: اللواء الفتوري غريبيل قائد القوات البرية، والعميد محمود القطيوي مدير هيئة التصنيع العسكري، ومحمد الأسوي دياب مستشار رئيس الأركان، ومحمد عمر أحمد محجوب مصور مكتب رئيس الأركان.
وكانت الطائرة مستأجرة ومسجلة في مالطا، وفقاً لمسؤولين ليبيين، الذين أكدوا أن ملكيتها وتاريخها الفني سيخضعان للفحص ضمن التحقيقات.
وجاءت الحادثة بعد زيارة رسمية قام بها الحداد إلى أنقرة، إذ التقى وزير الدفاع التركي يشار غولر ورئيس الأركان التركي سلجوق بايراقتار أوغلو ومسؤولين عسكريين آخرين، في إطار تعزيز التعاون العسكري بين البلدين.
وأعلنت ليبيا حداداً وطنياً لثلاثة أيام، ووصف رئيس الوزراء الدبيبة الحادثة بـ«الخسارة الكبيرة للوطن»، فيما تستمر التحقيقات بمشاركة السلطات التركية والليبية؛ لكشف أسباب الكارثة، مع تعيين مدعين عامين أتراك للإشراف على التحقيق.
The head of the Turkish Communications Department, Burhaneddin Duran, revealed new details about the crash of the Libyan Chief of Staff's plane, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, confirming that air traffic control reported an electrical failure just 16 minutes after takeoff and requested an emergency landing.
The plane requested an emergency landing
He stated in a statement that the plane took off from Esenboğa Airport in Ankara at 17:17 GMT heading to Tripoli, and just a few minutes later - at 17:33 - it reported an electrical failure to air traffic control and requested an emergency landing.
Details of the death of the Libyan Chief of Staff
The Libyan Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohamed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, was killed along with seven others in the crash of a private Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft near the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Tuesday evening.
Air traffic control directed the plane to return to the airport, and emergency procedures began, but the plane disappeared from radar screens at 17:36 during its descent, and communication with it was completely lost.
Finding the wreckage of the Libyan plane
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the plane requested an emergency landing while flying over the Haymana area in Ankara, and its wreckage was later found near the village of Kısıklı in the same area, while search and rescue teams arrived at the accident site immediately after emergency operations were launched by the Turkish Interior Ministry.
Three days of mourning in Libya
The government of Abdulhamid Dbeibeh in Libya announced the death of General Al-Haddad and four of his companions, in addition to three crew members. The victims include: Major General Al-Fattouri Gharibail, commander of the ground forces; Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qattawi, director of the Military Manufacturing Authority; Mohamed Al-Aswi Diab, advisor to the Chief of Staff; and Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, photographer for the Chief of Staff's office.
The plane was chartered and registered in Malta, according to Libyan officials, who confirmed that its ownership and technical history will be examined as part of the investigations.
The incident occurred following an official visit by Al-Haddad to Ankara, where he met with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Turkish Chief of Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and other military officials, as part of efforts to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.
Libya declared a national mourning period of three days, and Prime Minister Dbeibeh described the incident as "a great loss for the nation," while investigations continue with the participation of Turkish and Libyan authorities to uncover the causes of the disaster, with Turkish prosecutors appointed to oversee the investigation.